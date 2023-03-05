FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Newest odd mysteries

In a huge project — that is, digitizing all its files and reviewing all of the items donated over the years to the McLean County Museum of History — found the other day was a World War II Purple Heart certificate, issued in June 1944 to heirs of Pvt. Roy Newman, a 23-year-old Tennessee man killed in action.

The oddity: The certificate was initially found years ago between layers of wallpaper at a home being remodeled at 606 Virginia Ave. in Normal. The certificate was then donated to the museum because the remodeler didn’t otherwise know what to do with it.

The mysteries: The certificate's honoree had no relatives in this area, and the home where it was found isn’t there anymore, as it was torn down to make way for a Carle BroMenn Medical Center parking deck. The whereabouts of the man who years ago found it between the walls isn’t known, either.

Solution: Through work and research, the museum has been able to find that the slain soldier lived in Jefferson City, Tennessee, and has sent the certificate on to the Jefferson County Archives in Dandridge, Tennessee.

Just why the certificate was left inside the wall of a home in Normal remains an oddity and a mystery.

Most amusing news development

One of the balloons shot down recently by an F-15 fighter jet “because of its suspicious and unidentified nature” was believed to be a $12 balloon shot down by a $400,000 missile and launched by members of a “patriotic” hobby club with area ties:

The “Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade.”

As American patriots indeed, they are based in an Illinois town even named, yes, Libertyville.

Latest civics question

How odd is it that Grossinger Motors Arena downtown has been void of much front-line entertainment for more than three years, in a town that also has been void of a Grossinger Motors car dealership for more than three years as well?

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Jigger, Louisiana

— Gravel Hill, Indiana

— Sugar Bunker, Nevada

— Rabbit Hash, Kentucky

Latest greatest obituary

From the notice of Viola Lucille Paulus, 99, formerly of Colfax and Bloomington:

“We doubt you’ll find her always inside the Pearly Gates. If she’s not with family members or the animals (who passed before her), she’ll be hanging out with the stars of her favorite Westerns. If there’s a lawn to mow, a shirt to iron, or raspberries to pick, she’ll be right there to tackle the job or instruct others on how it’s done right. And yes, she now will be having as many Almond Joys as she wants, thank you very much.”

Most amusing disavowal of itself

During the Super Bowl and all the commercials that promoted gambling sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel, with celebs like Rob Gronkowski, Kevin Hart, David Ortiz, Peyton and Eli Manning and Ludacris promoting such gambling sites, across the bottom of the screen ran the notification: “Got a gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.”

Most lasting final laugh

As spotted by one Central Illinoisan: on a tombstone, engraved in the granite, the figure of a golfer in mid-swing. And this is the inscription on his tombstone:

“Guess what? I’m 6 under.”

Best Name Club

— Ethan Allen. He’s a salesman at a La-Z-Boy store in Bloomington.

— Parker Penn. An Illinois Wesleyan University student (and a great memory for anyone who remembers the days of ink wells and fountain pens).

— Tony Ends. He's stepping down as editor of the newspaper in Brodhead, Wisconsin.

— Brady Brewer. He’s Starbucks' chief marketing officer.

Most interesting way to put things

From the obituary of Jane Marie Harmon, a lauded Illinois Wesleyan University graduate who ultimately went to work for the CIA:

“Willing to fall in love but unwilling to be trapped, Jane never succumbed to the lure of marriage, instead choosing to remain independently owned and operated.”

It added: “Throughout her life, she thusly surrounded herself with friends who had one qualifying requirement: they must not be stupid, resulting in a menagerie of lasting friendships with a number of quirky individuals.”

Our March board of contributors: Ray Wilson, Bob Bradley and Roger Hughes, Normal; Bill Kemp, Jerry Turley, Robyn Skaggs, Michael Vandegraft, Mary Lou Henderson and Steve and Teresa Arendell, Bloomington; Lee Templeton, Palmview, Texas; Charleen Miller, Burnsville, Minnesota; Sam Harrod, Eureka; Mary Kathleen Kessler, Lincoln.

