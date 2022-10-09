Flick: Tanglefest, the 'little' big-time show in a Bloomington neighborhood

It started out as highly simple, a treat for all in a suburban neighborhood to enjoy.

That was three autumns ago.

In Tanglewood, a scenic, nicely wooded, maze of a neighborhood off Towanda-Barnes Road that’s officially Bloomington but only a mile from Downs, it gave its creator, Dan Schultz, chance to share his talents, his career and, in his own backyard, also his own free-time livelihood — playing drums while getting together with family and assorted friends to make music.

They called it “Tanglefest.”

Simple title.

About 50 attended.

With a quickly drawn band — and all of Tanglewood invited — the music lasted until past 9 p.m.

While the music was excellent, the show’s lighting was, as one put it, “in a class by itself.”

There’s reason.

Schultz, now 34, who grew up in Gibson City, is a lighting designer for major rock bands and shows. He has travelled the globe, recently with Jewel, the acclaimed singer-songwriter. He’s done lights at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Staples Center, lit up stages on "SNL," Letterman, Kimmel and, most recently, "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

At that first Tanglefest, he hung a few LEDs from the trees and had his girlfriend, Jennifer Barnes, by day a professor at Illinois State University, punch up the lights.

It was such fun, they decided — what the Tangle-heck? — to do it again, in 2021.

They expanded it a bit.

More lights were strung in the trees out in the yard.

Schultz humorously thought about calling it, “Enchantment Under A Tree.”

By now, up to 200 had been drawn to hang out: lawn chairs, casual, BYO, Friday-night-relaxed, very reasonably priced — namely, nothing, unless you wanted to tip.

It was such fun, for all, that Schultz and Co. decided to do it again, a few Fridays ago, now for the third “annual” Tanglefest.

This year, more than 400 attended, still in the Schultz lakeside backyard, but with a food truck, a popcorn vendor, a flash tattoo artist so inundated by customers he ran out of ink.

The planning began in May.

Some were so impressed, they stepped up, now to donate and become official “Tanglefest sponsors.”

A large generator truck hogged the side yard.

Even more equipment, thanks to Palma Entertainment, was brought in.

A large disco ball — hung inconspicuously, up in a tree — was magically lowered as the band launched into a Bee Gees hit.

The band?

It was embellished, too — now with brass, but still fully Schultzian — Dan on drums and vocals; sister Jill (Greenlee) on keys, bass and vocals; her husband, Jordan, on guitar, trumpet and vocals; sister Jessica on sax, percussion and background vocals; as well as bassist Stephen Johnson, guitarist Tom Grassman (who on other nights teams with Jill in two popular Champaign party bands), and Steve Meadows and Seth Anders (from The Brass Junkies).

Even the Schultz’ dad, Doug, a retired Gibson City dentist, was part of the bill, singing lead in the band’s rendering of the Talking Heads’ “Once In A Lifetime.”

“The amount of time we all devote to Tanglefest is borderline crazy. The amount of time I personally spend on Tanglewood is absolutely crazy,” said Dan Schultz one day last week, before rejoining the rest of his life — that is, flying to Austin to do lights one night, then on to Ocean City, Maryland, then a week of such in Las Vegas.

Already, though, they’re planning for Tanglefest IV, in September 2023.

Says one neighbor, Kim Redd: “Dan and his fiancée, Jen, put so much effort and energy into bringing people together and putting on a great show. It’s not your average 'neighborhood show' — `Tanglefest’ will blow you away. You show up thinking you’re going to visit with the neighbors and hear a few good songs. But when it’s over, you find yourself begging for just one more song. It’s become an experience — the music, the lights, the young kids rocking out near the stage. It turns out you also got to bring your entire community along with you. There’s no doubt you’re already getting next year’s event on your calendar now.”

And Tanglewood is.

Originally neighborhood-and-invitation-only, Dan says it’s open to “all good humans.”

But be aware: It’ll be over by 10.

Respectful it is and raucous it’s not — folk from multiple centuries, from neighborhood 80-somethings to dancing toddlers next to the stage, some of whom, like Jill Schultz Greenlee’s, are the band members’ young children.

“We’re in it, all of us, for the fun,” she says, smiling. “They had it, too.”

It’s neighborhood, camaraderie, goodwill, good music, phenomenal lighting — individuals on an autumn night enjoying something, together, as only music can do.

It’s that complicated, that dedicated — and that simple.

Tangle, anyone?