Flick: Meet Wib Leonard, legendary ISU professor of 52 years

When Wib Leonard first came to teach at Illinois State University, Richard Nixon was president.

Vietnam was still a war.

The Beatles were still a band.

Gasoline was still 34 cents a gallon. (OK, it’s gone up since.)

A six-room “executive bracket” ranch home on Bloomington’s far east side, which then was Mercer Avenue, listed at $12,500.

Wib Leonard?

Of the 165 years of ISU, the oldest public university in Illinois, of its hundreds of thousands of students, of all the faculty members who’ve trod the quad, through a Civil War, its reconstruction, the industrial age, two world wars, invention of the car, the TV, the computer, the smartphone, here is one raw fact of historic data:

Wib Leonard is the longest-serving full-time teaching faculty member at ISU … of all time.

Move over, Jesse Fell!

Mr. Watterson, and Mr. Bone, and Mr. Hancock, and Mr. Horton, and all the others of campus nomenclature, you’ve got company.

Wib Leonard is in his 52nd year as a professor at ISU.

Fifty-two years.

That’s nearly a third of ISU’s entire life!

“I just love it,” says Leonard, 78, an upbeat, insightful, nicely humored fellow. “The university, the students, the community, my topic (sociology) … it’s become a life passion. I could have retired 15 years ago, but I just so much enjoy teaching.”

When he came to ISU in 1970, its president was Samuel Braden.

That’s so long ago, Braden is today an everlasting memorial, namesake of Braden Union Auditorium.

When Wib Leonard came to ISU from western Pennsylvania, “I liked what I saw here … the salary offer was impressive, too.”

That was between $12,000 to $19,000 a year.

Wib Leonard has been an ISU professor so long, there have been 11 university presidents NOT to outlast him: Braden, Francis Geigle, David Berlo, Gene Budig, Lloyd Watkins, Thomas Wallace, David Strand, Vic Boschini, Al Bowman, Timothy Flanagan and Larry Dietz. Today’s Terri Goss Kinzy could outlast him, but that’s still just a “could.”

A former sports star (Wib once scored 56 points on his Pennsylvania high school team, a record that still stands), he’s never lost his passion of that, either.

At ISU in fact, as a sociology professor, he teaches two courses: a more basic data analytics/social statistics class and an elevated course on the “sociology of sports.”

He estimates, by now, to have had between 7,500 and 10,000 students.

One he fully remembers: Doug Collins, the Redbird all-American later to become the NBA star, coach and these days namesake of the basketball floor at Redbird Arena. “I attended the fanfare in 1972 when he returned from the Olympics.”

Over his time, Wib has written “A Sociological Perspective of Sport,” a textbook in its sixth printing.

There’s an ISU scholarship named for him, awarded each year to a promising student in sociology or anthropology.

Wib Leonard has been around so long, some (like me) ask what the name “Wib” is short for, and he responds: “Wilbert — what an ungodly name. Although I’ve been called worse.”

And so it goes for Mr. Longevity.

“I flew in on Ozark Airlines. [Old-timers, remember that airline?] I remember it was such a quiet little place with a quaint area called ‘downtown’ [not uptown] with this big skyscraper [Watterson Towers] in the middle.”

“When I came here,” he adds, “there was no Bone Center, no Student Services building, no DeGarmo, no Student Fitness Center, no State Farm Building, no Science Hall, no Mennonite Nursing, no Alumni Center. We [he and wife, Patsy, later parents of four] lived in an apartment on Normal Avenue and I walked directly to Schroeder Hall from our apartment. That was before Milner [Library] was built.

“The baseball field was where Redbird Arena is today, and the softball field was south of McCormick Hall. I witnessed the infamous 'Rites of Spring’ [a rock concert-like festival staged before thousands on the Quad] until canceled in the late '70s. I attended a football game in Hancock between ISU and Bradley in 1970.”

Owner of a doctorate from Ohio State, Wib is fully aware that ISU’s newest employee also is coming from Ohio State: Ryan Pedon, the school’s newest head basketball coach.

Wib was into his ninth year at ISU when Pedon was born.

“When you asked me how long I’ve been at ISU, I was going to mention Jesse Fell was the guy who hired me, but I forgot,” he jests.

If sociology ever wears out on Wib Leonard, he can certainly teach a course — in local history, with a nice dash of humor. He’s more than qualified.

Carry on, young man!

