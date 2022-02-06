Flick: The $10 birth, 100 years later

Twain wrote well into his 70s. Steinbeck was 66 when he penned his epic, “Grapes of Wrath.” The authors of the New Testament books in the Bible were all considered old men for their time.

As it's been said, “One must age in length to be able to see the width of life.”

That’s what’s wonderful about Roy Roberts of Normal.

Those others?

Just youngsters.

Maybe you remember Roy.

He is the gent who spent much of 1944-45 in Europe as a gunner on a tank fighting for his country in World War II, then came back to America, settled, had four kids with his wife, Christine, and enjoyed a nice career as a director of parks and recreation in Beardstown, northwest of Springfield. He in fact became such a highly regarded figure, they even named the park there after him, “Roy Roberts Park,” today ranked as one of downstate Illinois’ top 10 parks for recreational activity.

In time, Roy finally retired.

Well, OK, sort of.

He continued to write a newspaper column in the Beardstown newspaper.

Then a few years ago, after the passing of his wife of 73 years, while cleaning out belongings after a move to Blair House in Normal to be closer to family, Roy found a box. It was filled with the more than 160 letters he’d written to his wife from the warfront.

In what became a wonderful 335-page book, they were the basis of “Dear Christine … A World War II Soldier’s Experiences In Europe.”

Roy? He was only 98 when that book was published.

It actually was his second book.

Now he is celebrating publication of yet another, “Grandpa, Please Tell Us A Story,” a series of stories and experiences over his years that just last week became downright monumental.

Roy turned 100.

Over a recent weekend, his family — now including 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 13 spouses — got together at a B-N hotel for a three-day 100th birthday bash.

“All those children sang 'Happy Birthday' and really had a good time swimming, playing games, throwing a football in the parking lot, eating all day long,” says Roy. “All of us played a favorite holiday-time game of ours: bingo! My granddaughter, Claire, also organized a 1922 trivia game. During that game, even at 100 years old, I discovered I was still younger than hair dryers, crossword puzzles, Band-Aids, robots and fortune cookies.”

One other difference in 100 years: On Feb. 1, 1922, as Roy writes, “Dr. George Bley had two bedrooms in his offices where mothers could go to have their baby, but that would cost more than $25 and having a baby at home was less than $10.”

Thus it was home for Roy.

On Tuesday, exactly 100 years later, where home is now Blair House and the less than $10 obviously was well spent, there was cake and beverage for all.

The day before that, the retirement village/complex hosted a “meet the author” event where Roy, of course, was the author.

Roy admits to getting a bit older.

After the three-day birthday celebration with family, he says, “It really wore me out. I slept nine hours the next night, but it was worth it to see all my family.”

Planned for this afternoon at 3 p.m. is a “drive-by parade” where Roy will oversee things from the entryway at Blair House.

Last week on NBC’s “Today” show, Roy was saluted by the “Today” team with a tip ‘o the hat to the century-old birthday boy, in a segment sponsored by Smucker’s.

One other thing: STILL writing newspaper columns for the Beardstown paper, Roy is mulling if yet another book could be in the future.

Hope springs eternal — and Roy, too.

What a warrior and survivor — of much “length” and now “width” — still with a smile, warm heart and sense of sharing and giving back, even after a century of fully serving.

In an age desperate for idols and inspiration, Roy is a hero in life’s finest sense.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

