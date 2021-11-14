Flick: Wally’s — a new old-time adventure

Because they end up in so many foods and so many products, corn and soybeans have become the staff of life for an entire planet, all grown right here in the midriff of Illinois.

But they sure are boring to drive past, aren’t they?

Think Interstate 55 as it slices through the state.

Just how dull and repetitive — corn row after bean field in the middle of a prairie — is it after you’ve traveled it for miles?

No one sings about the amber waves of beans.

No one plans a vacation around watching corn pollinate.

Your kids or grandkids can ask — “Are we there yet?” — and you haven’t even passed the Towanda or McLean exit.

But there are benefits.

Two guys from rural Missouri, for example — their names are Michael Rubenstein and Chad Wallis — on drives from west of St. Louis to Chicago, found the stretch so boring, they decided to drop $20 million.

After fun thought, deep analysis and open arms from Pontiac leaders, they concluded the Livingston County town proud of its Route 66 heritage might also be the perfect spot.

Or, allow me to put all this in the form of a question:

Have you visited Wally’s yet?

Open a year now in an ex-cornfield on the edge of Pontiac, it is a travel-stop island and bored-driver’s-family-in-need-of-a-restroom magnet that rivets back to those Stuckey’s or HoJo Oases that dotted yesterday’s highways and compares today with the Buc-ee’s stores of the South that interrupt the travel dullsville of Texas.

You can’t miss Wally’s.

At night, so nicely lit, even spacecraft floating overhead must surely see it and be tempted to stop.

A store of 30,000 square feet on a spread of 20 acres, with (not a typo) 76 gas pumps and a separate canopied area for electric vehicles, it boasts it’s not a truck stop, but instead a center for families to enjoy a break. “Home of the Great American Road Trip,” it boasts.

For Pontiac, it could be a nirvana, too.

Besides supplying up to 140 jobs, it is bringing travelers in 20-minute splits with money in their pockets and is said to have even kept Pontiac homeowners — at least temporarily — from a real-estate tax increase.

“It’s a business model that is working … for everyone,” says Scott McCoy, a former Pontiac mayor, now of Normal, whose family’s construction company was a general contractor in building Wally’s.

Everything about Wally’s is gargantuan.

Inside are “experience” stations — a Wally’s Sandwich House (barbecue/brisket carving), a full bakery, a popcorn bar, a coffee café, a beverage wall with (not a typo here, either) 60 drink flavors. In the middle of the mammoth one-stop is a 42-foot vaulted glass ceiling overhead.

Between rows and rows of snacks, trinkets, random stuff, a beer cave and retail garb that only fits here (if in pursuit of your own Wally hat or “Walle-lujah” sportswear, this is your place), inside is an actual Winnebago, set up for a Sunday family picnic, reminiscent of olden days. Out front is a wood-trimmed Wagoneer, just like in the ‘60s.

Did we mention jerky?

At Wally’s, there is a massive, wall-length, floor-to-ceiling display of beef jerky.

“People love that stuff,” a nice woman tells us. “We had a man from Milwaukee purposely bring down his two sons on what he called a 'beef jerky weekend retreat.'”

Restrooms?

They are not only very clean, they are an adventure, equipped with faucet-less sinks — you place your hands under a tube above the sink basin and move your hands along, first getting a dash of soap under the left side of the tube, then moving your hands over to get water, then over another few inches to get blasts of hand-drying air that come with such force, my wife said it also restyled her hair.

“There is nothing else around here like this place,” smiles and smirks the woman at the checkout.

Part of its magic, of course, is also its reason — nothing more than a nice interruption from staring at a highway.

If someone would exclaim after an exciting sporting event, or great musical concert, or fantastic meal — “Hey, to cap off the night, let’s stop now at a large convenience store for a grape Slush and Wally’s hat!” — you’d check their temperature.

But after miles of corn-and-bean-edged concrete and an anxious bladder, a place like Wally’s is a mecca — not only highly modern but also with a strong wisp of the past.

Remember Wally’s filling station, staffed by Gomer and Goober, on the ‘60s "Andy Griffith" episodes that remain popular in syndication today.

You do, don’t you?

Welcome to the Wally’s of the 21st century.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

