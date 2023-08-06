FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy ...

Latest proud B-N parents

Catching the blockbuster “Oppenheimer” the other afternoon in Bloomington were Dave and Barbra Denham, along with one of their sons, Ryan.

Their other son, Christopher, was there, too — except he was up on the iMax screen.

The Denhams' boys: Christopher, who plays a Russian spy in “Oppenheimer,” is a veteran actor of many TV shows and movies, including 2013’s Academy Award-winning Best Picture, “Argo.” Ryan, in the meantime, a former reporter at this paper as well as WJBC radio, today is director of digital content at WGLT radio.

Their parents?

“To see Chris on the big screen and hear Ryan on the radio is a thrill that's hard to explain,” says dad Dave, of Normal. “It’s a sense of pride that consumes you and we share in each other's successes immensely. We’re most proud of the men they have become, and the manner in which they love and cherish their families, and the way they have followed their dreams without wavering.”

Quirkiest sidenote

As Christopher Denham stars in “Oppenheimer,” a quirky, maybe even a bit creepy, element also emerges — long before the movie was even an idea, a real-life cousin of the Denhams was a close friend of Robert Oppenheimer himself, next-door neighbors in the Virgin Islands and was with Oppenheimer’s wife when, says Dave Denham, Oppenheimer’s ashes were scattered in the Caribbean.

Latest greatest church sign

As spotted at a church in a rural stretch of Tennessee by Eric Hoss:

“GET RIGHT or GET LEFT”

“Short, to the point,” as Eric puts it.

Best Name Club

— Doctor Doctor. That’s Dr. LeRoy Doctor, a noted Illinois physician most recently of Skokie. He passed recently at age 93.

— Danielle Outlaw. She’s Philadelphia's police commissioner.

— James Outman. Plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers and batting around .250, succeeds at his last name three out of four times at bat.

Latest odd crime caper solved

In one upscale Bloomington neighborhood, seems its neighborhood library box has been removed.

But it’s not because of lack of use.

Apparently far from it.

Instead, as was discovered recently, drugs were being dropped off in it, according to residents in the area.

Newest really old discovery

The so-called Interurban electric streetcars that once trundled through downtown Bloomington haven’t run since early in the 1950s.

But it’s still showing its effects, in some cases literally.

While doing repairs at the intersection of Monroe and Center, crews the other morning dug down and, alas, discovered workers back in the ‘50s didn’t pull up the old tracks — they simply paved Center Street over them. Unearthed was an entire section of the old tracks.

Funniest disclaimer

Recently on the cover of an area grocery store insert was a strawberry magnified so large, one strawberry covered the entire 11-inch-by-22-inch cover of the newspaper-sized page.

Just below the color photo of the near-foot-wide strawberry:

"Not actual size."

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Bogus Corners, Pennsylvania

— Basic, Mississippi

— Difficult, Tennessee (it’s just north of Defeated and just west of Nameless)

— Rugless, Kentucky

Latest "Jake At State Farm" accolade

What started simply enough a dozen years ago — that’s when one afternoon employee Jake Stone of Bloomington answered an in-house casting call at State Farm to do a quick, 20-second video shot that involved him saying two words, “Umm, khakis.” — it has become one of the all-time most successful advertising campaigns ever.

And it now has accomplished yet another plateau.

After the original Jake advertising campaign got so popular and big that the company in 2020 morphed into hiring an actual actor (that’s Kevin Miles) to play Jake, launched two years ago was even a “Jake At State Farm” TikTok account.

Jake today? He officially has reached 1 million followers on the social media platform.

Those now 12-year-old khakis (Jake Stone’s original khakis hang these days in Pub II in uptown) have gotten some pretty good mileage.

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our August board of contributors: Maggi Pratt, Eric Hoss, Carmen Champion, Lee Templeton and Julie Drake, Bloomington; Jack Secord, Todd Funk, Ed Phinney and Roger Hughes, Normal; Tim Saterfield, Madison, Wisconsin; Jill Turner, Cookeville, Tennessee; Dave Phillips, Philadelphia.

