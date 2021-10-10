Flick: Rotten fruit, appropriate signs, a call from the pope?

FLICK LITE: The latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Latest sign of the times

As appears the message on a restaurant marquee along Neil Street in Champaign:

“NOW HIRING PEOPLE WHO SHOW UP”

Newest coincidence winner

Is it irony that when one renews a gun license in Illinois, the renewal forms and money are sent to a Springfield address … on Winchester Road?

Top anxiety-relieving event

Among the events at this year's Autumnal Festival, a charity event sponsored by the Illinois State University Horticulture Center …

"Rotten Fruit Throwing"

As one attendee put it, "With the state of the world today, what a more suitable way to get rid of some of the frustration."

Latest greatest phone call

We all get spam calls. Rich Plotkin got one recently that got him to look twice, after he looked down to see the caller identified as “St. John Paul II,” as in the former pope.

It must have been a long-distance call, too — Pope John Paul II died in 2005.

October’s bumper-sticker snicker

(As spotted along I-80)

“Don't believe everything you think”

Latest classic photo

When during a summer storm a wicked wind from the west leveled a structure on his wife’s cousin’s farm outside of Gridley, Steve Wright found a perfect opportunity and took advantage of the moment. “In the aftermath, I caught this picture!” says Steve.

Somehow we’ve seen a photo (pictured here) like that before.

Newest vacation 'huh?'

You know how a sign makes sense if you live in a place and know of its reason, but maybe not if you don’t?

Becky and Rob Mentzer of Bloomington recently were crossing into Alabama from Florida on Route 231 when they wheeled into a rest area, pulled up to a parking spot and encountered a sign.

“PLACE WATERMELON RINDS HERE,” read the permanently planted, professionally printed sign.

“We're still trying to wrap our heads around that sign,” chuckles Becky.

Best Name Club

— Les Siron. A now-retired Bloomington firefighter.

— Ethan Allen. Sells furniture at Furniture Row in Normal.

— Jake Slaughter. One of the standouts on Bloomington Central Catholic High’s football team.

— Justin Bowling. President of the Bloomington-Normal Officials Association.

— A.J. Loss. Project manager for a company that recently decided not to build a Trails East project in Normal.

— Steve Fast. Recently announced plans for Heartland Community College's 2021 Harvest 5K race.

Newest example of a strong belief in marriage

We’d have to consider Myrna Eileen Cable, who has passed at age 95.

As listed in her obituary, the Bloomington woman first married in August 1946. After losing that husband, Mryna married again in 1964. After losing that husband, she married again in 1974. After losing that husband, she married again in 1992. After losing that husband, she married again in 2011. He passed in 2018.

Kindest gesture

You might remember Ellen Laesch, of the legendary Bloomington-Normal dairy family that more recently has been ravaged by six deaths due to ALS.

In wake of her family’s story in this space, among the many to contribute to the area’s ALS Association, one Twin City contributor donated $500.

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(Offered by the readers)

— Left Hand, West Virginia

— Enough, Missouri

— Tick Bite, North Carolina

Newest 'sign’ of climate change?

Going out of style are those simple “Slippery When Wet” road signs.

Along 1500 North near El Paso, a sign has been upgraded with a far more stern advisory.

“WHEN FLOODED, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN”

Most appropriate occurrence

When Rivian, the new-age automaker, rolled out its very first electric-powered truck, it was first driven upon Electric Avenue, the street next to the automotive plant in Normal.

Latest sight to make you go "hmmm"

On a recent trip to Florida for Midwest Food Bank, Dave Grieder noticed in Kentucky a shooting range/gun store on one side of the highway and a funeral home on the other.

"Is that just a coincidence or location, location, location?" asks Dave

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our October board of contributors: Chuck Pettigrew and Virginia Lowery, Towanda; Dave Grieder, Carlock; Kerry Kidwell, Heyworth; Steve Wright, Gridley; Jeremy Lance, Springfield; Cherilyn Sytar, Max Albritton, Kathy Jecklin, Robyn Skaggs, Rich Plotkin, Lee Templeton, Becky Mentzer and Ruthie Cobb, Bloomington; Roy Roberts, Roger Hughes and Cathy Ferme, Normal.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

