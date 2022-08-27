Heart disease reporting hits close to home for Central Illinois journalist

D. Jack Alkire General Assignment Reporter Mid-thirties intern at the Pantagraph in Bloomington, IL. US Navy veteran. Follow D. Jack Alkire Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Editor's note: This column is part of a series examining top causes of death in Central Illinois. Future reporting will explore issues related to cancer, stroke and COVID-19.

Cold. Despite the three blankets that weighed me down, I remember how cold it was in the surgical suite. I usually like the cold, but there was an unnatural smell in the air. Something too sterile, too processed.

Lidocaine lollipop: numbing medicine on a bitter balsawood stick. It felt like I was drowning on my own spit, gasping for air while a team of medical personnel ripped tools out of their plastic cases and set up the scope.

I was falling in and out of consciousness. I don’t have a full memory of it, but I have still images: a strange pressure inside my chest, a rigidity in my throat. Lights.

Then the camera was yanked back up and out my throat. This is where I usually tell a joke.

But then, they said “this one will put you out,” and plunged the syringe into my IV.

I woke up a few hours later, still cold.

This account is inspired by a Lee Enterprises project about the leading causes of death in Central Illinois.

I was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (A-fib) in 2017. I was lucky that I lived two blocks from Jesse Brown V.A. Hospital in Chicago. The above is how I remember that day. My heart had been in an “irregular” rhythm for about 36 hours at that point.

According to Heart.org, “in atrial fibrillation, the upper chambers of the heart (the atria) beat irregularly (quiver) instead of beating effectively to move blood into the ventricles.” I like to describe it as my heart going all fuzzy and then pounding against the walls of my rib cage. That day, I required something called a “cardioversion,” basically an electric shock to get my heart back in rhythm.

Neat.

Now, here’s the thing: Yeah, I was a smoker for about seven years, but I was a Navy man. Sure, I was never the paradigm of fitness, but I stayed in shape. I lifted weights and played some basketball. Heck, I even went running at least once or twice a week.

I wasn’t even 30 at the time.

But the next time I was in the gym, and my heart beat just a little faster: It felt like all of the oxygen suddenly left the room.

I don’t usually talk about fear. I like to put on a brave face. I can fix anything. Why should I be scared? Why should I even tell any of you this?

But now I have type 2 diabetes and I’m obese plus hypertension. I won’t say how much I weigh, but I carry it well.

So imagine what went through my head, while working on this frustratingly personal story about heart attacks and diseases and stroke and death — and I asked Dr. Beth Tumilty, a cardiologist at Carle Bromenn, to describe what happens to the cardiovascular system if someone doesn’t take care of their heart.

I don’t know what my face looked like, but I know the oxygen suddenly left the room.

She told me that the majority of her heart attack patients are men in their 30s and 40s who are obese and most likely have diabetes.

30s male + obese + diabetic + history of heart issues + ex-smoker = “You’re describing me, doc.” My hands were shaking.

My grandad died when I was 15 of a freak heart attack. He played golf and basketball. He wasn’t overweight. Denny was only 65. He had A-fib, like me.

Am I already halfway there? Or is it somehow worse?

Is there a cement brick on the gas and the brake lines are cut with the steering wheel locked in place?

No man truly knows what the future holds, do they? Dr. Tumilty recommended 30 minutes of exercise five times a week, gradually increasing your heart rate and blood pressure: Exercise the heart and the vascular walls to strengthen them against a sudden spike in blood pressure.

I wish that this was the point where I can tell you that I’m better now, that I don’t worry about having a heart attack and dying while writing my next baseball story or out on assignment taking photos of our lovely community. But it’s not.

I’m still scared.

I don’t like being vulnerable.

I do know this, though. I’m going to be healthier by this time next year. I’ll keep you posted.