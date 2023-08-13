At theaters, a popular movie these days is about the atomic bomb and how it could destroy the world.

There is worry about climate change, and its various scenarios and disastrous ramifications.

There is handwringing over two letters of the alphabet — A.I. — so much that fears of its evolution are being debated in Congress, and we may not have new TV or movies in the fall or even winter because of a writers’ and actors’ strike spawned by them.

In the meantime, I think I know what our utmost worry perhaps could be.

I won’t forget at Schnucks, the highly popular grocery store with two locations in Bloomington-Normal.

As I walked in, I sensed something was awry.

There was chatter; shoppers were milling; there were hand-scrawled signs warning customers of what was occurring; and it was not because of some disaster, or mayhem, or unexpected upheaval.

It was worse.

The computers were down momentarily.

Checkers were rendered basically helpless, relying instead on what we told them things were marked.

Store managers were handing out crayons for shoppers to write down prices on the items they wanted.

Although it wasn’t funny at all, it was nonetheless sort of funny.

Once upon a time, everything in a grocery store was simply marked with a price. Items were stamped by pricing gadgets with blue ink that made a “ka-chink” when quickly pressed down. We picked items off a shelf, put them in our cart, continued to shop, then went through a checkout where a checker punched up the prices on a click-click-click cash register, and we paid to go home.

And life was good.

Now, with amazing innovation, we fully live by computer sophisticatry, from the first punch of the computer-chip-laden alarm clock to the last click of the remote on the bedside TV.

We have, in fact, become so reliant upon computers that the only time we even think about them anymore — during a grocery store outage, or when your own laptop or iPad crashes, or the office loses its mainframe connection — is when we don’t have them.

Were you around a few weekends ago when in various precincts around town one of Bloomington-Normal’s primary internet providers had an outage for a couple days due to an electrical issue?

Folks couldn’t access their bank accounts.

Passwords were useless.

Email was down.

If they’d wanted, businesses could not send out their online billings.

Security systems were threatened.

Although not the case here, at more severe outages elsewhere, hospital records have been in danger of being lost, and elective surgeries and treatments momentarily postponed because of such outages.

At one B-N church — Bloomington’s St. John’s Lutheran Church, which recently underwent a significant updating (full disclosure: I’m a member), including a gorgeous new worship center with state-of-the-art electronics — the televising of its services went down and projections of Biblical readings and words of the hymns to be projected upon a gigantic projection-like screen behind the altar were non-functional.

“An ‘internet apocalypse,’” humorously explained Pastor David Glesne the next weekend.

Yes, we worry about all the “big” things, as referenced in the opening graphs of this piece.

But thanks to amazing technology, here’s our own belief: Outside of bombs, and wars, and artificial intelligence, it’s other, outwardly “simpler” things of these modern times that could instead prove disastrous for each one of us.

Forty years ago, as President Ronald Reagan geared up his so-called “Star Wars missile defense system,” late, great Chicago newspaper columnist Mike Royko scrawled a humorous piece that appeared in this newspaper (I clipped it out) and suggested, instead of rockets and missiles, Russia would instead one day just fly up a spacecraft with a gargantuan electromagnet attached and wistfully shoot its rays down toward America, demagnetizing our electronic systems and rendering our computers useless.

It was, of course, full-fledged Roykoesque fiction.

It was, wasn’t it?

Going down in history is one thing, but the computers going down these days is historically quite another.

