 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story
FLICK

Flick: The inexhaustible journey of a simple Fred

  • 0

If life is a journey, Fred Spitzzeri is on one interesting road trip.

If change is life’s only constant, then Fred, at age 67, is the poster child, too.

“You have to follow your passions and desires,” he says.

A psychologist in grade schools who did a remarkable life switch to become a highly successful Chicago attorney — able to try cases before the United States Supreme Court, “retire” as a big-city trial lawyer and go back to grade-school hallways — Fred is originally from Chicago. He's a lifelong White Sox fan who loves sports and youth so much, in later life he learned to officiate their sports, as a referee in volleyball and an umpire in softball and baseball. This summer he underwent a life dream, umpiring a Little League competition in baseball’s birthplace, Cooperstown, New York, to realize he was umping in a game being played by the son of one of his own sports idols, White Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas Sr. Over on the sidelines, only feet from Fred, Frank Sr. watched his son, Frank Jr., slam a home run and become the game’s winning pitcher. After that, Fred came back to Bloomington, his home for the past few years, where in his free time he is a champion bridge player.

Whew! That last paragraph a bit of a dizzying, jagged roundabout with a lot to soak in?

092621-blm-loc-flickcolumn-fred spitzzeri and hall of famer frank thomas.jpg

Fred Spitzzeri, left, and baseball Hall of Famer and Chicago White Sox legend Frank Thomas, in Cooperstown, New York.

Yuh, me, too, and I typed it.

Welcome to Fred.

“I’ve had a good life,” he affirms.

Initially we got in touch with Spitzzeri (“one ‘t’ but then two z’s”) after the tip that he’d just undergone the memorable life experience of umpiring in ceremonial Cooperstown where he also befriended a longtime life idol.

Then we chatted for a moment and decided one other thing:

Instead of a paragraph about Fred, it may take a book.

Says a friend and associate, Mark Swerdlik, an Illinois State University psychology professor: “As someone who has worked in the same position as a faculty member at ISU for over four decades and tends to dodge change, I have both enjoyed and marveled at Fred’s fascinating journey. Although I wouldn’t have the courage — or the stamina — (to do his life), it makes for interesting conversations over lunch. I see myself as James Thurber’s Walter Mitty having lunch with his imaginary self.”

And Fred? His journey?

Please be seated.

Raised on Chicago’s west side. By age 15 becomes an usher at Comiskey Park, Wrigley Field, Chicago Stadium, greets thousands in a single day as a young teen.

In college at DePaul, studies psychology. It’s a subject that so fascinates him, he gets accepted into the university’s acclaimed master’s program in clinical psychology. Lands an internship, then a job in the Berwyn school district.

Ahhhh. Work, life stability, calm.

Nah.

Flick: From Jimmy Fallon to Jay Janssen in no time!

The Spitzzeris (Fred’s wife is Barb) begin having kids. Fred begins to wonder if they can live the life they want on a school salary.

So, while a grade-school teacher/psychologist during the day, helping to discern autism and other behavioral issues in students, by night he begins to learn law, at Chicago Loyola, and after four years of nights, graduates near the top of his law class, to land a job at a leading firm in Chicago.

Ahhhh. Work, life stability, calm.

Nah.

Being at a big firm is a great post-graduate education, admires Fred, but he lusts for his own practice. So he does it — also to eventually become president of two bar associations while also admitted to practice law before the U.S. Supreme Court, and for 25 years enjoys a prosperous legal career.

Ahhhhh. Finally retirement?

Guess...

Fred instead decides to return to his first love — grade-school psychology — and while keeping an active law license and handling cases as time permits, moves to Bloomington-Normal to be nearer a daughter, Megan, an ISU graduate, and gets himself a job in the Unit 5 school district, at Colene Hoose and Oakdale grade schools.

That’s when he goes back to school after school, too — to officiate sports.

“I truly love that,” he says.

It’s also how a couple months ago, Fred ends up in fabled Cooperstown — he travels there to be part of a 72-team Little League extravaganza that naturally also needs lots of umpires, and who else but inexhaustible Fred to volunteer?

Bloomington police Officer John Fermon during a press conference discusses the search for Jelani Day, the Illinois State University student who went missing last month. Officials on Thursday said a body found in the Illinois River near Peru is Day. READ MORE HERE.

Now, while his pals are mostly retired, this school year he’s traveling each day to work in the Macon-Piatt County Special Education School District, based in Decatur.

“Better fit for my interests and skill set,” says Fred. “I love it.”

He adds: “People ask how I could ever leave the practice of law to go back to grade school and they ask, 'What do you make now?’ in a reference to money. And I always tell them, ‘I make a difference.’ ”

Indeed.

If life is what happens while you’re making other plans, as the famous phrase goes, Fred Spitzzeri is a life model.

Yes, you can now breathe in deeply and relax again after reading all this.

Not Fred, of course.

At only 67, who knows what’s around the next corner.

Coverage of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day

Jelani "J.J." Day, 25, was last seen on Aug. 24 entering the Beyond/Hello dispensary in Bloomington. Authorities on Sept. 23 said his body was found in the Illinois River. 

Bloomington man, Illinois State University student reported missing, police say
Local News
breaking top story

Bloomington man, Illinois State University student reported missing, police say

  • Kade Heather
  • 0

Jelani J.J. Day was reported missing Wednesday by his family and an Illinois State University faculty member.

Bloomington police continue search for missing ISU grad student
Local News
breaking top story

Bloomington police continue search for missing ISU grad student

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

Bloomington police said Friday that officers are continuing their search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani J.J. Day, 25, who was reported missing Wednesday by his family.

Family sets up GoFundMe to find ISU student Jelani Day
Local News

Family sets up GoFundMe to find ISU student Jelani Day

  • Connor Wood
  • 0

Police, family and friends continue to search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day after he went missing last week. He was last on video camera on Aug. 24 at the Bone Student Center on campus.

Watch now: Mother of missing ISU graduate student Jelani Day pleads for her son's return
National News

Watch now: Mother of missing ISU graduate student Jelani Day pleads for her son's return

  • Updated
  • 0

Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, recounts the last phone call she had with her son prior to his disappearance. Several people gathered…

Watch now: Loved ones continue search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day
Local News
breaking top story

Watch now: Loved ones continue search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

"I just want to hear him call me and say, 'Mama, I just called you because I want to hear your voice,'" Jelani Day's mother said Wednesday. 

Watch now: Jelani Day's mother speaks about her missing son
National News

Watch now: Jelani Day's mother speaks about her missing son

  • Updated
  • 0

Carmen Bolden Day, mother of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day, speaks at an event Friday night in support of the search for him.

Watch now: Prayers, search continue for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day
Local News
alert top story

Watch now: Prayers, search continue for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

"I want you to know, Jelani is not dead and we will find him," said his mother, speaking to a crowd of supporters on Friday night. 

Body found in LaSalle County; Bloomington police involved in investigation
Local News
breaking top story

Body found in LaSalle County; Bloomington police involved in investigation

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

Authorities are investigating after body was recovered Saturday morning from the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru.

Search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day continues into fourth week
Local News
top story

Search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day continues into fourth week

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

A 25-year-old ISU graduate student remains missing. Here's what we know.

Search continues for missing Illinois State University; fundraising totals $12,503 to support search
Local News
top story

Search continues for missing Illinois State University; fundraising totals $12,503 to support search

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • 0

Graduate student Jelani Day was last seen the morning of Aug. 24.

Kinzy about missing ISU student: 'I ask that we all provide support to each other'
Local News
alert top story

Kinzy about missing ISU student: 'I ask that we all provide support to each other'

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • 0

The president of Illinois State University during her annual address to the campus community spoke about a graduate student who has been missing. 

Danville mayor asks for information about Jelani Day
State and Regional
topical

Danville mayor asks for information about Jelani Day

  • Jennifer Bailey Commercial-News
  • 0

"We always say here, see something, hear something, know something, say something. Someone out there has seen, heard or knows something."

A look at all of the images released in search for Jelani Day
Local News
top story

A look at all of the images released in search for Jelani Day

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • Updated
  • 0

Jelani Day, a 25-year-old graduate student at ISU, was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 walking into the Beyond / Hello in Bloomington, accord…

Watch now: Bloomington police discuss Jelani Day case on Thursday
State and Regional

Watch now: Bloomington police discuss Jelani Day case on Thursday

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • Updated
  • 0

Authorities on Thursday said a body discovered in a river nearly three weeks ago has been confirmed as a graduate student missing from Illinoi…

Body found in Illinois River is identified as missing ISU student Jelani Day
State and Regional
topical

Body found in Illinois River is identified as missing ISU student Jelani Day

  • Sarah Freishtat Chicago Tribune
  • 0

A body found floating in the Illinois River in LaSalle County has been identified as that of missing Illinois State University graduate studen…

Watch now: Bloomington Police discuss Jelani Day identification
Local News

Watch now: Bloomington Police discuss Jelani Day identification

  • David Proeber
  • 0

Missing ISU student identified after body found near Peru. READ MORE HERE.

Watch now: Bloomington police discuss impact of Jelani Day case
Local Crime & Courts
topical

Watch now: Bloomington police discuss impact of Jelani Day case

  • 0

Bloomington police Officer John Fermon during a press conference discusses the search for Jelani Day, the Illinois State University student wh…

+1 
Mark Swerdlik

Swerdlik

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

“People ask how I could ever leave the practice of law to go back to grade school and they ask, 'What do you make now?’ in a reference to money. And I always tell them, ‘I make a difference.’ ”

— Fred Spitzzeri

-
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News