Flick: 'Life-changing' local favorite makes it to the West Coast

FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Newest way to beat rising prices

Apparently, raising your own chickens.

In one recent Sunday edition in this newspaper's "Legal Notices" was not one, but three announcements of public hearings for homeowners in different parts of Bloomington (Wards 1, 5 and 6), seeking "Special Use Permits for Chicken-Keeping," including one in a heavily residential east-side neighborhood.

Latest sign that gas prices are way up

The digital outdoor price sign at one popular east-side B-N gas station has quit working — after it had never been pre-programmed to have to display more than $4.99 a gallon.

Most amusing reference

On a recent episode of "Chicago Med," the popular NBC drama series, Central Illinois viewers looked up twice when there was “a motorcycle accident in Bloomington.” The patient then had to be flown to Chicago because, as went the episode, “the rural hospitals there” could not fully treat the patient.

Funniest sighting

The other day, up in the Chicago suburbs, Tom Shilgalis, a retired Illinois State University professor, was traveling in unfamiliar territory when at a stop light he pulled up behind a vehicle, looked at its license and chuckled out loud.

“IM LOST 2” read the license plate.

Best Name Club

— General Booty. He’s the new Oklahoma Sooners quarterback.

— Jacob Law. He’s a detective with the Bloomington Police Department.

— Alex McNutt. He's the marketing person for the B-N Convention and Visitors Bureau that recently announced an upcoming Beer Nuts-sponsored B-N Nuts Festival downtown.

Newest evidence it’s still such a small world

Paige Marchesano, from Normal, is these days in Wahiawa, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu, and was shopping at the local Goodwill store when she looked down, went wide-eyed and got out $5 to make a purchase.

Some 4,200 miles away, it was a Bloomington-Normal, Illinois, Monopoly game.

Popularized here in the 1980s and ‘90s but fully outdated today, on the game board, there’s absolutely nothing east of Airport Road.

Today, 30-plus years later, that area is fully developed and heavily residential, with thousands more residents and stretching well past Towanda-Barnes Road.

More Fun Places to Visit, If Only for Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Sweet Lips, Tennessee

— Bigbone, Kentucky

— New Design, Illinois

Most eye-catching notice

In one area newspaper's "Past Pages" feature was this “50 Years Ago” entry: "The Robinson Lions announced an eye collection center has been established at the hospital here."

It is assumed an "eyeglasses” collection center was actually established.

Latest wrong Bloomington confusion

In a full-page ad, T-Mobile recently offered a nice deal on a cellphone family plan, headlined "BLOOMINGTON — BEDFORD AREA — We've Got You Covered."

Unfortunately, that's the Bloomington in southern Indiana.

Widest eyes

Imagine Jenni Lovaas, 46, of the San Francisco area, whose mom, Diane Baker, is a Bloomington native, recently having breakfast at Miss Audrey’s, a renowned Carmel, California, restaurant, and noticing on the menu that, for only an extra $3, her pancakes could have from Funks Grove, Illinois, “a real maple syrup that will change your life.”

Still waiting on whether it changed a life, but Jenni did have the Funks Grove pancake syrup.

Latest citizen quandary

After a recent power outage darkened El Paso in Woodford County (“creepy” is how one resident described it), that area’s power company, Ameren, sent around by email and text the following notification:

“We have restored power in the area. The cause of the outage was: No outage found.”

As one amused resident put it, “Maybe they were in the dark on this one.”

