Most blunt response

Among the many responses received for an upcoming four-schools reunion scheduled this summer for the Classes of 1973 at Bloomington, Normal Community, Central Catholic and University High:

“I hated high school. Take me off the list. Thanks.”

“Sort of hurt,” says Al Bates, a BHS Class of ‘73, helping to organize the event. “Probably hurt more now at age 68. We’re a bit more mature now.”

Best reason yet to go to work

For Jade Bandy, a barista at uptown’s Coffeehouse & Deli, it was to be her day off but — what a drag — got called in to work.

And, what a break!

Shortly after her shift began one recent morn, a man “in a cool fishing hat” came in. As he neared, she noticed he also looked familiar. And then once he spoke to make a coffee order, she says, there wasn’t any doubt left.

It was Henry Winkler!

You know, Fonzie of “Happy Days” in the ‘70s, more recently an Emmy winner as a star of the widely lauded HBO series “Barry.”

He was in town for a speaking engagement at the nearby Marriott.

“He was super personable and kind,” says Jade. “I’m horrible with faces and am not super into celebrities or many actors, but my boyfriend (Makel) and I love him. So it’s insane he happened to come in on a day I wasn’t originally scheduled for!”

Winkler apparently made himself at home in B-N.

Later, at The Rock, an uptown Greek restaurant, Ron Theobald was having lunch with a son who said “a guy just walked by the building and looked just like Henry Winkler.”

He posed for pictures with Beth Whisman, of the Children’s Discovery Museum, and Morgan Schulte, a Town of Normal civic arts specialist.

He did walking laps at the eastside YMCA and ate at Medici.

Next morning at Central Illinois Regional Airport, despite the hour (6 a.m.), he was posing for multiple pictures with fellow travelers, including several CIRA employees.

As The Fonz used to say, “Ayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.”

Most amazing sighting

On Bloomington’s east side, in the Eagle Creek/Golden Eagle subdivision the other morn, what would appear in the trees but an actual bald eagle (has an eagle actually ever before been spotted in one of B-N's many Eagle subdivisions?). Resident Michele Wittman beautifully caught it on film.

Best Name Club

— Dennis Fries. A Knights of Columbus trustee who handles the Lenten fish fries in Bloomington.

— Danny Grieves. He isn’t. His Metamora High School basketball team, in fact, this month won the Class 3A Boys State Basketball championship.

— Erik Baptist. An attorney representing a Christian group in Texas seeking to overturn FDA approval of an abortion medication.

Quietest acclaim

While Bloomington Central Catholic and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian were all the local headlines of the Illinois High School Association boys state basketball finals in Champaign-Urbana, there was one other Twin Citian:

Normal University High’s Timi Lawai, a senior, sang "The Star-Spangled Banner," to wild applause.

Most amusing spin on Statehouse action

As offers reader Harry Steinke:

“I just read that House Bill 2840, sponsored by our own state representative Sharon Chung, wants to make the black walnut the official state nut. I think there are way too many choices of nuts in Springfield to choose just one.”

More fun places to visit, if only for their names

(As offered by the readers)

— Plush, Oregon

— Gurleyville, Connecticut

— Knockemstiff, Ohio

Latest greatest obituary

From the notice of Kenneth Pluhar, most recently of Alton:

“Like every sad cowboy song, he couldn't stay married, but that didn't keep him from trying. Again. And again. And again. He had a total of 4 legal marriages (and divorces) and one common law marriage under his belt — at least that we know of.”

When good neighbors meet the good hands

On April 19, the U.S. and Mexico men's national soccer teams will face off in the Allstate Continental Clásico at State Farm Stadium.

