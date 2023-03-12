Every decade or so I like to get out of my comfort zone and try something new.

About 15 years ago I was at a job where my work friends formed a kickball team to participate in a league and they asked me if I wanted to play. For two seasons once a week I felt like I was back in school P.E. playing a kids game. It was quite fun, but I eventually realized that as a guy in his 40s trying to physically compete with 20- and 30-year-olds, it was a lot of work. Near the end of the second season there was an incident where I was playing in the field and the ball was kicked up high in the air. As I went to catch it, I tripped and fell and rolled. I was laughing before I even got up, and blamed the base for tripping me, even though I personally thought the foul line itself reached up and tripped me up. After that, I figuratively hung up my cleats and searched for less physical pursuits.

A while ago we had some new neighbors move onto the street, and over the course of time in chatting with said neighbors, found out the husband was a passionate disc golfer. I had never known anyone who was really into this sport, so it was an ongoing topic of discussion between us over several months. I was invited to go play, and we set a day.

Now, I am familiar with regular golf, and squeeze in a round or three each year, so I understand most of the basic rules of golf. Disc golf follows many of the same rules and structure, and a bonus: It's a lot less expensive, especially if one gets to use your neighbor's extra equipment.

Back during the first term of the Reagan presidency I was in college, and this is around the time someone, probably bored, broke and drunk, invented Frisbee golf. The fad eventually found its way to the little towns in Iowa, and I played my share of this sport. The rules were fairly loose, as in one person picked out a tree, lamppost or corner of a building and declared it to be the "hole." The participants decided on the "par" number, and off we went. I also do remember the local administration exasperatingly announcing that buildings are not targets for Frisbees, so we did what every college student would do and only used the buildings as targets after hours.

Let me tell you now, disc golf has moved way beyond the days of Frisbee golf. No more Frisbees — there are discs. Lots of discs, from fairway discs to putters. One improvement over time is someone invented a nice hole to aim for. Basically it is a giant basket with chains, but it does the job.

On the day, neighbor-guy explained some of the rules and intricacies of the sport on the ride to the course. It had rained earlier, but had stopped just before we started playing. He also explained his involvement in the sport, and I learned that not only is he passionate about it, he is good. Really good. Like, successful in tournaments good.

It turns out, I am not. His discs soared out into the air flying like birds through the air. My discs wobbled and fluttered like an indecisive butterfly on a windy day. I was also surprised at the feel and heft of these discs. The whole time it felt like I had Tyrannosaurus Rex arms, trying to throw this disc. The best comparison would be imagining if you used your mom’s china plates as a Frisbee. Only those would probably fly farther.

Because of the weather, the course was almost empty until a couple of young guys caught up to us near the end of the round. They were passing by when it was my turn to tee-off. I must have tried to put a little extra mustard on my throw to not look like such a newbie. Between the wet cement, my extra effort and my wonderful coordination, I slipped off the tee box and took a tumble. Laughing as I stood up, I realized the only thing hurt was my pride. I was able to finish the round without losing a disc. That has to count for something.

I enjoyed my excursion into disc golf, and perhaps I might try it again. I also think that maybe in another decade or so, I shall try something new. Perhaps lacrosse. That looks like fun. They don’t fall much in that sport, do they?

