Flick: What it’s like to be on 'Jeopardy!'?

It’s older than many of its viewers, first airing in 1965, just after JFK, before Vietnam was more than just a conflict, a game show that inverts life, first giving you the answer while making you ask the question.

We refer, of course, to "Jeopardy!"

Surely by now almost everyone of any vintage has at some point in life sat in front of a TV and shouted out answers to the screen.

But have you ever wondered: What it’s like to actually be in that Hollywood studio, pushing that handheld remote, trying to defy all the pressures in a split second to give Art Fleming, or Alex Trebek, or these days, Mayim Bialik, your answer … err, question?

Meet Christopher Stucky.

A 52-year-old Twin City man, Illinois Wesleyan University grad, 16-year State Farm employee, frequent Heartland Theatre participant and more appropriately here — lifelong "Jeopardy!" aficionado — Christopher has consummated a dream and dented his bucket list.

Last week, he was a contestant on "Jeopardy!"

He did very well, even leading early in his round against Matt Amodio, a guy who as of late last week hadn’t lost in more than six weeks of play and for only the third time in the show's rich 56-year history had amassed more than $1 million in winnings.

So what, you ask, is it actually like to experience the experience and play "Jeopardy!" for real, and not from your couch?

Here are today’s categories:

• Five

The number of "Jeopardy!" episodes they tape in a single day and the number Chris was around for, either to participate or watch as an audience member. “It was fascinating to see,” he says.

• The clothes they wear on the show

You’re watching one episode a day, but they’re taping five in one day. So contestants are asked to bring several changes of clothes — you’d wonder if the winner was wearing the same clothes for days on end, right?

• The "Wheel of Fortune" studio

That’s where, says Christopher, "Jeopardy!" contestants are first gathered, at 7:15 a.m. on taping dates, for a review of COVID protocols and game rules before being ushered into the neighboring, newly christened Alex Trebek Stage. (On Christopher’s day, Pat and Vanna had the day off and the famous wheel and Vanna’s letter board were covered with tarps.)

• At least 25 years

How long it took Christopher to actually make it on air since beginning to test for the show in the 1990s.

• The things you don’t think about

Being intelligent, with vast knowledge, is an obvious must in a game of such random, wide-ranging information, but all the world’s smarts are worthless on Jeopardy — unless you can buzz in first. Thus contestants “practice” buzzing on anything from ballpoint pens (think about it – they do in fact look like hand-held buzzers) to toilet-paper holders. Christopher himself hooked up an Xbox controller to a computer and used it to simulate the “signaling device” as his wife, Carolyn, peppered him with "Jeopardy!"-like grist.

• And about that "buzzer thing" they press

They are, says Christopher, specifically instructed it is not a “buzzer,” but a “signaling device.”

• 93 years old

The age of Johnny Gilbert, legendary "Jeopardy!" announcer. From the moment Gilbert’s voice is fully unleashed (“T-h-issss is 'Jeopardy!' ...”) and Mayim Bialik steps out, to the first commercial break, “I was shaking a little,” says Christopher. But from there, “I was locked in.”

• Cellphones

You’ll never hear one on "Jeopardy!" They are forbidden, to be left back in the car, or cloak room, or Bloomington.

• Their hair and faces

It is coiffed by studio stylists and makeup is applied, to fend off any unsightly reflection from the bright studio lights.

• What you don’t see

Once on stage, contestants play “a couple practice rounds to get used to the stage, the writing screen, the signaling device," Christopher says.

During COVID, even if you hear rampant clapping, you won’t see an audience because there isn’t one, except for that week’s other contestants who watch when not playing.

• The sensation it leaves

“When you watch on TV, it’s all packaged and safe,” as Christopher puts it. “But when you’re in the studio, you feel a sense of a high-wire act … like there’s some electricity about it.”

• At least a month

That’s how far in advance Christopher’s episode was shot (Aug. 24) and he, in turn, had to keep quiet its outcome to friends and work pals. The episode aired Sept. 22.

• The definition of appearing on "Jeopardy!"

“What is exhausting, exciting, over far too quickly and an experience I'll never forget?” says Christopher.

That’s in the form of a question, of course.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.