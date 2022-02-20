Flick: Newest shortage — Bloomington-Normal homes

FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Latest shortcoming of these most unusual times

In Bloomington-Normal, homes for sale.

The census lists B-N as home of 65,104 households, but after last fall's amazing surge in home sales because of low interest rates, pent-up desire and Rivian Automotive hiring, there now are for-sale — in ALL of B-N — only 25 homes with a list price of $150,000 or more, according to MLS listings.

Most unusual business combo

Appearing recently in the legal notices, a LeRoy business seeking a “legal assumed name” for an interesting combination of sales items. It’s a “guns and Christian bookstore,” to officially be named “Guns & Glory.”

“A Bible is as powerful as a gun, if used properly,” professes the business.

As Normal becomes even more famous…

A recent “Frazz,” a nationally syndicated newspaper comic strip by Jef Mallett, took on the issue of the so-called “new normal,” with its characters asking pertinent questions: “If something is new, can it already be ‘normal’? Can something that is ‘normal’ still be ‘new’? Just what exactly is 'normal'?”

That’s when, in the final square of the strip, the issues of a “new normal” are settled in one simple sentence:

“Normal is a town in Illinois,” retorts one of the characters. “Incorporated in 1867.”

Best Name Club

— Allison Spayer. She is a veterinarian at McNabb Veterinary in Peru.

— Sarah Cope. A critical-care nurse at Bloomington’s OSF St. Joseph Medical Center dealing with all the COVID-19 issues.

— Ginger Bowers. A kitchen manager, she oversees the gingersnaps, among other delectables, at Ivy Lane Bakery in downtown Bloomington.

Newest fun twist

Menards, the popular home improvement center, would surely be one of the least likely locales for enlightenment by classic literature or inspirational devotion. But have you noticed their newspaper inserts of late?

At the bottom of each inside page, in small print, are words of motivation: “By being kind, you have the power to make people feel good” or “Make peace with your past — focus on being present and creating a better future,” and more, from such icons as Shakespeare, Victor Hugo, Albert Einstein, Walt Disney and Plato.

Do you think they remodeled their bathroom and painted the rec room, too?

Latest issue spawned by COVID

Because of a COVID-caused backlog that has left 24 million tax returns from 2021 still unprocessed, many in Central Illinois are getting notices churned out by IRS computers instructing them to re-send their returns from 2021 because there’s no record of them being processed, primarily because they still haven’t been.

But that now is a problem, too.

Because so many are following instructions, the IRS is so inundated in last year’s returns and also this year’s returns, it has followed up by pleadingly announcing on its website, DO NOT re-send the returns we just instructed you to re-send!

Most humorous 105th birthday advisory

In the recent announcement in this paper of Edith Wilson's 105th birthday celebration, listed were her town (Gridley), relatives (including 11 great-great-grandchildren), her TV interests ("Jeopardy!" and "Lawrence Welk") and one other fact you don't often think about in the case of 105-year-olds.

"Edith is retired," it read.

As one admiringly amused reader put it, "I guess she’s done contributing to her 401(k)."

Newest Girl Scout Cookie boom area

Amid changing times, Girl Scout cookies — timelessly delicious for the last half-century — are now for sale in southwest Florida (according to a contributor) at various Hooters restaurant locations.

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Mary’s Igloo, Alaska

— Number One, Kentucky

— Humptulips, Washington

— Short Pump, Virginia

An occurrence that might never occur again

Now 77 years after World War II’s end, a rarity occurred in this newspaper one day in January when three WWII veterans — Delbert Dubsun, 93, Farmer City; Morris Stratton, 98, Eureka; and William Andrews, 94, Dunlap — all appeared on the obituary page.

Latest humorous dirt scrawling

All this snow, ice and slush leads to dirty vehicles. On a Unit 5 bus recently, a hand-scrawled message written in the dirt and road-salt remnants on a back window that made one driver chuckle:

“MY MOM SAYS I’M SPECIAL,” it read.

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our February board of contributors: Jay Pfister, El Paso; Marc Lebovitz, Roger Miller and Francie Lee, Normal; Gary Beck, Doug Clemens, Jim Fruin, Ruthie Cobb, Max Albritton and Larry Meyer, Bloomington; Lee Templeton, Palmview, Texas; Jacob Barnes, Towanda.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

