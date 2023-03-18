The school district that people once boasted with pride about is on its way to being unrecognizable. It can be argued that our students suffered an enormous negative impact because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The isolation combined with not being in the classrooms is something that could have never been predicted or expected. Combining this with the proposed Unit 5 cuts will be devastating and potentially life-changing to the social and intellectual development of our students.

If the referendum does not pass, Unit 5 will cut music and art class, field trips, clubs and manageable class sizes. Some parents have the means to expose their children to these activities outside of school such as travel sports, private lessons, Illini Elite, etc. but for some kids school sports, music and clubs is the only option. Exposure to these activities help shape and develop children which help motivate the child to be engaged at school, to keep grades up and to control disruptive impulses.

Equity is discussed at length in Unit 5. If this referendum does not pass, the divide between the “haves and the have less” will grow even more and not all children will have access to the same things which in turn makes the playing field uneven. These cuts will affect the education of every student in the district unfortunately, some more than others. For some students their only exposure to these activities happen at school.

When we start cutting, the overall quality of the district will decrease, and with that the value of your home property will then ripple out to businesses. If we don’t have a decent school system, we won’t be able to attract businesses or families to the area. Families will choose to move out of town and attend districts that offer a variety of extracurricular activities with smaller class sizes. In order for a community to strive and thrive, you need a solid, competitive school district.

This vote isn’t just about a school district seeking financial support from their community. This vote will literally change the trajectory of thousands of kids’ lives. Where will the kids be if they aren’t in the gyms and on the stages? What do you think they’ll choose to fill their time with instead? Where will they build positive relationships with their peers and adults? Where will they be mentored, coached, and developed? Can we really put a price tag on providing all of these opportunities and memories to our youth?

What happens to our community when you take away the numerous Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) and Illinois High School Association (ISHA) events hosted in our town? That’s revenue from people outside our community that disappears when Peoria schools host those events, instead. Would you want to raise your children in a school system that is nothing but an academic institution? Read, write, add, subtract, go home. No more music. No more arts. No more athletics. No more clubs. People will pass on job opportunities, slowly but effectively killing the community we know and love.

Current and future students deserve the best educational programs and services that we are able to provide. Diminishing curricular and co-curricular programming and important student support services will result in failure to fully educate each student to achieve personal excellence. This will result in a negative effect upon all students’ opportunities for successful personal and professional lives.

The vitality, welfare and reputation of our community are determined in large part by the perceived quality of our public schools. Our businesses attract and retain a talented work force because our community is viewed as a highly favorable choice in which to live and raise families. In other communities in which public schools have been found to be less than excellent, attracting and retaining talent became increasingly challenging, and over time personal and commercial property values have declined.

The proposed education fund rate increase will be applied at the same time that a larger bond and interest rate will expire, resulting in a net decrease in the overall tax rate for Unit 5 tax payers. Revenue will be applied to programs and services rather than principal and interest on borrowed funds.

We have a chance to make this right and to let our kids know they are worth an investment. Support our Students. Save our Schools. Vote YES for Unit 5 in the April 4 election! In addition to your yes vote on the referendum, please also vote for school board candidates who support the referendum.