It is natural from time to time to wonder about the transient briefness of life and if we will be remembered after we are gone. Some people put up monuments to themselves in the form of elaborate or huge headstones at the graveyard. Other people give money to institutions with the quid pro quo of having something with their name slapped on it. You know, like the Jonny Johnson Memorial Mudfield and Salt Lick.

I am here to tell you, it is quite likely that, at least for several years, you won’t be forgotten. In fact, it is likely that your family will be reminded of you several times a year. They may even receive a message from you in the great beyond. All inadvertent, of course.

About four years ago my mother passed away. Near the end of her life, we had moved her from her home to a place closer to where both my sister and I live, in another state. Plans made had to be suddenly altered due to faster-than-expected changes in her health. As a placeholder for communications and emergencies, we used my address for contact information for my mother during the transition stage in the move.

Ultimately she ended up in hospice care for the last few months of her life. She received wonderful care in those last weeks of her existence, and then when she finally passed we were emotionally ready to start dealing with her estate issues. All those little tasks like notifying various agencies and organizations that need to be aware of her passing, from insurance companies, to her church, funeral home, banks and credit card companies. Being organized before passing makes it much less of a burden on those who are left.

This is what happens to people every day across the nation. But this is not the story I am telling.

The story I am telling is what happens next, proving that once you are in the system — “on the lists," as she would say — you are never really ever gone.

I started to get various pieces of junk mail at my home in her name. Some were just the usual mass mailings of everyday services such as HVAC adverts or magazine renewals. More interestingly is the targeted junk mail appropriate to her age group: hearing aid adverts or old-age insurance come-ons.

Ignore, ignore, ignore.

When things came like alumni magazines from her university days from a half-century ago, we repeatedly contacted them to get her name removed from the mailing list.

I have to say, they are still very persistently sending her alumni news updates to this day. Apparently they must need a triple-authorized death certificate to believe she really is dead, and not just trying to skip out on sending more contributions.

Just recently I received a piece of mail sent to my name, purportedly from my mother, urging me not to forget to contribute to an organization that she never supported when she was alive.

Another recent mailing came to my mother urging her to consider cremation for "when the time comes." I could not resist that one, so I used the prepaid envelope to send a note back saying they were about four years too late.

I have received actual phone calls to our house’s landline calling for "Nancy," even though I am positive I never gave out or linked our phone number to her information when she was alive. Somehow, the information did get linked. Many times they are surveys, which are fun to mess with if I am in the right mood. Somewhere out there is information listing a 105-year-old mixed Lutheran/Buddhist/Mormon/Druid named Nancy, who has 28 children and earns exactly $1,234,567 annually but only has $52.45 cents in savings. She is an independent voter who leans Republican on Tuesdays and Democratic when she votes absentee.

I can’t wait for the next election cycle phone calls to start.

It does seem as time goes on that we are getting more, not less, mail in her name. There are many days that she receives more mail than my wife and I do. It amuses us to read that her "last appointment to the local foot doctor was six months ago, and it is time to make a new appointment."

I can’t believe they would want her showing up now. Maybe I should call to make her an appointment…

