A few weeks ago, as devoted newspaper readers might recall, the focus here was the increasing Twin City population, our new citizenry and the resultant real-estate surge, offering out then for newcomers wanting to better know their new community the “Unofficial Rules To Living in B-N.”

It ended: “Reader submissions welcomed.”

OK. Our cup runneth over.

In came “rules” we didn’t think of — some in a sentence or two, some even more. One reader (Jack Ritter) sent a two-page list of humorous insights.

A few from other areas asked questions — like, if Bloomington-Normal is like Chicago, where in winter they dig out their parking place on the street and then block it off with a couple of lawn chairs for no one else to park? (We don’t, right?)

It picked up even further when Sam Madonia, a popular Springfield radio talk-show host at WFMB, read the column to his morning listeners, primed by the thought that — alas! — B-N and our state’s capital sound a lot alike.

So today, pilfering through all the submitted suggestions, here are a few of the “Even More Unofficial Rules To Living in B-N" that might even apply to Springfield, too — some straightforward, some sarcastic, but all ideally good-natured and great food for thought thanks to the readers.

• Rush hour in B-N is after school or Sunday lunch, not when the factories let out. There aren’t that many factories. But church is still pretty big.

• Only in B-N — located in the midst of the richest soil in the world — does “The Farm” also mean something else.

• When purchasing a car or truck, turn signals are not required. They are, in too many cases, an “add-on luxury item” rarely used.

• B-N is a big dog town. Used to be, one dog for every fourth house. Now, after the cocooning of COVID, it’s every other house, some now with two or three dogs.

• Nothing in B-N more embodies the heightened pace of life than the yellow light. That is where those in, say, a 45-mph zone might occasionally accelerate to, say, 112 mph to successfully make it through. In fact, so few motorists these days stop on yellows, those who actually do have become the traffic hazard.

• B-N is growing so fast, you no longer recognize half of the street names in the weekly real estate transfers section of this newspaper.

• While many county board and city council members these days align themselves to political parties, no one also cares. All residents want is their potholes filled, their garbage picked up and their local property taxes — undeniably among downstate’s highest — lower, not higher.

• Contradicting the original “rules of B-N" column that included a “rule” that despite nearly a dozen subdivisions are named “Eagle,” no one has ever actually spotted an eagle within city limits, several responding readers said they’d seen eagles here — but coincidentally not in any of the “Eagle” subdivisions.

• Illinois State University students pay no attention to cross walks. Drive at their own risk.

• On major feeder streets like G.E. Road or Ireland Grove, motorists along the 45 mph roadways either drive 54 or 36 — and everyone reconvenes nonetheless when caught at the next stoplight.

• Women are busier than men. If you are female, especially a mother, in your 30s or 40s, you drive as if you are having a baby in the next 10 minutes and are 20 minutes away.

• The overhead TVs at the sign-in desks at motels are all set to sporting events, The Weather Channel or Fox News.

• If you have a need here, the social services are top notch. This is truly a giving community.

• Only here is “Beaufort,” a main artery in Normal, pronounced “bwey-fort” instead of “bow-fort,” as in the South or anywhere in France.

• Forget robins — spring is only officially around the corner when Gene’s or Jackson’s are set to open for the spring or Panera Bread puts out the outdoor furniture.

• We balk at change — except we want some back from a $15 lunch.

• Twin Citians also love a bargain or half-off coupon.

• While B-N is these days, no question, one consolidated area, passing a vote to merge the Twin City school districts (save money) or (please brace yourself here) actually combine all 140,000 of us into one governmental entity … is not even discussed anymore.

• The wonderful part of B-N is that even in these furiously fast and hastened times, people still read to the bottom of a newspaper story.

(Thanks for getting this far.)

