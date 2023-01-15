Flick: The amazing success of Tim Romani

In many a successful life is that one, single day out of the literal thousands that changes everything.

Tim Romani remembers his.

It was back in 1984, four years out of Bloomington High, just after graduation from University of Illinois, when Romani drove to Springfield for a job interview with then-Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson, to apply to become one of the governor’s “bag boys.”

A “bag boy,” by better definition, is a traveling aide, and once landing it, Romani obviously was quite good at it in his 17 months, as he and the governor became great friends as well.

“He was simply a spectacular human being,” says Romani, 60. “He put me on a path and I’ve never looked back.”

That path?

You ever been to Comiskey Park in Chicago, home of the White Sox?

Tim Romani built that.

Ever been to a Denver Broncos game at Empower Field at Mile High or also that city’s Pepsi Center?

Tim Romani did those, too.

You seen all the recent renovations to Chicago’s Wrigley Field?

Romani again.

When next in Miami and you stare up at ParkLine Towers, the two skyline-creating, 30-story luxury apartments that take up six blocks of its downtown?

Yes, Romani, and the company he ultimately founded — the ICON Venue Group — did those, too.

On the couch in front of a TV on an NFL Sunday, have you watched an Atlanta Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium? Or, one at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where the Vikings play? Or Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders?

All of those, again Romani.

A humble, highly focused but easygoing sort of guy and one so convincing in a low-key Bloomington/Midwestern sort of way, you even sort of believe him when he says to you — “I just caught a lucky wave and don’t feel like what I do is (that) important.”

Only his portfolio gets in the way.

His company has (please be seated) also built the famed The O2 entertainment arena in London; is currently building a new arena in Inglewood, California, where the NBA’s L.A. Clippers will play. Already completed: the Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment District; the Moody Center, the on-campus arena for University of Texas; Chase Center, a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco; T-Mobile Arena, just off the Strip in Las Vegas; Climate Pledge Arena, under the Space Needle in Seattle, and in Berlin, Germany, that city’s massive Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For the last 20 months, Romani also has made monthly trips to Italy (he’s there as you read this), where he is “pursuing a personal passion to build the great stadium of Italy” in Milan.

“Professionally,” he says, “I never imagined building stadiums for a living, but looking back now it feels that was my destiny. My portfolio is the result of dozens of talented colleagues.”

As you read this, think of Vista Drive in Bloomington, a street that rims the Illinois Agricultural Association complex of buildings just off Towanda Avenue.

That’s where this began, as Romani’s childhood and teenage home.

“Great neighborhood. Hoops in the driveway and games in the IAA field all summer long,” as he describes it.

Interested in sports — his dad is Mel Romani, an ex-University of Illinois quarterback — Tim Romani played football and basketball at Bloomington High, class of 1980. That’s where he met Angie Bridges, daughter of Illinois Wesleyan coaching legend Dennie Bridges.

After graduation from college, they married, and the Romanis moved to Los Angeles, where Angie was an operating nurse at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Tim worked on his MBA.

It also was there when one afternoon, “Big Jim” Thompson, two years after he’d parted ways with Romani, called to wonder if Romani would consider coming back to Illinois to head up a project — building Chicago’s new Comiskey Park baseball stadium.

Romani was only 25 in 1987.

Four years later, the new Comiskey opened, $2.1 million under budget and a month ahead of schedule.

That impressed folk wanting to build a new football stadium in Denver.

So the Romanis moved there, where he and Angie raised two daughters — Alyssa and Carly — and Tim launched his own company and, in time, an amazing portfolio.

Had Romani stayed in B-N, odds are good that he would have joined State Farm, where his dad (Mel) and brother (Rich) worked.

“Way back when my dad was managing personnel for State Farm,” says Tim, “he read thousands of resumes, and recruited talent, and once said to me, ‘Tim, if you ever find yourself in a position to hire people, be self-confident enough to always hire people who are smarter and more capable than you.’”

Tim Romani adds: “I’ve hired more than 100 people into my companies and every single one of them is smarter and more talented than me.”

And so it goes.

Should we mention it is his mom, Julie Philpott, who lives in Bloomington, who also once suggested to Tim his “entrepreneurial spirit” reminded her of her grandfather?

That man? Tim Romani’s great-grandfather?

Yes, like Tim, he launched a successful company.

But you probably already know all about George Mecherle, founder of State Farm.

Like great-grandfather, like great-grandson.

