Flick: Ladies, you can only vote here …

FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy.
Latest example of how different the times
This month is the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court upholding women’s right to vote in America. But even then, law or not, there still was a divide.
See those badges pictured here? Those are from a near-century ago, right here in McLean County (thanks to Sally Rudolph for the photos), called “ballot-box distinction badges.”
Back then, women had a different ballot box than men, specially badge-marked, because even if they could legally finally vote, women were not allowed to vote on all issues and/or elective races.
Newest odd school menu item
A "walking taco."
On school menus everywhere and highly popular, it is described as “served inside a single-serve Fritos bag, filled with sauce, cheese, chips, lettuce, other toppings” … and any number of moms glad they’re not facing such a potential kitchen mess at home.
Oddest reason to sit up in a theater
Ever been in a theater, casually watching a movie, when you suddenly sit up and say, “Oh my gosh! Look!”
That happens in “Marry Me!” the highly promoted flick starring Jennifer Lopez, a Hallmark-like, happily-ever-after rom-com in theaters and streaming on Peacock.
It’s a pleasant, New York City-based movie that nears its end.
Then, as you’re sitting there, the Jennifer Lopez’ character decides to fly to … Peoria, Illinois.
Peoria?
Even more unexpected: her plane inexplicably then lands in Champaign, and she catches the “CHAMPAIGN SHUTTLE” to Peoria because, as it goes in the movie, the closest alternative ride is otherwise 47 minutes from Champaign.
Forty-seven minutes from Champaign? Toward Peoria? That’s not Peoria! It’s … umm, umm … anyone recently see JLo in town?
Best Name Club
— Bob Farmer. He is that in Logan County and owner of Farmer Farms.
— Jason Bean, a Missouri state senator who farms beans and has served on the United Soybean Board.
— Anthony Shine, a local technician for Heartland Electric.
Most unusual name to find in the obits
— Lena Posthumus. Of Bloomington, she was 92.
Bravest elected official
Of the 535 members of Congress in such divided political times, perhaps the most courageous is Bloomington’s own Adam Kinzinger, the Republican congressman who broke ranks with Trump, sits on the Jan. 6 panel studying the Capitol uprising, last week publicly criticized fellow GOP members for sentiments supportive of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and then pulled off perhaps the ultimate.
He refused to appear on Tucker Carlson!
“That’s NOT going to happen… EVER!” proclaimed Adam on Twitter, of the highly popular, conservative talk show on the Fox News channel.
A lifelong conservative, all the way back to his days on the McLean County Board and even before that (Adam was so politically and conservatively plugged, he was writing letters to the editor to this paper when a 12-year-old at Parkside Junior High), now at 44, the political axis has so tilted and so convoluted, Adam today is accused of being (oh my!) a Democrat.
Latest sign of the stress of the medically overloaded times
You’ve heard the musings of people who say they had to wait so long in the waiting room at the doctor’s office, they wondered if they were going to die first.
Sadly, according to reports, that happened the other day at a Twin City medical facility, as one elderly patient who everyone else thought was asleep in a chair sadly was discovered as not that when her name was called.
Funniest spin on the “2-22-22” phenomenon
At Olympia High in Stanford on that last 2s-day in February, the kitchen staff reportedly had “2-22-22” emblazoned shirts … and wore tutus.
Back-on his feet-quickly award
Doing NCAA “March Madness” analysis and predictions on “670-The Score,” the popular Chicago sports-radio outlet: Dan Muller, the recently dethroned Illinois State University basketball coach.
More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names
(As offered by readers)
— Finger, Tennessee.
— Yeehaw Junction, Florida.
— Three Way, Arizona.
Latest example of news being stranger than fiction
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a popular downtown restaurant called BurnCo BBQ is no more. It caught fire and burned.
Oddest new promotion
Have you seen the new Illinois tourism ads entitled “Chicago Not In Chicago,” a campaign that features cities from all around the world with places and spaces that were designed or influenced by Chicagoans? Says John Elterich of Bloomington: “Can’t believe Illinois would adopt a 'Chicago. Not in Chicago' campaign. I hope Bloomington does better. My suggestion for that: 'Bloomington. Not Normal.'”
Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.
Our March board of contributors: Sam Harrod III, Eureka; Linda Imig Baughan, Minier; Sally Rudolph, Robyn Gautschy Skaggs, Van Baker, Brian Schuneman, Cherilyn Sytar, Ruthie Cobb, Jim Stahly, Sr., Bob Bradley, Bob Warth and John Elterich, Bloomington; Roger Hughes, Cathy Ferme and Melody Henderson, Normal; Lee Templeton, Palmview, Texas; Tim Saterfield, Madison, Wis.
Question: Because of gains by arch-rivals Geico and Progressive and younger consumers who’ve grown up with the Internet and prefer to buy onli…
Question: On the Discovery Channel these days is a show titled "Man Vs. Bear" in which three human competitors go up against grizzly bears in …
Question: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, today is the best day in an entire ye…
Question: Renowned physician/forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden made news this week by suggesting on TV’s “60 Minutes” that his preliminar…
Question: Derek Claflin is the 39-year-old Twin City man and military veteran who these days decorates scads of B-N homes at Christmastime and…
Question: Can you name the man who later would become known worldwide but in 1948 appeared one Saturday night in Minonk, and after a half-hour…
Question: Which is bigger — McLean County or Aruba, a highly popular wintertime oasis in the Caribbean?
Question: For most of the 20th Century, with famed football-playing alums like Red Grange, George Halas, Jim Grabowski, Ray Nitschke and Dick …
Question: That Chili-Mac sauce you eat at any Steak ‘n Shake in the world was said to have been invented where? (For extra credit, give the ex…
Question: The University of Illinois is in Urbana-Champaign and has given that community fame around America. But can you name which city was …
Question: What’s up with that row of carousel hobby horses that can be seen in a farmer’s field along U.S. 24 near Chenoa?
Question: It took how many pounds of food for the hen to produce those eggs you had for breakfast?
Question: The weather forecast for the weekend is (could it possibly be?!?!) no snow nor even any rain. Quick — name the last weekend in which…
Question: What was so special about Abraham Lincoln’s Christmas tree back when he lived in Central Illinois?
Question: True or false? When it comes to the United States Senate, McLean County is better represented in states from the South than it actua…
Question: Lighting in your home accounts for what percentage of your monthly electricity bill? (1) 6% of your home’s electricity use; (2) 13%;…
Question: As a land mass, Bloomington-Normal covers nearly 40 square miles. But as cities go, geographically that still makes us 42 times smal…
Question: Bloomington-based State Farm ... Geico ... Progressive ... Farmers ... Allstate — all insurers with some of the funniest, most well-…
Question: True or false? Lincoln, Ill., is famous because it is the only city in the world named after Abe before he was U.S. president, but i…
Question: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, today is the best day in an entire ye…
Question: As the San Francisco 49ers carry the No. 1 seed into the NFL playoffs, what Logan County town has a sentimental reason to root for t…
Question: When Bloomington’s St. Joseph Hospital (today’s OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center) announced in the 1960s it was going to mov…
Question: Gus Belt was the B-N businessman who founded Steak 'n Shake and through the 1950s and 1960s employed hundreds of employees at the co…
Question: Can you name the Central Illinois town whose high school sports teams are named after what used to be the town’s leading manufacturer?
Question: Can you name the Decatur businessman who thought a happy employee was one who would come to work happily and thus provided a variety…
Question: True or false? When L.W. Peyton began giving haircuts in 1922 at Red Keen's barber shop along North Street in Normal, he probably di…
Question: The CVS store on the west side of the downtown Bloomington square is slated for closing. True or false? That news might even have up…
Question: True or false? If you’re getting divorced and want to change your name back to your maiden name, beginning today your name change wi…
Question: True or false? In Bloomington-Normal, the more you are paid at a job, the less you miss work.
Question: True or false? Bloomington's Franklin Park is named after Benjamin Franklin?
Question: True or false? It may be in Normal, but Illinois State University also could be called Naperville South.
Question: Is Dec. 24 an especially busy or surprisingly quiet day at Bloomington-Normal grocery stores?
Question: The Social Security Administration has compiled a list of popular baby names going all the way back to 1919, based upon applications…
Question: Almost everyone in America has at one point in life had a Raggedy Ann or Andy doll, a fact substantiated by the Smithsonian Institut…
Bloomington-Normal has all 10 of America's most "brand-friendly" fast-food places, according to a 2020 ranking. Any idea what they are?
Question: Insurance companies keep statistics on almost everything. For example, according to the Insurance Institute of America of which Bloo…
Question: Towanda is a town just outside of Bloomington-Normal, accessible by the highly traveled Towanda Barnes Road. But where is Barnes?
Question: Of all the tombstones in Illinois, perhaps the most interesting is the tombstone of Telford Stone in a cemetery in Dix, near Salem a…
Question: True or false? Even if Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg are all over 70 years of age,…
Question: This is the 109th anniversary of Ronald Reagan’s birth in Tampico, a small town about 40 miles from the Quad Cities. He also spent m…
Question: Normal still has a North Street — it’s the one that runs through Uptown — but whatever happened to South Street?
Question: If they'd begin playing football inside the Rivian plant on the west edge of Normal, how many football fields could they fit inside?
Question: So you just saw a State Farm commercial on TV again. Just how much does the Bloomington-based insurance behemoth spend in advertisin…
Flick Fact: How much does it cost Illinois State University to go on road game during the football season?
Question: Spring-like days during winter generate a lot of business at car washes. For example, at those Rainstorm Express car washes in B-N, …
Question: When at the doctor's office, hospital and medical facility, it seems they're always changing into a new pair of rubber gloves. So ta…
Question: Do you know how the Central Illinois town of Arcola, population 2,900, played a part in the creation of the National Football League?
Question: True or false? You don't need to be on radar while on Interstate 55 or Interstate 74 for officials to know how fast your car is going?
Question: Rock'n'roll pioneer Chuck Berry was a showman and a shrewd businessman. For instance, a recent biography of Berry says that when he …
Question: Can you name the exact street address of the very first U.S. vice president to have a home that was more than 700 miles from Washing…
Question: Was Bloomington’s David Davis, whose home is a local historical shrine, ever close to being president of the United States?
Question: An area in Bloomington is home to 27,000 folk yet is, without question, one of the quietest areas in the entire city. Can you name w…
Question: Michael Binstein, an accomplished investigative journalist in Washington D.C., who wrote an award-winning book on the birth of “junk…
Question: Do the inmates at the Pontiac Correctional Center count as residents in the population of Pontiac?
Question: If Bloomington had been founded 300 years ago, they might have called it Miami instead?
Question: True or false? Iowa, Illinois and Indiana actually are separated by only a single block.
Question: On the Discovery Channel at 7 p.m. on Saturday, as the nation looks on, Central Illinois will be featured by (1) the Fighting Illini…
Question: So recreational marijuana becomes legal for adults in Illinois at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. But is there any place open where one can buy it?
Question: Has anyone from Bloomington-Normal been in a Super Bowl and earned a Super Bowl ring?
Flick Fact: An entire century ago this fall, what still popular Bloomington-Normal building was completed?
Question: Illinois State University is one of the country’s leading producers of school teachers and nearly 30 percent of all ISU students maj…
Question: Abe Lincoln was a member of the Whig Party during his early political career, a party specially created to oppose a specific U.S. pr…
