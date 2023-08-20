FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy ...

Most amusing advisory

As 25,000 college students converge again upon university-and-college-rich Bloomington-Normal, one unsuspected entity of this town is also seeing the full humor in it.

It is the Illinois State University Police.

In a hilarious post on Facebook, the ISU Police recently warned citizens to try to stay ahead of it all and, like we do before winter snow forecasts, quickly storm the stores to buy all the essentials before the students arrive.

“Get in touch with your inner Central Illinois Storm Prepper,” the post advised. “Stock up on milk, bread and toilet paper and hunker down. The lines at the big box stores will (eventually) lessen once again. Although there won’t be a bean bag left in sight.”

Best Name Club, August winner

We’d nominate a sociology professor at University of Minnesota, Julia Wrigley, who (NOT a joke) met at a Minneapolis night spot a fellow professor, Hartry Field, fell in love and thus married to become Julia Wrigley-Field.

They thought, says Julie, about naming their first daughter Ivy, but opted instead for Elizabeth.

Latest small-world example

Have you been reading about the small-town (population: 1,900) Kansas police department that’s facing accusations of harassment, intimidation and violating First Amendment Constitutional rights after it stormed the town’s weekly newspaper office, also the home of its owner and publisher, and also a city council person (who also had been leaked information), seizing computers and cellphones that, according to its publisher, so stressed his 98-year-old mother, it caused her death — all after the newspaper began working on a story that involved the town’s new police chief?

The story has made the major TV networks and front pages of such papers as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. There’s talk of a TV miniseries.

It’s also getting alums of this very newspaper to talk, too.

The Kansas newspaper’s owner and publisher, Eric Meyer, who lost his mother, is a former Bloomington resident and Pantagraph copy editor.

Saddest but most appreciated forum

Just this month, organized by the U.S. Attorney's Office, hosted by Bloomington police and attended by more than 100 reps from B-N churches, was a forum titled, "Protecting Places of Worship." Sadly, it was to address religious hate crimes and laws, active shooter training, tools to assess a church location’s security, and various prevention practices.

Upside: “The feedback I received from attendees,” says BPD Sgt. Kiel Nowers, “was all positive. We definitely hope it never happens here. But we want everyone to be as prepared as possible.”

Sad but true. And even more sadly, also needed.

Latest double-take

If you pass the downtown Bloomington offices of attorney Frank Hoffman, who in his years has handled the adoption of many a child, look inside and you'll look twice.

There, sitting patiently in a waiting area, awaiting adoption, are nearly 40 young children.

In this case, they are vintage Cabbage Patch dolls, all individually named with birth certificates. Hoffman and his wife, Angie, were given them recently through the passing of a pair of longtime collectors, and the Hoffmans in turn hope to adopt them out with proceeds to charity.

Says Hoffman, "(It’s) the largest number of kids EVER in my office needing to be adopted."

Most amazing discovery

Amid all the rains of August, in an area of his rural Downs home's property, Vern Shelton suddenly came upon something he'd not seen in all his years — a mushroom the size of a basketball.

"I went online," says Vern. "It's a Calvatia gigantea, or a giant puffball. Apparently, it's edible while young — though you can go first."

The downsides of having your name on an arena

In that federal indictment against Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, the former New York governor, accusing him of making false statements and claims, cited four times in the official indictment was the site of Giuliani’s alleged false statements:

In Atlanta, it was inside State Farm Arena.

Emptiest business yard

Although it was time for it to finally come down, with fears its dead limbs might fall and do damage during a storm, gone now is a century-old part of one of Bloomington’s oldest areas — along South Morris Avenue on the city’s southwest side.

It was a sprawling 100-year-old-plus cottonwood tree — along a side of TeVoert Auto Repair, just down the road from Miller Park.

It’s now cut down.

The job took an entire day, and owners Mark and Connie TeVoert took dozens of pictures of its sovereign final moments.

One-hundred-plus years?

When that cottonwood enjoyed its birth, Morris Avenue hadn’t yet been paved, the 1900s had barely dawned. And repairing cars there, as the TeVoerts do today? Back in 1923, the first mass-produced automobile — the Model T — had barely been born.

Our latest board of contributors: Michelle Kaywood, Heyworth; Clarkson Mullins, Springfield; Karen Hosack, Mike Matejka, Connie TeVoert and Frank Hoffman, Bloomington; Vern Shelton, rural Downs; Tim Saterfield, Madison, Wisconsin.

