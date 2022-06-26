Flick: 'Life-changing' local favorite makes it to the West Coast

FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...
Newest way to beat rising prices
Apparently, raising your own chickens.
In one recent Sunday edition in this newspaper's "Legal Notices" was not one, but three announcements of public hearings for homeowners in different parts of Bloomington (Wards 1, 5 and 6), seeking "Special Use Permits for Chicken-Keeping," including one in a heavily residential east-side neighborhood.
Latest sign that gas prices are way up
The digital outdoor price sign at one popular east-side B-N gas station has quit working — after it had never been pre-programmed to have to display more than $4.99 a gallon.
Most amusing reference
On a recent episode of "Chicago Med," the popular NBC drama series, Central Illinois viewers looked up twice when there was “a motorcycle accident in Bloomington.” The patient then had to be flown to Chicago because, as went the episode, “the rural hospitals there” could not fully treat the patient.
Funniest sighting
The other day, up in the Chicago suburbs, Tom Shilgalis, a retired Illinois State University professor, was traveling in unfamiliar territory when at a stop light he pulled up behind a vehicle, looked at its license and chuckled out loud.
“IM LOST 2” read the license plate.
Best Name Club
— General Booty. He’s the new Oklahoma Sooners quarterback.
— Jacob Law. He’s a detective with the Bloomington Police Department.
— Alex McNutt. He's the marketing person for the B-N Convention and Visitors Bureau that recently announced an upcoming Beer Nuts-sponsored B-N Nuts Festival downtown.
Newest evidence it’s still such a small world
Paige Marchesano, from Normal, is these days in Wahiawa, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu, and was shopping at the local Goodwill store when she looked down, went wide-eyed and got out $5 to make a purchase.
Some 4,200 miles away, it was a Bloomington-Normal, Illinois, Monopoly game.
Popularized here in the 1980s and ‘90s but fully outdated today, on the game board, there’s absolutely nothing east of Airport Road.
Today, 30-plus years later, that area is fully developed and heavily residential, with thousands more residents and stretching well past Towanda-Barnes Road.
More Fun Places to Visit, If Only for Their Names
(As offered by the readers)
— Sweet Lips, Tennessee
— Bigbone, Kentucky
— New Design, Illinois
Most eye-catching notice
In one area newspaper's "Past Pages" feature was this “50 Years Ago” entry: "The Robinson Lions announced an eye collection center has been established at the hospital here."
It is assumed an "eyeglasses” collection center was actually established.
Latest wrong Bloomington confusion
In a full-page ad, T-Mobile recently offered a nice deal on a cellphone family plan, headlined "BLOOMINGTON — BEDFORD AREA — We've Got You Covered."
Unfortunately, that's the Bloomington in southern Indiana.
Widest eyes
Imagine Jenni Lovaas, 46, of the San Francisco area, whose mom, Diane Baker, is a Bloomington native, recently having breakfast at Miss Audrey’s, a renowned Carmel, California, restaurant, and noticing on the menu that, for only an extra $3, her pancakes could have from Funks Grove, Illinois, “a real maple syrup that will change your life.”
Still waiting on whether it changed a life, but Jenni did have the Funks Grove pancake syrup.
Latest citizen quandary
After a recent power outage darkened El Paso in Woodford County (“creepy” is how one resident described it), that area’s power company, Ameren, sent around by email and text the following notification:
“We have restored power in the area. The cause of the outage was: No outage found.”
As one amused resident put it, “Maybe they were in the dark on this one.”
Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.
Our June board of contributors: Brooke Boyd, Joy Van Duyn Marchesano, Roger Hughes and Tom Shilgalis, Normal; Jerry Nord, Saybrook; Meredith McClarty, Astoria, New York; Ken Pryor, Robinson; Eugene Nicewonger, Heyworth; Ruthie Cobb, Galen Crow, Tom Harrell, Neil Gridley, Van Baker, Jim Wright, Lyle Risius and Lee Templeton, Bloomington; Keith Palmer, Chicago; Tom Gibson, Danvers; Jay Pfister, El Paso.
Expensive homes on the market in Central Illinois
5 Bedroom Home in Carlock - $1,025,000
48.5 acres of timber. Cedar Log Home. Pond, very secluded, on the Mackinaw River. There is also two storage sheds and a garage on the property.
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $643,000
Location, Location, Location! Private 1.5 story contemporary custom built home. Features 3 lofts. Mother in law suite with kitchens. Indoor pool and hot tub room. Wood deck wrapped around 3/4 of the home! 12.5 acres. 5 acres of timber. The Mackinaw River runs through the North part of the property! 3 car heated custom garage (Bullock) built. Lexington schools (District 7). MANY new upgrades! $600,000 of improvements made in 2014! Every room has two exits. Interior walls, many rough sawn cedar. All sky lights have been replaced in 2014. 3 new furnaces installed in 2020! 4 furnaces/AC Units configured so that different "zones" of the house can be controlled differently. Roof is less than 10 years old. Ceiling fans in every room. All wood floors expect the apartment/mother in law suite. It has tile on the main floor and in the second floor bedroom. Huge family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace with masonry smoke chamber that is in working order. Fireplace in the living room is also floor to ceiling stone masonry standard fireplace. Hot tub is for up to 8 persons. Pool has on oxygenator so no chemicals needed! Roof replaced in 2015. The property is being sold AS IS.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $875,000
Take a look at this stunning ranch style home built in 2020 on Sherwood Lake in the Tri-Valley School District! When you walk into this home you are immediately greeted with gorgeous European White Oak hardwood flooring, 10' coffered ceiling, stunning custom steel stair railing and beautifully detailed custom millwork! Both floors feature 10 ft ceilings and 8 ft solid wood interior doors throughout. The main floor is an open concept with a spacious family room offering a stunning floor to ceiling fireplace, floating built-in shelving and large windows with views overlooking the lake. High end gourmet kitchen with beautiful Amish made cabinets, large quartz countertops island, high-end appliances including a 66" stainless refrigerator, a wine chiller and a walk-in pantry. Off of the kitchen is the primary bedroom with coffered ceiling, a spa-like master bath with Amish made double vanity, double headed walk-in shower, private bidet, standalone soaking tub with views of the lake and of course a large walk-in closet! Off of the eat-in kitchen area, enjoy a cup of coffee on the covered back deck while watching the sunrise. The main floor also features two more good size bedrooms, a full bath with double sink quartz top vanity, laundry room with a drop zone and a stunning dining room/home office. The finished walkout basement features a large family room, a home gym with rubber flooring, a wet bar with a full-sized refrigerator, two more bedrooms with walk-in closets, a full bath and enough room for a golf simulator and an indoor putting green! Step out the back sliders onto the lower-level patio. This is another great space to relax or entertain your guests. Your gardening space is taken care of with two raised beds conveniently located right out the lower back door. This stunning modern home has so much to offer! This is a unique opportunity to live on Sherwood Lake and be located in the very desirable Tri-Valley School District.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $575,000
Here it is! A must see! Tipton Trails 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath beauty! Over 4,500 finished sq. ft. and an spacious open and bright floor plan. You'll love the 2 story great room with stone above the fireplace. The kitchen features Kraft Maid Cabinets and granite counters. Custom trim, lots of ceramic, hardwood and stone throughout, specialty lighting, so many upgrades! Granite counter added to the 1st floor primary suite bathroom. Solid wood doors throughout. Finished lower level includes gorgeous wet bar with granite counter top and walk out to the lake. New water heater and New sump pump with water back up in 2022. Anderson windows, aggregate/stamped concrete driveway. Lake views from most rooms are not to be missed!
6 Bedroom Home in Arrowsmith - $1,724,900
Breathtaking 40-Acre Country Estate includes a Gorgeous Custom Home, Horse Facilities, and a Fully Finished Outbuilding. Secluded retreat property with ~35 acres of trees that offers a multitude of recreational & outdoor activities. Beautiful details galore in the 9000+ square foot brick & stone home with 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and finished lower level with walkout. High ceilings and open plan. Enjoy the views of nature & wildlife from the porch that spans across the entire front of the house into a built-in gazebo that wraps around to a deck along the entire back - or through the more than 60 Anderson windows & doors (all with custom shades) - or from the 2 upstairs balconies! Entryway has a unique chandelier and an Amish-built circle staircase leading up to a bridge/balcony that overlooks the family room, great room, and kitchen. Floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace (gas or woodburning) in the great room. Kitchen with Cambria counters, dining table with matching Cambria top, Amish-built hickory cabinets with soft close doors & slider drawers, durable hardwood flooring through to dining room and into a large walk-in pantry. Huge master bedroom with private balcony. Master bath has a Jacuzzi, custom shower, also a walk-in closet, 2 sink areas separated by a sitting area, cabinets, and heated toilet seat! All upstairs bedrooms have walk-in closets! Custom paintings by local artist in foyer, dining room, great room, and a bedroom! Lower level is finished with a complete 2nd kitchen area, a 2nd floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace (gas or woodburning), and a 2nd potential laundry area with extra storage, cabinets, counter, and sink. Lower level also has private finished walkout and private stairway exit to garage. Giant bonus room above garage with 4 large dormers - ideal for recreation room, workout facilities, or additional storage. Amish-built 6-panel oak doors & trim throughout. Attached insulated 4-car garage, each bay with an 8x10 overhead door. In-ground fiberglass 10,000-gallon pool with 250,000 btu natural gas heater, sand filter, & salt chlorine generator. Professionally landscaped around house, with brick pavers on pool deck, walkways, and in front of garage. An Entertainer's Delight for sure! Horse Lovers - this is your Dream Property! Horse Barn (40x64) with 6 horse stalls - each with a drain and 5 with exit doors. Horse Barn also includes a lounge, tack room, insulated main floor, and upstairs haymow with a chute and loading elevator. Riding Arena building (60x120) attaches to the horse barn through an indoor, enclosed insulated hallway/horse wash bay. PVC fencing for pasture is included but not installed. Small Business Owners, Hobbyists, or Do-It-Yourselfers: Fully finished huge Outbuilding (60x120) includes Shop/Storage building with cement floors and a 14' overhead door. Front half is an insulated 60x60 Shop with heat & A/C, built-in car/truck hoist, drain, loft for more storage, and an enclosed office area. Back half is 60x60 cold storage (also with a loft) that separates from the shop area with both an entry door and a 14' internal overhead door. The complex has 400-amp service and a commercial-size propane generator so that the house, shop, horse barn, and arena are always running. Geothermal heating & cooling - 2 separate units with 6 zones total. Commercial-grade 3 hp constant pressure well pump. Variable pressure water volume, capable of 28 gpm that services entire complex (house/horse barn/shop/2 outside water hydrants). 2x6 frame construction. ADT security system on all doors & windows and motion sensors throughout. Close to Moraine View State Park, less than 30 minutes from Blm/Normal, and 34 minutes to Rivian. LeRoy school district. Income opportunities include boarding horses, potential for converting ~15 acres to farmland, renting the shop, or renting storage for vehicles/boats/equipment in cold storage shed. Please call the listing broker with any questions regarding showings.
6 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $599,000
Take a look at this updated 6 bedroom home in desirable lake Bloomington! Situated on a flat 5 acre parcel, this property is perfect for a family looking for more space. Functional floor plan featuring 2 story entryway, main floor master and open concept living area. This home is equipped with a geothermal HVAC system, on-suite bathroom for secondary bedroom, large basement rec room and plenty of space for the in-laws in the basement! Schedule your showing today.
4 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $950,000
This one-of-a-kind, 5 level triple A-frame impresses with no detail overlooked! Sits on Lake Bloomington with some of the best views of the lake. This gem offers the feel of living in a cabin resort with all the modern luxuries. Some of the exterior features include a large low maintenance salt water pool, multi-tiered deck, spa, 2 docks, several balconies & abundant patio space. This is truly a home designed for entertaining. The custom kitchen features granite counters, ample high-end cabinetry & stainless appliances (including a Sub-Zero Fridge & 6 burner Viking Stove). Amazing views from everywhere. The 3 season's room features a built-in California kitchen. Sprawling master with gas fireplace & spa-like en suite bath that includes a steamer shower, sunken jetted tub, double vanity & plenty of natural light! The walkout lower level has a bar, wine cellar, media room & more! Pontoon & runabout fishing boats are negotiable. Complete list of house amenities available.
5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $589,900
Looking for a beautiful home that checks off all your family's boxes? Look no further than this stunning 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home featuring a 3 car garage! Sitting on 1/3 acre lot, with Lake views right across the street, and only one way in and out of the neighborhood sits this sexy home. Great for privacy with all the in-town living feels and no backyard neighbors. This first floor of this home features an oversized Master En Suite with Jack N Jill sinks, jacuzzi tub, stand alone shower, and walk in closet! You'll find an open living space with gorgeous hardwood floors featuring a gas fireplace, separate formal dining room, office, and plenty of natural light. The open kitchen features quartz countertops, slow close cabinetry, a seperate eat-in area, and stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings are throughout the first floor giving the main floor a nice open feel including a ton of beautiful built-ins and upgraded trim. Main level laundry, half bath, and oversized 3 car garage, and with central house vacuum are featured right off the kitchen space. The upper floor features two full bathrooms and 4 bedrooms. The lower level features another HUGE open living space perfect for your movie nights and family gatherings, wet bar for your cocktails, with 3 additional egress windows if you wanted to add additional bedrooms. You'll also find a full bathroom in the basement with a separate unfinished space perfect for your storage needs. All within minutes of the Bloomington airport, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and only a half mile from Normal Community High School! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $575,000
Elegantly designed 1.5 story home in coveted Royal Links Subdivision. Filled with an abundance of natural light, the open floor plan is stunning and functional. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances, tons of cabinet space, and a dream worthy kitchen island that is enormous and perfect. Two story great room with gas fireplace, custom moldings, and floor to ceiling windows. Classic dining room, updated powder room, walk in main level laundry room, and a separate drop zone area with custom lockers. First floor primary suite with a board and batten accent wall and custom crown moldings. Spa like primary bathroom and an oversized walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms on the second level, with 2 full bathrooms, and a loft area. Full finished basement, with 9ft ceilings- no lower hanging drop zones for ductwork. Large lower level family room, gas fireplace, and custom bar/lower level kitchen- granite counter tops, and SS appliances. State of the art, home theater room (new in 2016), thoughtfully designed with all the bells and whistles. Oversized 5th bedroom, full bathroom, and an adequate storage area. Large fully fenced corner lot with paver patio, built in cooking station, professionally landscaped yard and an irrigation system. Recent updates include but not limited to: New carpet throughout 2021, 3 zone HVAC 2020, custom paver patio with built in cooking station 2018, fully fenced yard with two entrances 2014, home theater room addition 2016, basement bathroom remodel (glass door and tile shower) 2020, professionally landscaped yard and garage heaters installed. This is a top of the line, turn key home. A must see! *All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.*
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $630,000
Bright, spacious and inviting 4 bedroom, 4 and a half bath home on a large private lot has been designed for the very best in living and entertaining. Impressive two-story grand front entrance gives this home that WOW factor you have been searching for. The outside living feels like your own private oasis. The backyard is lined with impressive landscape and mature trees. The yard has an irrigation system so you can enjoy the lush greenery all summer. There is a large deck on the back of the home that will easily fit 2 entertaining areas. Seating area and ample room for a table and chairs. There is another outdoor area located off the walk out basement patio door. It is a cozy space surrounded by TALL arborvitae trees giving natural privacy for a luxurious 6-person hot tub. (2 years old) The interior of this home is just as impressive as the exterior. The main floor has a 2-story entrance with an oversized window letting the natural light brighten your days! There is a separate dining room and office space located off the front entry. The family room has coffered ceilings, a natural gas fireplace, lots of windows and newer carpet. There is a wet bar and beverage station just off the family room. The gourmet kitchen has a wonderful layout. It features double ovens, gas stove, plenty of counter space and a closet pantry. This kitchen has space, space and more space!! The second floor has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The main bedroom has an ensuite full bathroom with double vanity sinks, custom light sconces, separate shower with double shower heads, jetted tub and a separated water closet. The other 3 bedrooms are down the long hallway. Each have their own unique features. There is one bedroom that has an EXTRA bonus space that would be great for a gaming area, a study area, a play room...etc. It shares a jack and jill bathroom that has double vanity sinks and a separated area with shower and stool. The other bedroom that shares the bathroom has vaulted ceilings giving it an open and comforting appeal. The fourth bedroom has its' own bathroom with a walk-in closet. Let's now go from the 2nd floor to the huge walk out basement. The basement has new carpet...it includes an additional family room with a 2nd gas fireplace to keep you cozy on those nights that you come in from enjoying the hot tub. This home has so many wonderful areas to entertain. The basement has a wet bar with counter height seating, fridge, shelving and custom cabinetry. There is a room with a pool table off the bar area another great entertainment space. Finishing off the lower level is a full bathroom and a storage area. This home will impress you inside and out. The location is centrally located in Hawthorne Hills II. Known for its' large lots, stately homes, private lakes, private walking paths and private tennis courts that can be used by the homeowners. It's time to welcome yourself home to 9 Raspberry Bloomington IL.
