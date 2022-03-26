GRIZZARD: The requirements of patriotism

What defines “America”?

Is it just land, or culture, or power, or wealth?

No, I’d say the fundamental tenet of America is the belief in democracy. Patriotism, then, doesn’t just mean respecting a flag, it means defending our democracy even when that requires sacrificing our personal ambitions.

So in 1960, it was for the good of the country that Richard Nixon conceded to JFK despite election shenanigans. It’s why Al Gore conceded to George W. Bush in 2000, despite hanging chads and butterfly ballots. Democracy requires acceptance of loss.

In his first inaugural address, Ronald Reagan called the orderly transfer of authority a “miracle” that America has accepted as commonplace -- which shows “how unique we really are.”

Authoritarianism, on the other hand, never acknowledges defeat, dismissing any alternative evidence as “fraud.”

In our world today, authoritarian regimes China and Russia seemingly want to assert their worldview superiority by subverting our democracy, viewing America as their opponent.

One surefire way to defeat an opponent is described in 1st Samuel of the Bible. Israel goes into battle against the Philistines, but finds them in total confusion, striking each other with their swords (14:20). What better way to defeat enemies than to have them destroy themselves?

Recently I saw an advertisement for a public event by the McLean County Republicans, so I bought a ticket to see what their Election Protection Seminar was all about.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, the seminar got underway. There was an underlying theme: preventing “fraud.” Speakers justified allegations of voter fraud by (direct quotes):

"Questions are being raised..."

"I have a feeling..."

"Many stories have been written…"

"My sister saw on TV…"

The fraud they cited was:

"Shady dealings."

"Dark ties."

"Probably something funny going on."

They projected a color-coded map of Illinois counties. I stifled a laugh, because “likely fraud” counties were obviously Democratic areas, and “unlikely fraud” were clearly Republican. When Republicans say “fraud,” it means they lost. Nothing else matters.

The map also had a “possible fraud” category, which included both McLean and Tazewell counties. But McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael and Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman, both Republicans, were in attendance and took exception. Michael said, “When you say there’s a possibility of election fraud in McLean County, I take it personally.”

The clerks firmly explained why there was no fraud, but the attendees in the room rudely argued with them. It was the willfully ignorant shouting pathetic nonsense at the professional experts. Michael retorted, “Learn some facts before you slander an election.”

The Clerks went into meticulous detail about how they ensure secure elections, such as how the election machines are not even connected to the internet. But no amount of facts, evidence, or reasoning would satiate the obdurate gallery. One of the original speakers stated that Trump lost because of fraud. At one point, Michael asked rhetorically, “Why do you vote if you’re not going to believe in anything?”

Claims of fraud do damage our democracy and even lead to literal American-vs.-American violence. Like the Philistines, these supposedly patriotic Americans were not only striking at the heart of American democracy, they were attacking fellow Republicans!

Their delusional cries got more desperate. Manipulated machines. Hackers from Russia. From China.

So I’d like to say to Republicans:

Russia and China don’t need to hack into our elections to destroy our democracy when they have you unwittingly doing it for them from the inside.

I know politics raises emotions, but you pledged allegiance to the United States of America. I implore you to show true patriotism and acknowledge the legitimacy of American democracy.

Phil Grizzard, of Normal, is campus minister, Judson Baptist Fellowship/AGAPE, and founder and principal tutor, Ph.G. Math Tutoring.

