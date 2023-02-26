When does 5 = 16.2?

I am currently in a medical study. I signed up, upon being contacted asking if I was interested in participating, mostly out of curiosity, with a large dose of altruistic feelings, topped off by the promise of cash remuneration. My obligations are very minimal, as is the cash payout, which will be just enough to cover a fast-food dinner for myself and my wife. Once.

Good thing I was feeling altruistic. And curious.

So how does the math problem at the beginning of the column come into play? Well, one of my tasks will be to time how fast I can walk "5m." Now, I consider myself a decently smart guy, but I had no idea how far "5m" was. I have heard about 5k’s before — is that what they were asking me to do? I know people who run will complete 5k events in timed races. But surely I would get more compensation than a Big Mac value meal for my efforts.

Maybe they meant 5 feet I needed to walk. But who is going to time themselves to walk 5 feet? I mean, you can fall down and end up 5 feet away. How can one time that?

So instead of turning to the great God Google, I asked my wife instead. She knew instantly that 5m was 5 meters.

At this point I realized we were in dangerous waters. We had once again ventured into the never-ending, completely reasonable, more polarizing than money, family, religion or politics arguments of ... the metric system.

Within seconds she figured out that 5m equals 16.2 feet, the amount I needed to walk while being timed. Within nanoseconds I replied with something along the lines of, “Why didn’t they just say 16 feet?” and I mumbled something about the “stupid metric system.”

Now, my wife works in a science-based profession. She is very good at what she does, and for the most part she enjoys her job. Part of her job is working with metric ways of measuring on an everyday basis.

I, on the other hand, work in the real world of everything else — well, "work" might be overstating it. Write, teach, live, exist, function and tootle around might be better adjectives to my life.

Anyway, my point is that in my world, the metric system only exists as a punchline to a joke, or to occasionally annoy: So how many ounces are actually in a 2-liter bottle of pop? Or, why do they measure in milliliters so it comes out to 355 when it is easier and more logical to just say 12 ounces?

So now we know. I can walk 16.2 feet, as measured by my perfectionist wife, in exactly 3.92 seconds. And spend exactly 42 minutes receiving dirty looks from my scientific-oriented spouse for my Luddite beliefs.

