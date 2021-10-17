Flick: The amazing life of a 25-year-old hamburger

Storm chasers taunt nature. Rock climbers tempt gravity. Golfers follow around a walnut-sized ball for 3½ miles and keep count.

In life, we all are motivated by passions that can propel us to interesting if not outwardly crazy pursuits.

With that, let us (or should that be lettuce?) now offer a happy 25th birthday to Karen Hanrahan's hamburger.

You have to be a longtime reader of this space to remember Karen.

A healthy-diet guru, wellness educator and nutrition consultant, back in 1996 she read of a research study that said, thanks to chemicals and preservatives injected into "fast foods," they can last virtually forever.

"So I just wanted to see," said Karen 25 years ago, then of Bloomington.

Yes, back when Bill Clinton was in the middle of his presidency, a “smartphone” was a decade away and the internet was still largely just a volleyball term, Karen purchased a plain burger, no sauces, no pickles, no extra gunk, from a highly popular American fast-food chain and has stored it, unrefrigerated, in a plastic sandwich box ever since.

The burger has since brought Karen some notoriety and fame.

She’s been featured in a paper in Denmark, a news magazine in Portugal, a website in France.

In 2012, her then-16-year-old burger sandwich was even put on display in the Old Main Room at Illinois State University’s Bone Student Center.

And now, on anniversary No. 25, here is perhaps the scariest aspect: Although (pictured) crumbling a bit and casting an odd smell, Karen’s 1996 burger is still largely ... just that. The bun doesn’t show even a sign of mold.

"Unearthed from the bowels of my storage, I thought it was worth a capture on its anniversary," says Karen, now of Bellingham, Washington.

And so it goes on, as Karen keeps her burger "to make people a little more aware of (the chemicals) we’re putting into our bodies while hardly thinking about it."

Such is her own passion.

Will there be fossilized fries with that?

How ISU’s Bone Student Center and Ted Lasso relate?

If a fan of TV’s award-blanketed show “Ted Lasso,” you already know the character of Coach Beard, an assistant coach of a soccer team who doesn’t speak often, but when he does drops gems.

The character’s actor and creator, Brendan Hunt, revealed the other afternoon on TV’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” who inspired the character.

Said the 49-year-old Hunt: “I used to work as a stage hand at my student union at Illinois State University in beautiful Normal, Illinois — Bone Student Center. The guys I worked with there, my bosses, were all these wonderfully laconic, very Midwestern but way-smarter-than-they-let-on guys … very dry, very droll, they would drop in a nugget just when it needed to be said. I’d always say, 'We’re in Normal, Illinois; who’d say that in (a place called) Normal?'”

In time, Ted Lasso’s assistant, to be exact.

When America wasn’t so rebellious and ‘freedom-fighting’

As we debate, many times argumentatively, about personal rights, constitutional freedoms, politicized motives and whether things like a vaccine can be ordered, we pause here for something interesting that happened in Rockford back in August 1945.

World War II was ending, and in America, polio cases were rising.

So, since DDT, a lab-developed chemical, had been killing insects so nicely on battlefields in Europe and Asia, officials in Rockford decided it would surely kill polio germs, too.

Thus one Monday — Aug. 20, 1945 — with little warning and citizens having no choice in what was called a “research experiment,” a B-25 bomber did a tree-top buzz over the entire Rockford area and, at a rate of 215 gallons per minute, sprayed out of its bomb-bay doors 1,000 gallons of DDT, an odorless crystalline chemical compound.

Residents (our thanks to reader Pete Hettinger for forwarding us an AP newspaper clipping of the spray-down) were ordered into their homes, with doors and windows closed.

That was mentioned, we might add, down in the fourth paragraph of a five-graph story on Page 18 of the 1945 newspaper.

Since then, DDT has been banned in America (in 1972), after it was found to cause chromosomal damage in humans, birth defects and liver and lung cancers.

“It is not April 1, so I am not pulling your leg about this,” says Hettinger.

Seventy-six years later, it’s amazing to even think about, especially after the end of a world war that coincidentally preserved American “freedoms” and gave us today’s broadened right to protest matters we consider harmful.

