Flick: No question, we’re in need of answers

In a life of far too few answers, there are nonetheless still more questions:

• How can it be a “complimentary” beverage when I just paid $650 for the airline ticket?

• Has anyone ever seen Boris Johnson actually using a comb?

• If the Bloomington-born chain Steak ‘n Shake would sponsor one of BloNo’s other great entities — the summertime Shakespeare Festival at fabled Ewing Castle — would they call it Steak ‘n Shakespeare?

• Why is it the person who snores always falls asleep first?

• Amid all the mass gun violence and endless debate over the need or not for more laws, isn’t it time to also begin study of the growing mental health issues in America that inexplicably spawn the senseless violence?

• If the “feels like” temperature is 107, isn’t that then, in all effect, the real temperature?

• Whatever happened to those Cialis commercials where a couple sat in separate bathtubs next to each other? They finally get too shriveled?

• Is it irony that Normal Community High is the farthest school building from the center of the Normal community?

• If mortgage interest rates are at their highest in decades, how come savings interest rates on things like CDs and savings accounts remain at some of the lowest in decades as well?

• Is the common bond among all of mankind that each one of us believes we’re an above-average driver?

• While a nice and convenient airport, is there a more curious name than Peoria International Airport? It has only a handful of flights that get out of Illinois!

• When Queen Elizabeth or Prince Charles must sign their last names on a form, just what do they sign? Just what IS their last name?

• THE READERS ALWAYS WRITE:

— (From Virginia Lowery, Towanda): “Have you noticed to start the car, we used to pump the accelerator once or twice to prime it before turning over the key, but now we do the exact opposite and instead press the brake to the floor and don’t even have a key!?”

— (From David Messenger, Normal): “With the emergence of electric vehicles, will there be some who refuse to buy them because they don't make that loud, powerful noise of a motor vehicle with a modified muffler? Or, will someone become a billionaire by developing an electric-powered device to make the electric vehicle roar instead of running quietly?”

— (From James A. Henderson, Bloomington): “At the end of the day, doesn’t retirement all come down to 50% of the time wondering if it is too late for coffee and 50% of the time wondering if it is too early for alcohol?”

• In a state of nearly 13 million people, 58,000 square miles and only 59 state senators to cover all of it, how is it that Bloomington-Normal now somehow has three state senators — with State Senators Sally Turner, Dave Koehler and Jason Barickman each serving various sections of the cities?

• How is it if my car radio wasn’t too loud when I last got out of it, it’s always WAY TOO LOUD when I get back in it?

• The Colosseum in Rome went to eventual ruin from lack of civic entertainment use. Will the Coliseum in downtown Bloomington suffer the same unfortunate fate?

• Remember when people used to dress up to fly on an airplane? Now it looks like we’re all ready to mow the yard.

• How long before we get wedding photos of the bride and groom saying “I do,” while at that moment the minister stands between them and snaps the selfie?

• Or, has that already happened?

• At Illinois State University, shouldn’t one restaurant in the student-union food court be called Bone Appetit? Or Soup Bone? Or, since it doesn’t serve alcohol, Bone Dry?

• Why is it if you're trying to catch an elevator, the door is always swinging closed, but if you are already in the elevator, the doors never seem to close and you're always punching the "close door" button?

Just wondering.