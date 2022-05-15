Flick: Ryan? Leah Marlene’s lucky charm?

FLICK LITE: Our May listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

The guy a future star most wants to friend?

Ryan Miller is a 2016 Normal West High grad who went on to Goshen College, a small liberal arts school in Indiana.

That’s where he became friends with Joshua and Caleb Liechty, two-thirds of the trio “Girl Named Tom,” who in December won TV’s “The Voice.” Ryan also is pals with Shea Grehan, a fellow West grad who has a younger sister, Leah. This past fall, in fact, along with another friend, they all went on a two-week camping trip through Colorado, Utah and Arizona. Then, this spring, as a singer, Leah Marlene became a finalist on “American Idol.”

Says Ryan’s dad, Eric Miller: “I doubt if there’s another person anywhere who has a connection to two successful contestants on national TV vocal competitions within six months of each other.”

Ryan is literally becoming a friendship idol.

Could the Liechty “Voice” win be a grand harbinger of what’s ahead for Leah?

Stay tuned!

Latest greatest bumper sticker

As spotted along Veterans Parkway, coincidentally during 4:30 p.m. “rush” hour:

"SLOW DOWN. IT’S ONLY BLOOMINGTON."

Poet (splat!) of the year winner

Although an urban area, nature apparently hasn’t heard that about Bloomington-Normal, as the Canadian geese population increases exponentially, the crows get more loud and numerous, and more squirrels seem to be scampering about. And how dense the turkey vultures in B-N?

“We typically have 40 to 50 roosting in just our trees each evening near the Davis Mansion,” reports homeowner David Wilson.

Take a look at his outdoor grill.

David — humorously maybe, humorously maybe not — offers the poem: “Birdie, birdie in the sky, Dropped some whitewash in my eye. Birdie, birdie in the sky, I’m just glad that cows don’t fly!”

May Best Name Club

— Ben Rottenborn. He’s an attorney involved in the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation trial.

— Tim and Belinda High. They are “ambassadors” for a company marketing marijuana, hemp and CBD products in Central Illinois.

Top sight/site to see this time of year

You can encounter a lot of history in Bloomington-Normal. But history you can actually touch and literally watch grow and spread?

We’d say it’s yet another annual rite of spring where the bluebells all but overtake the Ewing Cultural Center/Sunset Road area in east Bloomington.

Reminds Toni Tucker, who today oversees the gorgeous terrain and province of Ewing: It was one of B-N’s 20th century American icons, Hazle Buck Ewing, a philanthropist, friend of U.S. presidents and heir in the Wrigley Gum family who, while building and living (with her husband, Davis) at Ewing, was the one to actually plant those bluebells in a tiny patch 100 years ago. They’ve beautifully spread throughout that entire area since.

Latest subtle sign we're all in

In wake of the war in Ukraine, the stock guy at a Schnucks grocery store in B-N chuckles that even the sale of Russian dressing might be down a bit.

Newest case to prove you never really leave home

Dean Miller is a Bloomington-Normal native who, via work, moved halfway around the world — to Dubai — and last month was on a ski trip to Iceland. That’s where, after a day on the slopes, he cut into a pub where the owner noticed the snack dish on the bar was empty and refilled it.

That’s when Dean and his Iceland bartender discussed — despite being 3,160 miles away — where those Beer Nuts were made.

Just another day in the future’s epicenter

On one recent Saturday at Green Top Grocery near downtown Bloomington, wheeling up on bikes were R.J. Scaringe, CEO of Rivian, the electric truck maker, along with his family.

Scaringe pedaled up on a bike with a child carrier — an electronic bike, we might add.

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Stop, Kentucky

— Weiner, Arkansas

— Sandwich, Illinois

Latest example of the changing times

To address the health needs of transgender students, members in the Illinois House this month approved a measure requiring public schools to supply menstruation products in both girls’ and boys’ bathrooms, grades 4 through 12.

Newest betrothed

A Bloomington mayor for eight years before stepping down in 2021, Tari Renner began a new term of a different sort this month.

As noted in the marriage licenses listings, one was to Tari Renner and Melinda Diane Sparks.

Got an item for Lite? Send it to bflick@pantagraph.com, or the "Bill Flick" page on Facebook.

Our May board of contributors: Sam Harrod, Eureka; Sarah Neuman, Springfield; Jeremy Henderson, Des Moines, Iowa; Sue Miller, Elisabeth Redd, Bob Warth, Red Pitcher, David Wilson, Ruthie Cob, Eric Miller, Deb Haas and Lee Templeton, Bloomington; Roger Hughes, Toni Tucker and Roger Miller, Normal.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

