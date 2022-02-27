Flick: Marijuana shopping in McLean County

There are, of course, many ways to help out your state and your community:

And so the other afternoon, my wife Nancy and I — dutiful citizens that we are, looking for a break in the longing blah of a late February winter, curious about a fully new-age experience, maybe even finding a bit of relief from the aches and pains that can come with being full-fledged sexagenarians (OK, that’s someone in their 60s, not nearly as much fun as you might think from that word, huh?) — we did something else downright civic.

We went out marijuana shopping.

Have you been reading? Since the launch of its full-fledged legality in Illinois at the beginning of 2020, it’s become a H-U-G-E windfall, tax-wise, for the state and community.

One example: Last year, McLean County estimated marijuana sales would bring in, via marijuana taxation, about $28,200. Instead, according to published reports, it produced (not a typo) $419,016.

Oh, what a fascinating time this is.

Not that long ago, your phone was something you only talked on. China was a Third World country. Your TV was buxom and bulky, not flatter than a framed picture on your wall. You read this newspaper on top of your lap, not your laptop.

And marijuana — it was something that could get you an overnight stay in jail, not a friendly greeting at the dispensary door from the security guard cop who’s there to make sure you can safely buy as much as you want.

It’s a long way from those younger days of old when you might have wandered past someone’s door in the dorm or apartment complex and smelled something earthy, with just a hint of skunk spray … or when your roommate — or, my goodness, even YOU — brought to a weekend party a crumpled baggie of weedy stuff that looked like the sphagnum moss your folks used on the backyard garden.

Time marches on.

Life in the 2020s?

“It even helps me in just getting a better night’s sleep!” enthusiastically crooned recently a neighbor, a young man of probably only nearly 79 years.

And shopping for it?

Venture these days into a store like Beyond/Hello, along Veterans Parkway in Bloomington, the place is polished, very clean, highly organized, with a large, friendly staff to aid you in making your personal selections. In fact, it’s a little bit like entering a place like Ulta, the Eastland Mall store that is overwhelming because it somehow fills an entire store with haircare products.

Today, marijuana is the same!

Inside this store are any number of sales persons at their respective counter locations who announce — “I’ll take the next customer” — and you walk up to realize just how big the legal marijuana industry has become.

Via her iPad, she shows you an array of marijuana-based products, these days not necessarily smoked but in handy consumable form, too — for pain relief, improved sleep, better appetite, mood swings, more energy, depression easement, higher spirits, better thinking, relaxation, more euphoria, more passion, anxiety-relief, epileptic and arthritic pain.

You stand there and realize — marijuana, it’s become the modern-day miracle worker, like the rage over aloe vera a few years ago.

Marijuana aids in almost everything today!

It’s the duct tape of the 21st century!

And so you order (we asked for three “products,” including a $51, 4-ounce balm to attempt to relieve some of the knee pain your humbled newspaper boy has been battling lately); it is processed and your order is brought to you, specially packaged in a highly fashionable, boutique-like bag that would make even Von Maur jealous, complete with black grosgrain ribbon.

Fred Flintstone, meet the new-age stoner-age.

Oh … the bill?

Ours came to $119.

Humorously, while not asking for it, that also included our $11.90 “senior citizens discount.”

God bless being too old.

Then came addition of the tax …

On a $119 tab, our total came to $145, thanks to a $21.42 Illinois recreational excise tax and an additional $15.80 adult use tax.

By my math, that comes out to about a 31% sales tax.

Yes — that’s how you’re being civic, aiding community and state!

Remember when marijuana and the word “high” only referred to the users?

Not anymore!

Back in the day, finding marijuana for those in pursuit of it could indeed be taxing. Now it’s, umm … just taxing.

Upbeat euphoric column ending: Knee feels a little better. Thanks for asking.

