One busy group of devoted high school supporters and one busy oaf of a 4-foot-tall bird being elusive in Central Illinois.

A pair of stories for your Sunday fare:

That rascally emu

Until the insurance company Liberty Mutual began those commercials that star “Doug” and “LiMu,” few people knew much about an emu, a gangly, long-necked, rather awkward example of a bird with a creaky gasp of a voice.

Not anymore.

In the case of Central Illinois, and towns like Danville, Hoopeston, Fithian and most recently Gifford, near Rantoul, it’s getting downright hilarious.

About eight months ago, a 4-foot-tall emu escaped from a home in a rural stretch of Danville.

Winter set in.

Sadness prevailed.

Central Illinois’ version of LiMu, it was presumed, was gone.

But alas!

A couple of months ago, people began reporting that they’d seen a brown, gawky-looking animal with long legs roaming stretches of nearby Champaign County.

The suspected owner of the not-able-to-fly bird was notified, and he ventured out to various locales, but could not find the emu.

But others have!

He (we’re assuming it’s a he, but it could be a she) has been sighted in yards.

He’s been videoed in newly sprung corn and bean fields.

He’s been spotted along rural roadways.

He showed up at a grade school in Gifford, just east of Rantoul.

“It made for an exciting last week of school for the kiddos,” the school’s principal, Maggie Woodham, told WCIA-TV, which has even begun doing regular reports on the elusive emu through its meteorologist, Jacob Dickey.

“I’m convinced this is some sort of tour or it’s a door-to-door salesman in disguise,” Dickey muses.

One night recently, the emu found Interstate 57 and Illinois State Police set out to chase, but the bird — capable of running up to 35 mph — evaded them.

“I imagine the troopers thought, “Who signed me up for this’?” says Rhonda Gordon, a Pantagraph reader in Penfield. “My husband, Danny, says it gives a whole new meaning to birdwatching.”

Meantime, you do have to wonder if this would all make a great commercial for, yes, Liberty Mutual.

“Liberty … Liberty … this emu is enjoying his … liberty."

A pork project that’s great

Of that four-year life splice called high school — classes, a driver’s license, dating, pimples, peer pressure and all the mounting social issues, somehow even getting through it all — fond memories also evolve.

For one group of Normal Community High students, they continue, in a most positive sense.

And they graduated way back in the 20th century.

Maybe you’ve heard of them.

Mostly grads out of the ‘70s and ‘80s, with only a goal to perhaps contribute some cash in times of tightened athletic-purse strings, in 2006 they opened a concession stand at football games, with any proceeds going back to NCHS and its athletic fun.

Two years later, when Adam Denzer, an outgoing guy, devoted supporter and former NCHS running back, died in a tragic farming accident and his wife, Marie, donated a concession trailer, they adopted a name to the memory of Adam’s nickname back on the football field — the A-Train.

They sold pork chop sandwiches, so delicious they began selling between 250 to 275 pork chops a game.

In 2021, in an inaugural competition hosted by the Illinois High School Association and the Illinois Pork Producers Association, the A-Train even won another state championship for NCHS, for “the best pork chop concessions sandwich in all of Illinois.”

Here’s the kicker:

Through their concessions, the A-Trainers have also donated $60,000 in money and services to NCHS.

It’s gone toward a new scoreboard for the football field, clock timers for the swim team, mats for the cheerleaders, backboard lights for the basketball team, cash for fans’ coach-bus travel to playoff football games.

Thus, the group was honored the other night by Unit 5, the school district; plaudits were passed and a "Service to NCHS" award bestowed.

And mild-manneredly, the A-Train team accepted the gratitude and announced its intentions:

“We’re looking forward to football season,” says Dave Reynolds, NCHS Class of ‘75.

Iron workers deluxe.

