Flick: One 'Idol,' three coaches, a true ‘Bloomington-Normal’ church

As the world swivels ‘round and 7.9 billion people on the planet carry out their lives, some of the most fun things still occur right here in Central Illinois.

Three more examples:

● Leah Marlene and the irony of her dad

Normal’s Leah Marlene continues to be a star this season on TV’s ever-popular “American Idol,” a talented, exuberant fountain of such fun effervescence that "Idol" judge Katy Perry lovingly said the other night, “We kind of enjoy seeing you freak out.”

To which Leah Marlene, a 2019 Normal West High grad, responded enthusiastically: “'Idol' has changed my life. I know more than ever this is what I want to do with my life.“

Being loved, especially by millions on national TV, can do that.

You could say Leah Marlene — Grehan is her last name — is a “new girl now.”

Which brings us to Derry Grehan, her dad, now 64, a guiding influence in a hugely successful way.

He’s lead guitarist of Honeymoon Suite, a popular Canadian rock band of 40 years who met his wife — Normal Community High School grad Deanna Liscavage — at an autograph signing in Peoria in the ‘80s, married her in the ‘90s, and in the 2000s moved to make their home in Normal.

One of Honeymoon Suite’s biggest hits?

It’s a tune Derry wrote back in 1984 that shot up U.S. pop charts and still gets regular play on classic rock stations and SiriusXM.

Google it to hear it again, see the MTV video, be refreshed again.

It is (not a joke) titled “New Girl Now.”

“Isn’t it ironic?” says Derry. “Too funny!”

● New definition of 'cool'

So his Kansas Jayhawks just eight days prior had won the NCAA men’s basketball national championship in New Orleans. Yet its coach, Bill Self (seated left in this photo), still had time to fly back to Central Illinois and be at a Coaches Vs. Cancer benefit that last week featured current and former University of Illinois coaches (that’s Brad Underwood and Lon Kruger next to Self), staged inside an auction house and horse-show venue in Gifford, a village of 911 folks north of Champaign.

Our thanks to Rhonda Gordon (she’s upper right) of nearby Penfield for the photo and report.

“Those three guys were so awesome and funny, even ribbing each other,” says Rhonda. “Brad Underwood was even asked the usual question, 'Is Kofi (Cockburn) coming back?' To which he looked at Bill Self and said, 'I don’t know. Have you talked to him, Bill?'"

And it brought down the house.

The Kansas coach, head of the Illini from 2000 to 2003, just smiled, says Rhonda.

Self-discipline, we’d surmise.

The benefit, by the way, attended by 1,200 Illini fans from all over the area, raised some significant cash against cancer, announced Nicole Anderson, an event chair — namely, $288,570.

Inevitably when it comes to Central Illinoisans … not Self-ish.

● And, uh, you’re where in B-N?

A topic here recently was how to know if you’re in Normal or Bloomington, a mystery that can be “solved” by looking at the nearest fire hydrant: If the hydrant is painted red, it’s Normal; if yellow, it’s Bloomington.

That’s all pretty simple.

What’s not, though, thanks to readers sending notes this way, are some of the odd quirks and funky angles that the divisions between Normal and Bloomington can take.

For instance, one is, in fact, the Bloomington Water Department.

It’s located coincidentally on the north side of Division Street, which otherwise is Normal.

Also interesting, as pointed out by Bob Bradley, a professor emeritus at Illinois State University, is a chunk of B-N east of Veterans Parkway, between College Avenue and Fort Jesse Road.

There, instead of an east-west street separating Normal to the north and Bloomington to the south, as in other areas of town, it’s Hershey Road — a north-south street — where homes west of Hershey are Normal and those on Hershey’s east bank are Bloomington. It’s also where two churches that are next-door neighbors — the First Presbyterian Church and the First Baptist Church — are nonetheless in different cities.

At election time, those next-door churches are both polling places, but for the different cities (Baptist for Bloomington voters; Presbyterian for Normal’s).

Then there’s another church: Cross Pointe Church of God at Fort Jesse and Airport roads. It is, in fact, a cross point. Its west edge is in Bloomington and its south edge is in Normal.

You’ve probably heard that faith, a humbleness to God and worship can be helpful passage to Heaven.

At that intersection of B-N, you’ve got to also pass through two towns first.

Happy Easter.

