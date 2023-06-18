Ryan Pedon is the Illinois State University basketball coach, entering his second year while trying to bring a team back into prominence after a few down seasons, a hard-working, personable guy who's integrating himself nicely into the town.

Then there’s in his own home.

“Oh, he might only be No. 2 there in popularity,” laughs Bill Salyer, the university’s sports information director.

It’s because of Maddox.

That’s Maddox Pedon.

He’s the 11-year-old son of the coach and his wife, Stephanie.

“We had Ryan Pedon as a guest speaker at Kiwanis back when he first came to town,” says Gregg McElroy, a Heartland Bank financial guy who’s also a devoted Redbird fan. “He walked in, in a nice sport coat. Right behind him was Maddox, in a sport coat just like his dad’s. It was hilarious … like a Mini-Me."

McElroy continues:

“Before the meeting starts, Maddox says to Becky Hines (a fellow Kiwanian) —'Could I have a cup of coffee?' So Becky takes him over to get a cup. When the meeting’s over and we’re all thanking Ryan, he looks down at Maddox to say it’s time to go, and Maddox — legs crossed like a 60-year-old man — says, 'Dad, could I sit here just a moment longer and finish my coffee?' You could tell Ryan was probably ready to go … but not Maddox.”

Move over, Doogie Howser!

So much for the Tom Hanks character of a kid playing an adult in “Big.”

At age 11, Maddox already has his own televised podcast, a Q&A format, filmed and edited by Salyer — the “Maddox Minute” — that runs on Twitter where he chats with ISU players and well-knowns he’s met through his dad … like Clark Kellogg, the legendary CBS college basketball analyst every March, and Doug Collins, the former ISU All-American — and namesake of the basketball court where his dad works.

“It started,” explains Maddox, “when I saw some of the podcasts for the Redbirds and thought why not start a 60-second podcast with some of our players so viewers could get a more inside look at our program. It just grew from there.”

Maddox doesn’t just ask obvious questions, either.

Like, with Collins.

Opening with a natural —“What was a highlight of your career at ISU?” — and Collins answers (it was a big game against SIU his junior year that caught scouting eyes and landed him a spot on the 1972 U.S. Olympic team), Maddox then suddenly delivers a follow-up:

“Do you have any pets?”

Collins, no doubt asked millions of questions in his 71 years of being Doug Collins, appears taken back a bit this time.

“What’d you ask?” he asks Maddox.

“Any pets?”

Now more in sync with Maddox‘s fresh curiosity, Collins smiles and answers “no,” although his daughter does have a cat.

Of Kellogg, the questions aren’t all frontcourt, either:

“If you could have super-power, what would it be — able to fly or be invisible?”

(Fly, says Kellogg.)

“Domino's or Pizza Hut?”

(Pizza Hut, confides Kellogg.)

Then Maddox nails him with a query that could even get national attention.

“Who’s better at golf — you or (fellow CBS analyst and hilariously tongued) Charles Barkley?” he asks.

“I’d like to think I am,” muses Kellogg, adding that the two had just texted about such and may set up a match to decide just that.

This all didn’t just happen.

Says Maddox’s mom, Stephanie: “He’s always been outgoing and very social. He has never met a stranger and people are drawn to him. He is as funny and outgoing as he is kind and sensitive. We know we are biased, but we truly think he is the best."

Just finishing up at Grove Elementary in Normal, bound for Metcalf middle school in August, Maddox is also an ordinary kid. Likes video games. Plays basketball, golf. Enjoys tech.

But it’s his gregarious, fully-boyish-yet-adult-like manner that is the crowd pleaser.

He loves karaoke. Not long ago, while in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Maddox was performing on stage and the establishment so enjoyed it, managers gave him accessories to also wear, enhancing his act, to the roar of the crowd.

At the annual John Wooden breakfast at the NCAA finals in March, word had so spread of Maddox’s 11-year-old interviewing skills, Maddox himself was on the panel and out in the crowd was Kellogg, asked what he thought of Maddox’s interviewing skills, and Kellogg replied, “Maddox is platinum-level, five-star, cream of the crop, top-of-the-order. Maddox is FIRE, absolute FIRE.”

“That was so special for Maddox to hear and meant the world to all of us,” says his mom.

“As a father,” Ryan Pedon adds, “I'm proud of him for a lot of reasons. I haven't coached him on any of it. I‘ve sort of laid back, let him do his thing. If I see something that I think needs a little bit of fatherly advice, I'll step in, but I haven't had to.”

And Maddox? Goals?

“I’d want to coach, like my dad, or play basketball professionally,” he counters. “But I think I’d also enjoy being a commentator for basketball games.”

Lovingly, like father, like son. And vice versa.

A Mini-Me indeed.

Happy Father's Day.

