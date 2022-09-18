Flick: Surviving your reunion with class

In the spring of 1972, the Vietnam War was finally winding down. Gas was up to 34 cents a gallon and people were furious. A complex in Washington, D.C., was broken into and it became known as Watergate.

It was so long ago, Joe Biden was still even a year away from first being elected to federal office.

Meanwhile, in a southern Illinois town of Olney, famed home of about 10,000 humans and 675 white squirrels, something downright amazing was happening to 230 high school seniors.

We graduated!

The Class of ‘72! Woo-hoo!

You know how the years fly?

Amazingly, we got back together last weekend, for our 50-year class reunion.

FIFTY years? A HALF century?

Somehow we’re now older than our teachers ever were.

Our ancient grandparents back then are now us instead.

This, too: Fifty years after that day back in 1972 when we all said goodbye, the other night we said hello again.

And we had a wonderful time.

At reunions, classmates forget about insecurities of the teenage years, the hang-ups, the parental expectations, test failures and dating woes, and instead just enjoy each other.

Sadly, time and gravity have proven not particularly kind.

We men are balding and rounded, and the girls — the same ones who stirred us guys hormonally, even in Miss Hostettler’s Latin class — are now a little less firm and grandmothers a few times over.

And yet...

Should I go to my reunion?

Yes! Go to EVERY reunion! That way, your recall of your classmates is more kept up to date. How much more hair can a guy possibly lose or weight be gained when it’s only been five years since you saw him at the last reunion? But not since 1972? From all of our hairline-impairment, added wrinkles and extra pounds, it’s like we’ve all been professionally made over for an SNL skit or History Channel special.

What will your classmates remember about you?

They will remember everything you didn’t. You know how siblings and family members always recall different events out of your childhood that you don’t remember? Class reunions are the same.

— “Remember, Flick, when you were a leprechaun in the third-grade play?” Uh, I was?

— “You were Mr. Science, Flick. I remember that!” Uh, really?

— “Remember how you’d occasionally look off my paper in trigonometry?” So that’s why I chose journalism, huh?

Are name tags needed?

By the 50th, they’re all that separates a class reunion from a Mystery Person Party. Half the night is spent happily gabbing and the other half is spent coyly first looking down at everyone’s chest to see just who they are.

Said Kendall Iaun to me: “I don’t think anyone has changed more in 50 years than you, Bill Flick.”

At least I think that was Kendall Iaun.

What’s best about attending a reunion?

Besides catching up with old friends and/or meeting classmates you never really knew but now fully enjoy, a reunion is an equalizer. The gorgeous cheerleaders or incredible sports stars you’ll now want to finally hug because they’re as plump, bad-knee'ed and wobbly as you.

Will everyone drink too much?

Nah. Reunions are a refresher course in the life lesson that none of us like change, but all we do is change.

At the 10th, there was imbibing. At the 20th, there was that guy swilling margaritas and dancing hands-over-his head to Wang Chung ... now he’s the same guy being called “Grandpa” by 12 kids.

Whereas 40 years ago we partied long into the night, at No. 50, things were a bit more laid back.

Or as Mark Roth put it the other night: “Well, it’s 20 after 9. It’s getting past my bedtime.”

What are the high and low points?

At our reunion, after a Friday evening get-together and a Saturday of activities, the reunion itself began with the reading of 46 of our original 230 who sadly wouldn’t be there.

Reunions are that reminder, too.

“I feel blessed just being here and being wise enough to finally realize how simple blessings can be,” is how one classmate nicely put it, looking out over the crowd, above the din, as everyone cajoled and caught up, despite now legally being — allow me to quietly whisper here — “elderly.”

The 50th is a little like when you take your 15-year-old grandkid or niece to a Rolling Stones concert and their comment afterward is: “They sure move around pretty good for old people.”

Us, too. And, we did!

Oh, by the way, gas is even higher than 34 cents a gallon now, too.