They went there eight years ago.

To paradise.

Not for a vacation, but to live.

Ocean breezes. Gorgeous vistas and venues. Surfboard shops and open-air markets. T-shirts and swim trunks, year-round.

They opened a business, a strength and conditioning CrossFit gym similar to the one they’d operated in Bloomington, locating in a quaint coastal town on the Hawaiian island of Maui — Lahaina, population 12,500, if you don’t include the hundreds of thousands of tourists who flock there year-round for just a breath.

That was life for two former Twin Citians, Tom Ragusa and his wife, Janelle, where the magic of Hawaii is not only its beauty and climate but also its calm.

Until Aug. 8.

“We’ve all grown a lot more in two weeks. I’ve got more gray in my beard,” says Tom Ragusa. “It all happened so fast.”

“It,” of course, is the now famous wildfire that interrupted the beauty and calm and suddenly instead decimated it all, a firestorm ripping through the town so quickly that first reports of a brushfire — fueled by 70 mph winds from a hurricane in the Pacific — surfaced just after midnight, but by daybreak, already had people evacuating.

“After Hurricane Lane in 2018,” says Tom, “whenever we hear the word ‘hurricane,’ we’ve learned to first worry about wind and potential for wildfires.”

Indeed, this time.

By 3 p.m. Aug. 8, with “dark and thick” smoke growing closer to their home, Tom made a decision.

“Let’s go!” he said.

Grabbing up their so-called emergency “Oh s--t!” bags that Janelle had pre-packed years earlier, they made way to their driveway.

That’s Tom, 46, a Bloomington High School and Illinois State University graduate, his wife of 16 years, Janelle, a Rockford native and fellow ISU student who met Tom one day while working out at Four Seasons Club, and their two boys, Jayden, 16, and Tyce, 14.

And they were off to a friend’s home in a town to the north.

How close the call?

As they drove, power lines down, a telephone pole, already on fire, crashed down just inches from their vehicle.

With electricity out, it was smoky darkness, except for the high-noon-like light of flames.

As they drove, fires leapfrogged and pieces of wood on fire — some flying through the air in the 70 mph winds — were landing on roofs, trees and bushes, setting them ablaze, too.

It was all so sudden, with no warning, that back in Bloomington, at the home of Tom’s mom, Kim, and his stepdad, Alan Sternberg, a retired B-N attorney, the first the Sternbergs even knew of any danger at all was a text message the next morning from a friend of the Ragusas:

“Just wanted you to know Tom and Janelle and family are safe and have escaped. They are at our home.”

Ah, thanks.

Uh, what?

Here’s the good news for those who know the Ragusas, a storied B-N family that dates back to the 1960s and ‘70s and the days of “Ragusa’s Italian Restaurant and Pizza Palace,” a rather famous dining haunt along Main in Normal: Because the fires hopscotched, their home and workplace gym were reasonably spared, except for smoke damage, soot and inches-deep fallen ash.

Their favorite grocery store, only a block away, was leveled. So was a nearby apartment complex.

On Tuesday of this past week, the Ragusas were able to go back to their home, otherwise fenced in and under National Guard protection, to retrieve items before beginning a move to a temporary home in a neighboring town.

“I don’t have words to describe all this,” says Tom.

“The Hawaiians have a tremendous spirit, and we have become part of their amazing culture, and there are hopes of rebuilding what once was. But it’s going to take a while. There are people who only had enough time to slip on their slippers and get out. Lots of kids were home from school that day, home by themselves. There were no sirens, no warning. A lot of older folk are unaccounted for, too.

"When you drive into the heart of where the fire fully destroyed, it's unimaginable. I saw a dead dog in the middle of the road. Just scorched. It’s weird how the fires skipped things. A favorite restaurant — Tommy Bahama — is gone, but as you pass you notice that the table umbrellas outside are still there, untouched.”

For Ragusa, a former State Farm Park lifeguard in south Bloomington and then later a life underwriter for the company before changing careers to fitness, it brings an odd life twist that he is nonetheless all too familiar.

Since the fires, he and Janelle have been filling out insurance claims, along with FEMA requests and SBA loan inquiries.

And so now they begin again.

Feeling lucky, if not miraculously blessed, the Ragusas are supporting their community, donating funds to members of their CrossFit gym who were displaced or in need and, says Tom, also helping to organize online fundraisers while distributing supplies to drop-off locations.

Then there’s their own family.

As perhaps prophetically proclaimed Tyce, their 14-year-old, innocently at the time, only days after the family had driven away from their home to have no idea what was next: “Well THIS is a memorable childhood experience!”

Coincidentally, his first day of high school was to be Aug. 8.

“It was tough,” says Tom. “As we drove away, we had no idea if we’d see any of our stuff again. Both of our sons acted bravely, but it also was so emotional. ‘It’s tough, guys,’ I said to them. ‘Let it out. Let out your feelings.’ I think they both were ready to cry.”

And everyone else in the world, too.

