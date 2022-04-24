Flick: Oreos and Diet Pepsi ... as communion?

FLICK LITE: Our April listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Most amusing ‘announcement’

At Normal’s First United Methodist Church, it was announced via a weekly online communique that, giving in to youth request, instead of bread and wine, the communion elements at the church would forthcoming be Oreos and Diet Pepsi.

Thoughts and prayers for those who didn’t read to the bottom of the April 1 (April Fools!) announcement.

Top amazing meeting

Odds of three Bloomington High School grads playing a B-N golf course? Very good. Odds of three BHS graduates at some other course in Illinois? Highly possible. Odds of three BHS grads happening to meet on a course in Austin, Texas, all now from different U.S. cities, all competing at the PGA course professionals championship?

Incredibly, it happened last week!

Meeting there, all coached at BHS by retired coach Rich Gordon, at the PGA pros championship: Matt Bova, these days a pro at a course in Charleston, South Carolina; Casey Pyne, a pro in Greenwich, Connecticut; and Nick Bova, a pro in Gladstone, New Jersey.

Pyne played so well in Austin (a top 20 finish among 300 club pros), he qualified and now will compete against all the super stars of golf at the PGA Championship on national TV on (mark your calendars) May 19-22.

“It’s hard for me to fathom my son is on national TV,” said Casey’s mom, Katy O’Grady Pyne. “He used to swing Little Tyke golf clubs in our backyard.”

Worst spring-weather stretch

Between all the chilly temps, significant winds and rainy days, can you remember the last time Central Illinois actually experienced two nice spring days in a row?

We asked Chuck Collins at News25.

He launched a research project.

“We haven’t seen what I would consider back-to-back mild and rain-free days since spring began (March 20)!” says Chuck, elder statesman and dean of all meteorological gurus in Central Illinois.

For the record, says Chuck, on March 16-17, it was 73 and 74, with rain-free conditions. And that was still winter!

Best Name Club

— Alli Trainor. She’s a trainer at Carle Health & Fitness, Bloomington.

— Becky Blum. She works at Casey’s, the Bloomington garden shop.

— Danielle Breezy. A chief meteorologist at WKRN in Nashville and ABC-TV.

— Rob Studebaker. A car salesman in Nampa, Idaho.

— Adam Ruble. Is raising money for Ukraine refugees and was a speaker this month at a Bloomington Normal Sunrise Rotary event.

Latest evidence that decimal points still count

Larry Meyer, of Towanda, just received notice that his Netflix bill was going up to ... $1,999 a month.

Larry really likes Netflix, but frankly, not for that much.

That's when, "a few days later," Larry says he received an "updated" billing for — decimal properly placed — $19.99, or $1,079 less.

As Larry puts it, that’s quite a difference and quite a "deal." Netflix still on.

Most unsung B-N asset

The Illinois High School Association, based along McGraw Drive in Bloomington.

This past winter as an example, by hosting IHSA state tournaments in dance, wrestling and cheerleading at Grossinger Arena downtown that otherwise can struggle to make a profit, the IHSA, according to records, paid the city $152,500 in rental fees alone.

As one reader humorously suggests, once the Grossinger Arena name-licensing term ends later this year, maybe it should be renamed the “Our Savior the IHSA Arena.”

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Guntown, Mississippi

— Hatchechubbee, Alabama

— Guys, Tennessee

— Neatsville, Kentucky

Newest great idea for an Illinois promotion

In the wake of Illinois’ new “Chicago Not In Chicago” promotional campaign and the endless chatter about the so-called “new normal,” reader John Couillard wonders if a “Come To Normal Once, Then You Can Get Back To Normal” advertising campaign might be a fun new twist just about now.

Latest difference of the times

In an age today of rising gun violence, Robert Smith is 62 and instead remembers his Cub Scout troop back in the late 1960s: “They took us little kids out to Lake Bloomington and GAVE us .22-caliber rifles so we could do target practice. Today, such leaders would be dismissed or brought up on criminal charges.”

He adds: “I have always had an appreciation and respect for guns. But I’ve never owned one.”

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our April board of contributors: John Oltman, Pontiac; Jan Cavallo, Lexington; John Couillard, Lynne Fazzini, Katy Pyne, Bob Bradley, Robert Smith and Jerry L. Jackson, Bloomington; Lee Templeton, Palmview, Texas; Roger Miller, Roger Hughes and Marlon McClure, Normal; Nan Sampson, Clinton; Larry Meyer, Towanda.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.