Life in the 2020s:

At a coffee shop:

“Hi there. I’d like a coffee.”

“Latte? Espresso? Cappuccino? A special order?”

“Just a coffee, please.”

“We also have decaf, iced, cold brew, affogato, white coffee, dirty chai, Americano and Irish.”

“Nah. Just a coffee.”

“Our specials today are pistachio cream cold brew and chocolate almond milk shaken espresso with chestnut praline syrup with a dash of heavenly spice.”

“Sounds luscious. But I’ll just have a coffee.”

“I should tell you we do also have a really delicious venti ice crisscross applesauce double shot macchiato.”

“Nah.”

“Would you like anything in your regular coffee? Sugar? Cream? Sweetener? A little cinnamon? Some honey?”

“Just a coffee…”

At the dress shop:

“Hi. I’d like to buy something for my wife. An anniversary is coming up and I’d like to surprise her. I think she’s tired of toasters and another bracelet.”

“Wonderful! How sweet of you! What size is she?”

“She’s small. By size, I know she wears a 0, or an extra small.”

“Is that junior, junior miss, miss petite, women's or misses, sir?"

“Pardon?”

“There are different sizes in women’s clothing.”

“Ah! All I know is by size she wears a 0, or an extra small.”

“OK. What colors does she wear then? What season is she?"

"If I had to guess, I'd guess summer. She doesn’t like cold weather."

"No, her season, sir — as in her color."

"Huh?"

“What color skin does she have?"

"White."

"No, sir — pale, medium, dark complexion?"

"Oh, pretty medium, I'd say."

"Is she tall, regular or petite?"

"You mean, what's her height?"

"No, her pants length."

“Umm, small. Maybe petite small???”

“And her waist size?”

“Umm…”

“We have some brands that do go by waist size and some that don’t, like extra small, small, medium, large, or 0, 2, 4, 6 … they’ve added extra sizing to accommodate all proportions.”

“Is it as difficult to buy a shirt?”

“You mean, a blouse?”

“Umm, yes … at least, I guess.”

At the paint store:

“Good morning. I’m looking to paint a closet and I would like a good white latex paint.”

“Just white?”

“Yes.”

“Well, you’re in luck … because we’re having what we call a 'whites sale.'”

“Wonderful.”

“Over there is antique white, also a bone white, and a white snow.”

“Oh, good.”

“We also have an Easter lily white, a white room, a mystic white, a snowbank white, a crystal white, a white-on-white frosty cream and a lemon white.”

“I’m leaning toward just a good white.”

“Now that I check, sir, we also have halo white, morning cloud white, shark skin white, winter white, white mountain, icy pond white, yucca white, white beacon, Inverness white, whisper white, reflection white, llama white, extreme white, designer’s white, shell white, Navajo white, China white, seed pearl white, woodwind white and white swan.”

“Wow! White is quite diversified now, huh?”

“Yes, and there’s also a cereal white, a heather white, an oatmeal white or a Chimayo sage cream white.”

“No just plain ol' white paint?”

Life in the 2020s?

Thanks to technology, and things like our phones, laptops, computerized gizmos and Google, life is easier, quicker, much more efficient, more diversified, with so many more options.

And a lot more exhausting, too.

