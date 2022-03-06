Flick: Overflowing toilets and faulty locks

A friend with a nice sense of irony and humor — especially vital traits in these crazy times — was lovingly musing about a daughter.

She is 27. She lives in Philadelphia. She is a nuclear engineer. She makes six figures. She easily also spent that much to get educated for such.

And she called home to Bloomington the other evening, frantic.

The toilet in her upper-floor apartment was overflowing; she couldn’t find a shutoff valve; water was growing to be Noah-like; she didn’t know what to do.

It was an awful life moment that later, post-gusher, also was a bit humorous, if not downright insightful.

“We teach our kids so much in school, over ALL those years of schooling,” my friend said. “And yet she didn’t know what to do about an overflowing toilet.”

It is so true.

School, its curricula and what our children are learning has been in the news a lot lately. Schooling always has been great on discovering the hypotenuse, or the advance of Western civilization, or proper identification of a dangling participle.

But an overflowing toilet that might turn Philadelphia into our next ocean?

On your own!

That is not all, of course.

Take income taxes.

(OK, take mine!)

Here we all are just about now, as another April approaches, all trying to do our taxes again, and yet how many routine courses were there to educate us on such? Or better budgeting? Or dealing with credit? Or buying a home? Or saving for the future?

On our own!

Take marriage and child-rearing, too.

Perhaps life’s two most important institutions, we all nonetheless grow up basically illiterate to those, as if we somehow just know how.

If my math is correct (it’s probably not; math was my weakest subject), we spend 12,960 hours in a classroom, from kindergarten to a senior year. And yet how much learning did we also have on:

• Time management. (Who doesn’t need it?)

• Financial literacy. (I just read that 44% of Americans cannot cover a $400 emergency because they do not have that much cash saved.)

• Mental health. (In schools, there’s always been emphasis on physical health — P.E. — but we’re only beginning to realize the mental aspect, a need clearly shown even right here in McLean County. Since the beginning of 2020, suicides and probable suicides are up nearly 50%, with at least 60 deaths attributed to that, according to county records.)

• Trying to better find life contentment and happiness, despite all it throws at us.

• Gun education. We have driver’s ed and sex ed because they’re important everyday aspects and yet we also have 400 million guns in the U.S., 100 million more than we have people. Shouldn’t at least one required course be educating us on guns? (Full disclosure: Back in the prehistoric time of 1972, your humble reporter took a gun/riflery class in high school. They actually offered it. God bless Olney High. While never much a fan of guns, for me it was nonetheless a great class, way fun and highly educational.)

• And, yes, back to the start here, being exposed to those “simple, sensible” things that aren’t necessarily that — fixing a toilet, jumpstarting the lawn mower in spring, even how to reset your internet router without having to call the cable guy or your 12-year-old granddaughter.

I know, I’m sounding like an overly simplistic ol’ fuddy-duddy, like your granddad used to lecture on what’s danged wrong with the world.

But think about it — a straight-A student doesn’t necessarily translate into a great worker. Or a good spouse or parent. Or anything else in everyday life.

All this somehow reminds me of an unwittingly hilarious happening at a Red Cross charity event several years ago, held in the home of a Twin City doctor.

As the event was about to break, it was discovered the front doorknob of the doctor’s home was no longer working.

We couldn’t get out.

Gathering around the doorknob were several to see if they could fix it — a doctor who operates on brains, another who fixes broken bones, another trained to treat any of our children. More gathered, all of whom had accumulated thousands of hours and at least 20-plus years of education.

That doorknob?

After much work, examination, collaboration, discussion (and, yes, laughter by all at the scene), we just exited out a back door and a repairman was called.

Pardon me now, as I can hear the upstairs toilet has been running far too long.

Just kidding, of course.

But not really.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

