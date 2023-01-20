HALE: The nightmare of dialysis

The nurse greeted me at 5:15 a.m. She weighed me and then I could see how much liquid weight I had put on over the day and a half since I had since my last time in the chair. I could see the double digits of pounds I had put on and I hid my shame.

The shame of my kidney failure and the mess I had become.

I couldn’t urinate anymore and the collection of that liquid in my system over my time off the chair made me sick beyond measure. I’d vomit uncontrollably in the most inopportune and embarrassing times. If I was lucky, I could catch myself and hide my retching.

After I was weighed, I was taken to my recliner. It was a hard recliner that you would be tethered to for five and a half hours. You couldn’t move and all you could do was sit and listen, watch, and become attached to the small TV placed above you to watch.

Your dozen or so chair mates come in and become attached to their chairs. One would always scream as they pushed in her needle and to push that sound out of your mind was a rugged chore. I even had a chair mate who was painfully attached and fought the needle because they couldn’t find a good and accessible point in the fistula inserted in his left arm.

A fistula is an abnormal connection or passageway that connects two organs or vessels that do not usually connect. Surgeons put them in dialysis patients’ arms so our dialysis nurses can attach us to our dialysis machines so that our blood can be cleaned. They insert a 16-gauge needle in the fistula and there are two tubes that take out our blood and take it to the machine to be cleaned.

You sit. Your arm is cleaned, the needle and tubes are inserted in your arm and your blood is pulled from your body and placed in a device that looks like an ice cream machine at Dairy Queen. You hear the constant whir and then you sit. You glance at a clock that never moves and watch daytime TV, read book after book and realize you are in prison for five hours every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. And your mind and senses go numb. Your psyche takes you to places that force you to leave your body as much as you can.

It is a painful, laborious, and mind-numbing process. You try to sleep in your chair, but you’re not alone. The room has 10 to 12 people around you all in various stages of dialysis while nurses dance around you and make sure you are Ok and ask lovingly if you have any needs.

I would seethe with anger. Anger at the position I put myself in because of the disease and my inability to recognize and care for all the moving parts of my diabetes. The disease ravaged my body for years and I did nothing to stop the insidious onslaught. I ate what I wanted, drank what I wanted and bathed in sugar and carbs. That path has an expensive toll and tax that will be paid in a diabetic’s life.

Once your session is over and your blood has been cleaned, the machine takes off pounds of unneeded liquids in your system. You would think that would be it. You are recharged and ready for the next day and or obstacle.

But no. You begin to cramp.

The cramps are so intense you feel like your hamstrings and calves are going to pull away from the bones in your skeletal system. Pain, pain and more indiscernible muscular pain hit my system as I coached and taught my way through my situation.

I’d wipe tears off my face as I lectured and taught. Driving to work became laborious and intense. I’d cough up vomit at various times of the day and I smelled of vomit, urine and all the scents that come from being on dialysis. I hid away because I didn’t want my players and students getting a whiff of my embarrassing odors.

I cannot put my legs up in my recliner at home anymore without performing mental gymnastics to reassure myself I’m at home. I closeted myself during my stay on dialysis. I hid from my shame, and I ran from my pain. It was a process that broke me and took every inch of everything I had to push on.

If there is a person on the list to begin dialysis looking at my words. If you read anything in this article you read these words. You are not alone. I am your servant. I am unafraid to be your shoulder to lean on. If you need a friend at 3am to talk about your fear, pain and anguish I swear to you I will answer every call and listen. I swear this vow to you. You find me.

I drove home the other day and saw a dog chained to a tree. I pulled over and watched and sobbed. He was alone. No place to escape. In freezing cold. I got out of my car. I walked up to the house and knocked on the chained dog's home door.

A lady answered and I said softly, “Take him off the chain and let him in the house or I’m taking him.” She sent her son out to unchain him and bring him back into the warmth.

I swear I saw that dog stop, look back at me and nod. I looked at him, wiped the moisture off my cheek, and remembered a dialysis needle and tube attached to my arm and another dog chained to a tree.