Flick: ‘Tis the season...for absolutely everything

I never trust the groundhog and don't pay much attention to the robins, crocus buds, early daffodils or those other more legendary signs.

But ladies and gentlemen ... spring is here.

How do I know this?

I spotted that one H-U-G-E housefly in our home last Monday afternoon.

Ever noticed that?

With spring always comes that one humongous Kofi Cockburn of a housefly — it’s so big it looks as if it’s already under a magnifying glass — that somehow appears INSIDE your home.

It’s like he (or she) has been camping out all winter, getting bigger and bigger and bigger, hiding somewhere in the house, maybe watching “Friends” or “Hazel” reruns, and then ... IT’S EARLY SPRING! LOOK OUT! HERE I COME TO CRAWL ON THE SCREEN OR BATHROOM MIRROR!

All the seasons have their signs, signals and harbingers, of course. But only spring is a pageantry, a parade, a full-fledged coming-out, season-reveal party ...

… Harleys rumbling, again … 70 degrees and sunny one day; 40 degrees and flurries the next … Casey’s Garden Shop getting out the first pansies … suddenly, the lots at places like Lowe’s, Menards and Growing Grounds need a traffic cop … motorists, inexplicably driving a little faster ... the table umbrellas blooming again at places like Panera Bread, Noodles and Potbelly ... all the birds at 7 a.m. — cardinals, finches, jays, crows, starlings, doves, song sparrows, geese, ducks — all “talking” at once. If a court reporter was trying to transcribe this chatter, there’d be no way …

… Gene’s and Carl’s ice cream shops, with customer lines, and Theo’s in uptown going fully SRO (standing room only) … besides those cardinals in morning song, there’s those Cardinal (fans) crooning again at night … those blue Cubs “W” banners, too … a spider inexplicably crawling out of the drain into your shower (has he or she just been hanging out down there since Halloween?) … the geese at Miller Park or White Oak pond, or slowly sauntering against the 45 mph traffic on GE Road ... suddenly, you want to wash your windows … the joggers and/or neighborhood walkers out on Constitution Trail trying to work off November-through-March … the pairing of the words "Schooners" and "beer garden" in the same sentence again … wondering in early morning if you need the furnace and wondering in late afternoon if you need the AC … a lawn-care fertilizer flag on every block … overhearing the thermonuclear sound system of the guy in the next lane to you … those pastel-colored chalk drawings and hop-scotch grids on the neighbor’s drive and sidewalk.

… A line at Rainstorm, Circle K, Dirty Deeds or Parkway Auto … the grass in your yard suddenly looking clumpy and splotchy, but in time, mowable (argh) … Chuck Collins, finally no longer bothering to tell us our wind chill factor ... a bit of a morning headache, after the barometric pressure just plunged again.

… Incredibly, almost to the very day each spring — the horde of migrating American white pelicans landing on Lake Bloomington (thanks to Steve Kubsch, of Bloomington, for the latest photo of this), hanging out, swimming around, randomly dining, then off until this time next spring. Unlike some of your relatives, they know exactly when to leave …

… At night, windows cracked, air by God, not Dave Lennox … a road crew squeezing out a warm March or April afternoon to fill in the January potholes … at Miller Park Zoo, the animals reintroducing themselves to the out-of-doors … the tinkling of wind chimes … the discovery the neighbor kid got drums for Christmas … the squirrels doing another harvest of your bird feeder … homeowners, gathering all those sticks out in the yard and putting them on the curb …

… The P.A. of a high school track meet trailing in the distance … lugging out the deck or porch furniture again (and then, of course, it snows) … your mail being a bit wilted, a little moist, with a return to springtime humidity … that urge to sweep out the garage … the blankets on your bed being pulled back instead of pulled up … the house pets growing more antsy … you finally think twice about wearing your Smart Wools … beginning to need an umbrella more than an ice scraper … the rabbits already having eaten all your tulips and crocuses … all the glossy-covered magazines in the supermarket line offering “10 Quick Tips On How To Lose That Weight” … pollen … potholes … and wild sex (we’re, of course, only referring to all of the animals outdoors gearing up for another year) … the farmers getting back into the trenches ... the re-emergence of the decorative lava rock and mulch on the fronts of Menards and Home Depot …

Did I miss anything?

Say hullo to your own huge Kofi Cockburn for me.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.