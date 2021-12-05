Flick: One thing not to give for Christmas

FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

The ultimate 2021 Yule lesson

A kid who grew up loving the holidays, each year during childhood bathing their Woodbury Place home in Christmas lights, Brandon Casey is now married with his own home, and a job as a UPS driver means his work is at its busiest at Christmastime. But each year, as an early present to his mom, Nicole, Brandon goes back to his childhood home in Bloomington and continues to decorate it.

This year, it was a little later.

In mid-November, Brandon got COVID-19 and it held him up a bit.

Then also getting COVID-19 was Nicole’s husband. And then, too, her daughter. And then her daughter-in-law. And then both of Nicole’s parents. They spent Thanksgiving in the hospital.

They were joined in the hospital by Nicole — she got COVID-19, too.

The Casey family message: In this season of giving, try your best not to give some things to each other.

Most prophetic sign

In a time when many restaurants are having to cut back on menu items and hours because of a growing employee shortage, imagine the irony when the electronic sign outside of the Bloomington Outback restaurant recently developed an issue and it read instead, “Cutback.”

Newest shortage

As businesses continue to battle product shortfalls and supply-chain issues, a Panera Bread outlet in B-N recently underwent an all-new issue: It completely ran out of napkins.

“I’m just glad they didn’t run out of tissue in the restrooms,” mused one surprised Panera diner.

Best inadvertent double-entendre

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on Rivian’s recent supercharged stock market debut and heightened IPO valuation, as quoted in the New York Times: “It certainly wasn’t a normal entrance (to the market).”

No word if the "N” in Normal should have been capitalized.

Top eye opener

Bob and Reenie Bradley are a Bloomington couple, happily retired, empty-nesters. They don’t use a lot of water in an average month.

Imagine their surprise when they received their recent water bill and it totaled $72,694 — or $73,136 if they didn't pay within 30 days.

That's almost 990,000 cubic feet of water, or about 7.5 million gallons of water, or an especially long shower.

"The water department said they will fix it. Thank goodness," says Bob.

Best Name Club

— Freddie Freeman. A star of the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves, he’s now also a free man, a free agent.

— Darren Tee. A golfer and golf coach in Champaign.

— Johnny Jet. He does a travel blog.

Latest greatest obituary

From the death notice, written in the first person by Monita (Moni) Allen, of Secor, who passed recently:

“I had been married before, but they didn’t work out, so I saw no reason to mention them.”

Worst way to keep track

It wasn’t the wisest move — especially if hoping for a nice tip — when a waitress at a popular B-N restaurant recently, at the top of the sales ticket heading that reads “table,” didn’t fill in the table’s number and instead wrote: “old couple.”

This is especially true when at the end of the meal she handed the couple the sales ticket so they, too, could see how she identified their table.

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Good Grief, Idaho

— Gun Barrel City, Texas

— Transylvania, Louisiana

— Ulysses, Grant County, Kansas

— Cataract, Indiana

— Eighty Four, Pennsylvania

Yet another way to see the local home-sales market is on fire

When there are so many homeowner transactions, the print in this newspaper’s weekly real-estate listings gets much smaller so they can all get squeezed in.

Most appropriate B-N product

Amid all the chatter the new-age electric truck maker in Normal, Rivian, is making, it’s also making a flavored popcorn at Garlic Press in uptown.

It’s “Rivian Buzz” flavored popcorn.

