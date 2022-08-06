Flick: Oh, the good ol’ days? Oh, really? 

FLICK LITE. Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy:
Latest reminder that the ‘good ol’ days’ probably weren’t
As America observes the 50th anniversary of Title IX — the 1972 legislation that equalized men and women in school sports — David Skillrud, now a 67-year-old Twin City doctor and in the early 1970s a member of the Bloomington High tennis team, remembers the days prior to Title IX:
“Every day of practice, we’d roll out a shopping cart of tennis balls to the BHS courts along Locust Street. Every day then, after practice, we’d be asked to separate out the 10 tennis balls that were worn and no longer useful …”
And he pauses with a saddened look …
“… And those were the balls we ‘contributed’ to the girls’ team.”
Most interesting job opportunity
Needed at one B-N hospital, via its online employment listings: a "witchboard operator."
That’s followed by something even more interesting:
"Experience preferred."
Latest civic pondering
As Normal’s uptown district continues to branch and broaden, moving now into areas south of uptown, Harry Steinke of Normal poses this conundrum: “The area called Uptown South is just south of uptown … so wouldn't that make it downtown, which is what uptown was before being renamed uptown?”
Oddest place to laugh out loud
In the urinal of an area Culver's restaurant, the name of the company that made the urinal screen in the base of the urinal:
The AIM Company.
Best Name Club
— Frank Friend. He’s a Bloomington firefighter.
— Stephen Buyer. A former U.S. Representative, the SEC has charged him with illegally buying stocks with insider information.
— Brad Park. Of the Normal Police, a community services officer who helps deal with parking and other community issues.
— Lauren Rainson. A meteorologist at KPHO-TV in Phoenix, Ariz., (formerly of Peoria) where they’ve not gotten much rain lately.
Best Name Club, Business Division
— Stoops Plumbing. It’s in Peoria.
Latest way to be reminded it’s still a small world
Bloomington’s John Freed and a daughter, Jenny, a Normal Community grad, recently were in Belfast, Northern Ireland, when they pulled into City Hall to see a display of the city’s history that included eight ceremonial keys the city of Belfast had received from other cities in the world.
And there, among them: Normal, Ill.
Inflation update
It now costs 2½ cents, according to a new U.S. Treasury report, to make a penny.
Newest example of how "auto-correct" can occasionally be “auto-wrong"
In one area newspaper was an Urbana-based story of a former Ford County resident being sentenced to federal prison, with a charge of “planting a pimp bomb."
We checked.
It was actually pipe bomb.
Newest sticker shock
Jan Baker, coincidentally a longtime Pepsi employee from Bloomington, was vacationing on Mackinac Island in Michigan when he popped into a legendary grocery store there that’s also one of America’s oldest … and these days also exhibits the latest example of inflation.
One can of Pepsi there is (not a joke) $4.50; a six-pack, $27.
7-Up is cheaper, only $24 for a six-pack.
More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names
(As offered by the readers)
— Short Pump, Virginia.
— Friend, Nebraska.
— Boody, Illinois.
— Allgood, Tennessee.
Latest sign life is returning
The Steak ‘n Shakes in its very birthplace (B-N, back in 1934) are reopening their dining rooms, (order at kiosk, await your number) after two-plus years of being closed due to COVID.
What a difference one letter can make
From a listing of club events on an area website comes word of the Peoria County meeting of the "African Violent Society."
Or was that supposed to be Violet?
Newest reaction to these sky-rocketing energy bills
"I think our last Ameren bill should have come with a Biohazard warning!" says Ron Hafner, of Carlock. "I almost created one in my pants when I saw it."
His home’s bill: Went from $258.25 to $443.23 in just one month.
Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.
Our August board of contributors: David Hiltabrand, Bloomington; Ron Hafner, Carlock; Sam Harrod, Eureka; Van Baker, Ruthie Cobb, John Freed, Bob Bradley and Lee Templeton, Bloomington; Bob Meador, Lincoln; Gary Huston, Buckeye, Ariz.; Dick Hanson, East Peoria; Roger Hughes, Harry Steinke and Roger Miller, Normal.
