The other morning I started getting ready for the day when a tune popped into my head and I started whistling the melodious phrase. I whistled it a few times, realizing that although I knew the tune, I did not know where the melody came from. I sensed that it was from long ago, and my first thought was maybe the Olympics theme. Finally I remembered the music, correctly placing it as the main theme music of "Jesus Christ Superstar," the theatrical performance.

Earworms are defined as catchy songs or tunes that run continually through a person’s mind. Usually there is some sort of trigger that causes this to happen, such as the person being reminded of an incident, or hearing the tune on the radio or TV or computer some time in the previous day or two. Other triggers could be the person reading something that reminded themselves of a particular song, or someone mentioning the song. Even dreams can trigger earworms.

What was weird was in this instance was that there was no obvious trigger I could think of. No trigger at all that I knew. I hadn’t seen any plays or musicals; I had not heard anyone talk about Jesus Christ. I hadn’t heard any music related to this tune. It was a completely random occurrence with no apparent reason for my "Jesus Christ Superstar" earworm.

Most of the music I listen to, or play, is classical music. The "Jesus Christ Superstar" theme song is definitely not classical. Catchy, but not on par with Beethoven’s "Symphony No. 5" opening bars, Mozart’s “Eine kleine Nachtmusik” or Copeland’s “Fanfare to the Common Man.”

Also, I have never even seen a production of "Jesus Christ Superstar." I just know the theme music from being exposed to it many decades ago, kind of like if a Gen X’er is familiar with “Hey Jude” from The Beatles. They may not own the music, and may never have seen them perform, and were not even alive when the group existed, but they were exposed to the song in one way or another, enough to know it is from The Beatles.

A common source for earworms are modern pop music and commercials one hears on the television or the radio. Advertisers deliberately devise catchy, memorable tunes to please the ear, while connecting this music to specific products or services. I can still recall almost 40 years later watching the Chicago Cubs games on WGN when Empire Carpets and Flooring commercials would show. Now that is an annoying earworm. Another example of a modern pop music tune turned frequent earworm is Beyonce’s “Put a Ring On It."

A final example of a trigger for an earworm can be something like the following: My wife, looking out the window, casually mentions that our neighbor has let out their dogs. This triggers a memory where a couple of decades ago my daughter had a good childhood friend and they loved to sing and perform. One summer their go-to song was “Who Let the Dogs Out” by the Baha Men. Over and over and over again. We parents were sick of it by the end of the summer. Now that is the song that pops into my head whenever I hear someone talking about letting the dogs outside.

Luckily my earworm didn’t last all that long. By mid-day it was history, replaced with my own voice telling me all the stuff I had to do. One of those things was sharing about earworms. What better way to share than to give you several examples of typical earworms within this column?

Hear one yet? It is my gift to you.