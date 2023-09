FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Latest example of inflation

Lonnie Schove is 90, a well-known, retired Twin City barber, who remembers his late father-in-law telling him of the Depression times in McLean County, when farmland was desperately being sold off for as low as $9 an acre. But Schove also remembers his father-in-law saying, “I would have loved to buy that land at $9 an acre. But we only had $3 to spare.”

Today? An acre of farmland here can top $18,000. One especially nicely soiled field went at a recent area sale for $20,000 an acre.

Imagine the investment, if at $9 an acre, Schove’s dad-in-law had been able to buy only 100 acres for $900. That’d be $1.8 million today.

Best Name Club

— Allison Bond. She’s at INB Bank in Bloomington.

— Heather Moellers and Eric Moellers. They’re dentists in Decorah, Iowa.

— Brett Baty. On the New York Mets.

— Dr. R. Lawrence Hatchett. He's a urologist in Marion.

Most amusing beers promotion

Central Illinois, of course, oozes Green Bay Packers fans, and the 2023 season will be especially interesting because longtime Packers legend Aaron Rodgers has, alas, signed this season instead with the New York Jets.

A little feel-good Rodgers revenge?

We’re sent word that at Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee, if a fan arrives 15 minutes before game time, starts a tab and watches an entire Jets game there on one of its big screens, the bar will pick up the fan’s entire bar tab — every time Rodgers and the Jets lose.

Latest add to your calendar

The Route 66 UFO Festival, on Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

It’s in Livingston, a small Illinois town along Interstate 55 on the way to St. Louis.

Among events: UFO games, UFO obstacle course, a UFO costume contest.

E.T. — don’t phone home, for once.

Coolest wedding rites

Each year, dozens of weddings are staged at Ewing Manor, the gorgeous, castle-like structure at Towanda and Emerson in Bloomington, formerly known as Sunset Hill, built by Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing and finished in 1929.

But an especially special one will take place there in September 2024.

A great-great-granddaughter of Davis and Hazle who lives in Phoenix has announced her wedding plans — she and her fiancé and their entire wedding party will travel to Bloomington to wed at Sunset Hill and honor a family heritage.

The ultimate paws that refreshes

If you missed the story in this newspaper, the Twin Cities now have a cat lounge — the Cat’s Meow Café, off Hershey Road in Bloomington — where you can grab a coffee and then move into the next room, to be welcomed by (not a joke) a dozen or so cats, for petting, primping, playing, rubbing up against your leg and maybe even adoption.

Cats, of course, are cats.

“You don’t choose a cat; they choose you,” chimes Lauri Meins, the upbeat, enthusiastic owner of the Cat’s Meow Café that is teaming with another B-N entity, Pet Central Helps, a nonprofit animal rescue. It’s supplying the adoptable cats.

“The toughest part for us,” chuckles Lisa Kitchens at Pet Central Helps, “may be to find a dozen cats that get along with and enjoy each other.”

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

— Dot, Washington

— Smackover, Arkansas

— Barfield Gin, Georgia

Most 21st century way to mow the grass

A fascinating new lawn mower (never dreamed we’d ever type that) — similar to that Roomba robot vacuum cleaner cleaning your living room hardwood — is popping up on grass all over town, including at Bloomington High and that acres-large lawn at Normal's Bridgestone Americas Off Road facility at Veterans and Fort Jesse Road.

At a hum barely audible, controlled by an app that connects via Bluetooth, from a distance looking a bit like a large rodent roaming the yard, the self-propelled mower is “anti-collision” and, according to one employee, doesn’t do “quite as well” as an actual human mower (“It can get stuck on its front end”) but nonetheless “turns heads” on mowing days and Veterans Parkway “motorists who even pull over to watch it work.”

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our latest board of contributors: Sam Harrod III, Eureka; Mike Barford, Highland; Sam Foster, Towanda; Jeff Skinner, Ruthie Cobb, Lee Templeton and Shari Bell, Bloomington; Roger Hughes, Toni Tucker and Sarah S. Spencer, Normal.

