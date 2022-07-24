Flick: Nope, no fib — that’s Jacob on the big screen!

Yup, “Nope.”

It’s the newest movie hit of the summer.

Another vintage Jordan Peele creation — being hailed by critics as “equal parts knee-slapper, equal parts white-knuckle thriller” — its plot follows the residents of an isolated town who witness a mysterious, abnormal event with a “haunting alien presence,” and stars Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya, Emmy winner Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, the South Korean actor of “Walking Dead” fame.

And playing the pre-teen version of Steven Yeun’s character is … is … is …

It’s 12-year-old Jacob Kim, of Bloomington!

Yup, “Nope.” Yes!

If you’ve seen the previews in theaters, these days also running rampant on streaming TV, that’s Jacob's fist that is featured in the promos, connecting with an apparent alien, much like the famed scene from “E.T.” of 40 years ago.

“He was very proud to tell me that’s his fist,” offers with a smile, Melissa Kwit, a Kim family neighbor and good friend.

Up until about Thursday at 4 p.m. — that’s when “Nope” premiered worldwide, including area theaters and IMAX — Jacob was pretty much your otherwise average, ordinary, everyday 12-year-old, albeit a bright, industrious and ambitious one.

Articulate, with a nice air of confidence, he speaks both English and Korean.

When these days not on a humongous screen everywhere, he’s also a seventh-grader-to-be at Thomas Metcalf, the Illinois State University laboratory school.

Yup — what a summer for BloNo and its exposure to the rest of the planet.

First Leah Marlene took us to the final night on TV’s “American Idol.” And now Jacob Kim is frolicking amid Hollywood stars and outer-space aliens in one of the summer’s most anticipated, widely hailed movies.

Last Monday, at the Hollywood screening for cast and crew, if it didn’t hit Jacob what was happening as the Kim family milled about with some of the world’s most familiar faces, it fully came to roost when down went the theater lights, up came the film and suddenly … there’s Jacob craning up to see himself 10 times bigger than real life.

“Seeing me on the big screen … wow!” he says. “The entire experience … awesome! When do I get to be around people with big names like these?”

More than two years in production, as you watch the movie, like all others, it was methodically shot in specific, non-sequential segments, and that’s actually Jacob 13 months ago.

His sequences were shot at Universal Studios in Los Angeles in June 2021.

A young movie fan, hearing earlier through an agency of an opening in a Jordan Peele movie for a youth part, Jacob grew interest, crafted a self-tape and sent it in. Incredibly perhaps, he got a callback. Maybe then even more so, in times of COVID, he did a Zoom interview with Peele and fellow producer Ian Cooper.

Then came perhaps the most-amazing development yet, next of course to eventually seeing himself on a ginormous movie screen — he landed the part.

Says Jacob’s dad, MyoungJin Kim, an ISU statistics professor, who led Jacob along this most unusual pre-teen path: “He was nervous at first, but they did everything to make him feel comfortable on the set. Everyone treated him so well. Jacob felt blessed. Jordan Peele, he was amazing — creative directing, yet with another layer of kindness.”

“As parents,” he adds, “we are beyond proud. Seeing Jacob work with big names and finally watching him on a big screen — it is something you don’t get to experience often.”

And so last Monday, there were all the Kims, at the famed TCL Chinese (former Grauman’s) Theatre along Hollywood Boulevard, for the world premiere of “Nope” — dad MyoungJin, mom Jiyoung, 17-year-old brother Kaleb, and Jacob, heretofore most famous for being on the travel squad of the Bloomington Thunder, the youth ice hockey team, and a lover of Marvel movies, video games and playing basketball in the driveway with friends.

Won’t be long and Jacob will be back at Metcalf, still as just a 12-about-to-turn-13-year-old, but now also with a definite new reference on any future resumé.

Some 40-plus years after another Central Illinoisan — Danny Lloyd, of Tremont — met fame as a child star playing “Danny Torrance” in Stanley Kubrick's immortal “The Shining,” now there is Jacob Kim as “a young Ricky ‘Jupe’ Park” in Jordan Peele’s “Nope.”

Originally, something like acting for Jacob was pretty much a nope.

But now, says his dad, “‘Nope’ gave him a truly extraordinary experience and he loved it so much, he wants acting to be a career path.”

“Awesome,” chimes Jacob.

“Nope?” Yup!