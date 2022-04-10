Flick: Two cats, a brotherly love story

They were the best of pals, throughout their lives.

Meadow and Pepper were, in fact, best of pals even before they were Meadow and Pepper.

Two male cats born on a Towanda farm, they were the lone survivors of their mom’s litter — smart ones, too.

They befriended Mary Lou and Jerry, humans who first put out food for them, watched for them, then one day opened their doors to let them live their lives with them, too.

Meadow and Pepper ate together.

They played together.

They slept together.

They lived together, literally.

At times, like all brothers, it was difficult to tell if they even liked each other.

“HEY, YOU TWO! CUT OUT THE FIGHTING!”

Over the years, though, they were so together, everyone of humankind saw the two cats as one.

“Where’s Pepper?” we’d say when we only saw Meadow; “Where’s Meadow?” when we’d only see Pepper.

Each had a personality — Meadow was bold, confident, knew he was incredibly handsome. Pepper was more shy, laid back, cat-like aloof, a hide-under-the-bed introvert until an hour later, when you’d look over and there was Pepper peering out from around the corner.

Life went on.

Mary Lou and Jerry — they are my wife’s folks — moved from the country into the city.

Meadow and Pepper moved, too, of course.

They aged together, as did everyone else.

Sadly, five years ago, Jerry passed, at 93, and the cats would paw past his chair and occasionally look up, as if to wonder, just where the heck is good ol’ Jer?

But life went on more.

Then late last summer, Pepper began losing weight.

He became more aloof.

A trip to the vet revealed a reason: feline diabetes.

Foods were altered — less salt, fewer carbs, less sugars. Insulin was administered.

While we humans oversaw, the brothers nonetheless continued to be.

You’d look over and there was Meadow licking Pepper, tending to Pepper, brother-turned-comforter. They’d sleep more closely. They continued to play, though a bit more calmly. At times, it appeared the more overbearing Meadow would sacrifice and even allow his meeker brother to have a little more food at chow time.

Then sadly, at age 15, came that fateful day this past Christmastime, when Pepper was driven to the vet and didn’t come home.

We all missed Pepper — Meadow maybe even more. In fact, he seemed to especially feel the void.

Though a picture of health, he’d sleep more.

He quit being quite as playful with humans.

Every once in awhile, fully unanticipated and for no apparent reason, he’d let out a sudden yowl at food time, as if to say, “Hey, where’s that darned cat who used to fight me for the last morsel of wet food?”

By late January, he’d lost some weight, too.

By late February, he didn’t always walk to the door to greet everyone anymore.

By mid-March, he began limping, although there was no sign why.

At the vet’s office, the diagnosis by Dr. Matt was downright mind-boggling: There was nothing outwardly wrong with Meadow, except being age 15.

Two weeks more, further lethargy.

At times, again without outward reason, Meadow would let out a baying cry.

This time, full X-rays were taken.

But to the veterinary eye and medical science, there still was nothing wrong.

You know how this ends, of course, and it did the other day.

As humans, we hear those stories of long marrieds or lifelong friends who, when one passes the other goes soon thereafter, an apparent victim of nothing more than a broken heart.

But leave it up to two barn cats from Towanda, lifelong brothers and chums, having fully spent their time here, to finally prove it’s true, again, in a most loving way.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

