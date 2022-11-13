Flick: Is your dog high on marijuana, too?

FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Latest new-age issue

In this age of legalized marijuana, it’s your dog becoming a stoner, too.

True story: Vicki and Tim Tilton of Bloomington have a dog, Ginger, who likes to sniff around and investigate so much, she’s nicknamed Snoop Dog.

A few weekends ago, however, she got home from a walk, after a fun time rooting in leaves in the park, but instead developed such a sour stomach and became so disoriented, eventually passing out, the Tiltons worried she was dying.

They took Ginger to the weekend vet.

That’s where they dropped $800 and learned about an apparent new epidemic: dogs finding discarded marijuana cigarettes or buds out in the rough and eating them.

“The emergency vet said Ginger was stoned,” says Vicki. “Said they’re seeing this every weekend … dogs finding buds or remnants in the leaves and getting stoned — $800 and we learn we now have a Stoner Princess!”

Ginger is back to normal, says Vicki.

But she adds, “We’ve heard from friends in Springfield who say they are seeing it down there, too. They claim the vets there just sent them home with Netflix and Cheetos.”

This could be a comedy act yet.

Most clever advertising sign

At the corner of Morris Avenue and Lutz Road in southwest Bloomington is a handmade sign for the sale of firewood, complete with a catchy slogan:

“We Can Satisfy Your Burning Desires”

Oddest neighborhood sighting

The other afternoon at a home along (of all places!) Butchers Lane in west Bloomington, what appeared to be a large hog or warthog was spotted out in a yard, munching on grass.

“We happened to drive by and had to stop and watch,” says Mary Bley. “So did a lot of other people who were driving by.”

Police were called.

But, according to a later post on Facebook, they were unsuccessful in finding the hog out on the lam.

Upshot: It was apparently one of the neighbors’ pets that had wandered out of its own yard. “He always goes back home,” replied one commenter on the Bloomington Police Department Facebook page.

Best Name Club

— Dr. Harm. That’s Manivald Harm, a legendary doctor in Mackinaw who sadly passed last month at age 101.

— Justin Strong. A Southern Illinois University running back, he had a nice game against Illinois State.

— Dick Bigger Jr. He’s the farmer from Henderson County who appeared in campaign ads for Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, and became a breakout star across America. Said late night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel: “The crazy thing is, he’s a junior. That means there’s an even bigger Dick Bigger out there.”

Most humorous web search

After having a little fender bender, Virginia Lowery Googled “best body shops in Bloomington,” and the second suggestion was especially interesting:

“Bath & Body Works”

Newest huh?

There are those parking signs that announce specific times one may or may not park. But perhaps the longest one yet combines three separate, confusing signs on one post in downtown Bloomington.

Translation: Apparently, Tuesday morning is OK, huh?

Most amusing mind-lapse

In a letter to the editor appearing recently in one area newspaper, the letter writer surely meant to support Sharon Chung, the candidate from Bloomington running for an Illinois Statehouse seat.

But the letter instead read “Connie Chung.”

She’s the former network TV correspondent married to talk-show host Maury Povich, and lives a l-o-n-g way from any Bloomington Statehouse district.

Weirdest coincidence

On the Facebook page of “Normal Community High Alumni Memories,” Jeff Collins of Normal recently posted a story from a 1976 edition of this newspaper that read NCHS student Tamara Bivins had won a 1976 high school speech tournament, for a dramatic interpretation from the Greek play “Medea” by Euripides.

Tamara’s sister, Laura, saw it on Facebook and sent the post on to Tamara, who these days lives in Petersburg.

The weird part: This month, 46 years after her winning performance at NCHS for “Medea,” Tamara Bivins, now 63 years old, is appearing in a play in Springfield.

It is the play “Medea.”

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Suck-Egg Hollow, Tennessee

— Delightful, Ohio

— Tight Squeeze, Virginia

Example of auto-correct not always being correct

It was, as described by McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael, a busy day at the county clerk’s office and in a frenzied moment, a staffer meant to text to her, “Hey, can I talk to you for a second?”

Instead, the text came out, “Hey, can I talk to you for a sexologist.”

As Kathy Michael said later, with a laugh: “I sadly couldn’t provide a recommendation for him, but I was certainly willing to reach out for anyone out there who might know one.”

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our November board of contributors: Virginia Lowery, Towanda; Kathy Michael, Lexington; Pat Maier, Chicago; Rev. Joe Culpepper, Tom Harrell, Vicki Tilton, Mary Bley and Max Albritton, Bloomington; Roger Hughes, Jeff Collins and Bob Bradley, Normal.