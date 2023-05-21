Before beginning here, I have a small favor to ask:

Please don’t read this anymore.

Thank you.

Instead, go to the next story, or page, and read until you confront an acronym, those initials that stand for something these days, then come back here.

… How long did it take you?

Thirty seconds? A minute? Or, maybe three minutes because you also flipped on the TV (acronym) to see what was on “CBS (acronym) Sunday Morning” or “GMA (acronym) Sunday”?

There is talk that climate change might destroy us, or nuclear bombs, or overpopulation.

I think it might be acronyms first.

We’ll be mired in so many abbreviations and trying to understand all these alphabet-soup initials, we’ll just wear each other out and be declared DOA.

Have you noticed?

Lately there have been endless stories about “SVB.”

(That’s that Silicon Valley Bank that went belly-up.)

And, the NCAA and NIL.

(That’s that new thing in college athletics that allows collegiate athletes to make money off their “name, image and likeness").

And the UAP, EFTs, GP2s and new-model EVs, many made by GM.

In B-N (or its new acronym, BloNo), we also have CEFCU Arena, the BCPA, Hy-Vee grocery store (did you know that stands for its co-founders, Charles Hyde and David Vredenburg?), two longtime initializers — WJBC (Where Jazz becomes Classic) and WMBD (World’s Most Beautiful Drive) — as well as the OSF hospital and the FM radio station BOB FM (97.9). That stands for “Best Of the Best.”

Then there’s that new hit acronym sweeping the nation — A.I.

(Just how can “intelligence” be “artificial”?)

Used to be, you pretty much learned the English language by, say, fourth grade and got on with your life.

Now, you spend all the rest of it asking aloud:

“What’s an NDA?” (Non-disclosure agreement)

“Who’s AOC?” (That New York congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez)

“What’s a BNPL?” (Buy now, pay later)

“What’s BOGO?” (Buy one, get one)

“What’s WTF?” (Never mind.)

Acronyms, of course, have been around almost as long as us. Or maybe U.S. (as in the United States).

We’ve forever heard of the FBI, the NFL, M&Ms, your high school’s FFA club, UCLA, USC, the U of I, the IRS, an ATM, the NBA — and in Bloomington-Normal, ISU, IWU, BHS, NCHS, CCHS, NCWHS and U High.

Surely one of our first acronyms during all of mankind was “OK.”

(“OK, Adam. I’ll try it.”)

Then, in the 1980s and ‘90s, acronyms began to mushroom.

401(K), FDIC guaranteed, UFOs, FYI, you got a PIN for your banking account, POTUS, DIY, your ETA, TGIF, the tragedy of AIDS.

I was pecking about acronyms maybe 20 years ago now, after my mother, a highly disciplined high school English teacher who believed in diagraming sentences (remember that?) and proper participle placements (remember those?) exclaimed just after the dessert at a Thanksgiving meal: “You should write about all these blasted initials being used today.”

“ASAP?” I recall asking her, with a smirk.

Then came the so-called “smart” phones and ultimately today’s texting.

OMG!

Texting is changing the language and launching an all-new lexicon, and everywhere acronyms — LMK, BTW, ILU, LMAO.

Now, if texting with someone — especially someone with a child or grandchild who has learned to use all the texting acronyms — you spend 10 minutes just trying to decipher two sentences.

Quick primer course for those as lost as your scribe here: AKA (also known as); EOD (end of business day); IDK (I don’t know); OMW (on my way); TTYL (talk to you later); FOMO (fear of missing out); IRL (in real life); AFK (away from keyboard); even WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get).

Thus today, in these hurried-up times, we now even have acronyms that no one really even knows what they mean and we just accept them!

All we hear about in these times of a Hollywood writers strike is how “ChatGPT” is a prime worry. But does anyone even know what GPT (I looked it up: generative pre-trained transformer) stands for?

In these sunny days of spring, we lather on a SPF 50. But how many know that stands for sun protection factor?

I know all about LGBTQ, but who can ever remember all those letters in the proper order?

OK, I’m finally done.

LOL.

