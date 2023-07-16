Almost everyone knows that massive Rivian plant in west Normal was not that long ago a Mitsubishi manufacturer instead.

The McLean County Museum of History downtown? Why of course, until the 1980s, it was the county’s courthouse.

Sixty years ago, where sits today State Farm’s corporate facility as well as its corporate south complex was, of course, corn and beans.

But a lot of other sites in ever-changing Bloomington-Normal?

Back in early June here was a quiz on restaurants whose buildings used to be some other restaurant.

Today, at readers’ suggestions and contributions, we’re broadening.

What follows is a quiz of a different sort — what well-known B-N buildings, sites or areas today were instead not that long ago.

As always, eyes on your own paper.

THE QUESTIONS

1. Remember what Von Maur was before it was Von Maur?

2. Neither a Golf USA store nor a Heavenly Ham store that was next to it are around anymore. Do you know what store that is today?

3. A large bookstore until a few years ago was where today is the Michaels in Normal. Remember its name? For extra credit, a Ross Dress For Less is next door. What did that used to be?

4. With all the growth, how much has traffic at the intersection of Empire Street and Veterans Parkway — one of B-N's busiest — increased in 65 years?

5. Back in the day on a Saturday night, your grandparents first ate dinner at a popular smorgasbord restaurant (its name was its owner's name spelled backward) in south Bloomington and then they did what at the large area immediately behind the restaurant?

6. Until the 1980s, the largest grocer in America and an icon was A&P — the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. — and it even had a store in Eastland Mall. Do you know what that is today?

7. Today it is one of Bloomington’s busiest areas of prosperity, site of the DoubleTree Hotel, its Conference Center, a Barrel House restaurant, a Panera Bread, several apartment buildings and the corporate offices of the Snyder Co., all thanks to a purchase of the land there by legendary developer Jack Snyder. Do you know how many millions Snyder paid for that property about 50 years ago?

8. If you were once shopping at a popular store in uptown Normal — Stanley and Paul’s Furniture Store — what are you doing there today? (1) having a beer; (2) getting your hair cut; (3) enjoying a coffee.

9. Can you name the Twin City church that until 1995 worshiped each Sunday where today Country Financial does business instead on weekdays?

10. If back in town and wanting to shop at the Big Lots store, you’ll discover it is now what instead?

11. Until the 1970s, both Sears and J.C. Penney were downtown and their buildings are still there. Can you name what businesses they are today?

12. A part of Bloomington’s Second Presbyterian Church downtown — a legendary part of B-N since just after the Civil War — used to be where you did what?

13. The six-story Griesheim Building once was one of downtown Bloomington’s most famous structures, housing physicians and dentists offices, lawyers, eye doctors, insurance agents and a popular first-floor drug store, before it burned in 1984 and a former janitor, apparently angry over being fired, was convicted of arson. What is there now?

THE ANSWERS

(1) Carson Pirie Scott & Co. (2) It’s Binny’s Beverage Depot along Veterans Parkway, near Hy-Vee. After Golf USA, it was a Shoe Carnival before it became Binny’s. It recently also incorporated a former Outback restaurant that had been next to it. (3) The bookstore: Borders. The Ross store: a former Dick’s Sporting Goods. (4) We’re not sure of any exact numbers of traffic increase, but a McLean County Museum of History photo of that intersection in 1958 — of a worker on a ladder changing bulbs in the only stoplight there — looks as if traffic has indeed increased. (5) The Sinorak restaurant (Pete Karonis’ last name spelled backward) is roughly where a Dairy Queen sits today, at Main and Veterans. Behind it was a popular drive-in theater that today is instead a shopping area and R.T. Dunn Drive. (6) It’s an Ulta store. (7) Not millions. Instead $25. That’s what Snyder paid in delinquent property taxes to acquire the land that back then was just an ugly piece of swampland. (8) It is today The Coffeehouse in uptown. (9) Eastview Christian Church was along Towanda Avenue, until Country paid $4 million for the building and property. (10) An Ashley Furniture Home Store in Empire Crossing shopping center. (11) Maguire’s pub downtown was a Penney’s. Today’s Fox & Hounds, at Monroe and Center, was a Sears. (12) You mailed a letter there. The church’s north wing was the Bloomington Post Office. (13) At Main and Jefferson today is a newspaper office — this one. Thanks for reading it and this look back.

