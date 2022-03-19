Flick: Ladies, you can only vote here …

FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy.

Latest example of how different the times

This month is the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court upholding women’s right to vote in America. But even then, law or not, there still was a divide.

See those badges pictured here? Those are from a near-century ago, right here in McLean County (thanks to Sally Rudolph for the photos), called “ballot-box distinction badges.”

Back then, women had a different ballot box than men, specially badge-marked, because even if they could legally finally vote, women were not allowed to vote on all issues and/or elective races.

Newest odd school menu item

A "walking taco."

On school menus everywhere and highly popular, it is described as “served inside a single-serve Fritos bag, filled with sauce, cheese, chips, lettuce, other toppings” … and any number of moms glad they’re not facing such a potential kitchen mess at home.

Oddest reason to sit up in a theater

Ever been in a theater, casually watching a movie, when you suddenly sit up and say, “Oh my gosh! Look!”

That happens in “Marry Me!” the highly promoted flick starring Jennifer Lopez, a Hallmark-like, happily-ever-after rom-com in theaters and streaming on Peacock.

It’s a pleasant, New York City-based movie that nears its end.

Then, as you’re sitting there, the Jennifer Lopez’ character decides to fly to … Peoria, Illinois.

Peoria?

Even more unexpected: her plane inexplicably then lands in Champaign, and she catches the “CHAMPAIGN SHUTTLE” to Peoria because, as it goes in the movie, the closest alternative ride is otherwise 47 minutes from Champaign.

Forty-seven minutes from Champaign? Toward Peoria? That’s not Peoria! It’s … umm, umm … anyone recently see JLo in town?

Best Name Club

— Bob Farmer. He is that in Logan County and owner of Farmer Farms.

— Jason Bean, a Missouri state senator who farms beans and has served on the United Soybean Board.

— Anthony Shine, a local technician for Heartland Electric.

Most unusual name to find in the obits

— Lena Posthumus. Of Bloomington, she was 92.

Bravest elected official

Of the 535 members of Congress in such divided political times, perhaps the most courageous is Bloomington’s own Adam Kinzinger, the Republican congressman who broke ranks with Trump, sits on the Jan. 6 panel studying the Capitol uprising, last week publicly criticized fellow GOP members for sentiments supportive of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and then pulled off perhaps the ultimate.

He refused to appear on Tucker Carlson!

“That’s NOT going to happen… EVER!” proclaimed Adam on Twitter, of the highly popular, conservative talk show on the Fox News channel.

A lifelong conservative, all the way back to his days on the McLean County Board and even before that (Adam was so politically and conservatively plugged, he was writing letters to the editor to this paper when a 12-year-old at Parkside Junior High), now at 44, the political axis has so tilted and so convoluted, Adam today is accused of being (oh my!) a Democrat.

Latest sign of the stress of the medically overloaded times

You’ve heard the musings of people who say they had to wait so long in the waiting room at the doctor’s office, they wondered if they were going to die first.

Sadly, according to reports, that happened the other day at a Twin City medical facility, as one elderly patient who everyone else thought was asleep in a chair sadly was discovered as not that when her name was called.

Funniest spin on the “2-22-22” phenomenon

At Olympia High in Stanford on that last 2s-day in February, the kitchen staff reportedly had “2-22-22” emblazoned shirts … and wore tutus.

Back-on his feet-quickly award

Doing NCAA “March Madness” analysis and predictions on “670-The Score,” the popular Chicago sports-radio outlet: Dan Muller, the recently dethroned Illinois State University basketball coach.

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by readers)

— Finger, Tennessee.

— Yeehaw Junction, Florida.

— Three Way, Arizona.

Latest example of news being stranger than fiction

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a popular downtown restaurant called BurnCo BBQ is no more. It caught fire and burned.

Oddest new promotion

Have you seen the new Illinois tourism ads entitled “Chicago Not In Chicago,” a campaign that features cities from all around the world with places and spaces that were designed or influenced by Chicagoans? Says John Elterich of Bloomington: “Can’t believe Illinois would adopt a 'Chicago. Not in Chicago' campaign. I hope Bloomington does better. My suggestion for that: 'Bloomington. Not Normal.'”

