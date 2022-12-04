Flick: Is ‘Kinzinger’ that hard to say?

FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...
Newest odd development of a local name
As a member of the Jan. 6 U.S. Congressional Committee, Adam Kinzinger, the Illinois congressman and 1996 Normal West High grad, has of late been a regular on the nightly news and TV programs, like “Meet The Press,” “Face The Nation” and “Fox & Friends.” Recently, he even reached a pinnacle: He became a character in a skit on TV’s legendary “Saturday Night Live.”
Except, “Kinzinger” was mispronounced as something like “Kingsinger.”
His last name also has been mispronounced by NBC’s Lester Holt, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and on Fox News (he became Adam “Kissinger.”). HBO’s Bill Maher recently got so tongue-tied, he finally said, “... or whatever his last name is.”
Humbled, flattered but also perplexed is Adam. He amusingly says: “(It’s) friggin’ German, man! You say (it) just how it’s spelled!”
Latest vacation amusement
While recently at a hotel in Luxor, Egypt, Gerry Smith looked over on a wall to discover the phone number one in Egypt calls in the event of fire: “666.”
On the other hand, given what “666” can mean and to whom it often refers, as Gerry puts it, “I guess there’s nobody better to handle a fire.”
Most expensive job to land
Becoming a doctor? A nuclear scientist? Try instead perhaps becoming a state representative from metro Bloomington-Normal.
State election records show, through contributions, the campaign of Bloomington’s Sharon Chung — last month, she won a state representative’s seat — raised $922,000 to run all of her TV ads and win the job.
For her, with 17,754 votes, it came out to about $52 a vote.
Best Name Club
— Justin Slaughter. He’s an Illinois state representative from Chicago who won re-election in a … slaughter.
— Vanilla Beane. She was Washington, D.C.’s famed “Hat Lady” who died last month at age 103 and worked six days a week until her 100th year.
— Sam Bankman-Fried. He’s the CEO of FTX, the crypto currency exchange that recently collapsed and as its bank man, owes creditors $3.1 billion.
— Kitty Yanko. She’s director of the Peoria Humane Society.
Newest sign the times, they are a-changin’
Both Bloomington and Normal have plans these days to turn several tennis courts around town into pickleball courts instead. As one reader puts it, “I guess it’s a sign B-N is turning into a senior citizen community.”
Top typo
One Central Illinois farmer is trying to sell his grain bin for $2,000 on a popular online want-ad site.
Except, it’s listed online as a “brain” bin instead.
Come to think of it, for more of those, that could be a bargain.
Yet another way to celebrate an anniversary
Says the Rev. Joe Culpepper, after sitting behind a car the other afternoon and noticing its license plate — “I DO N 92” — “This couple was clearly and visibly celebrating their 30th anniversary this year!”
More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names
(As offered by the readers)
— Greasy Corner, Arkansas
— Cement, Oklahoma
— Rolling Fork, Mississippi
Word of the Month
“Kuchisabishii.” Of Japanese origin, it is perhaps why many of us gained a little weight in a time of COVID-19. Its meaning: “Wanting to eat something, even if you’re not really hungry, out of nervousness or a need for calm and an escape.”
Remember, extra weight — blame kuchisabishii!
Latest checkup on looking back
From this newspaper’s “How Time Flies” feature, a recent blurb from “25 Years Ago” that reported 10-year-old Sarah Clemmons, from Eugene Fields Elementary in Normal, had claimed the title of 1997 McLean County Geography Bee Champion and said she’d “like to go into law and perhaps run for president.”
We checked back, just to see how things are going.
Sarah is these days in appliance sales, not law, living in Bluffton, South Carolina, and, to date, has NOT announced her candidacy for president. But, as she reports, she did recently have a “POTUS-themed 35th birthday party” in honor of her turning 35, the age by which one can be president.
“I mean, it is a popular time to announce,” she suggests, with a laugh. “So I guess I could take advantage of the momentum!”
Trump that!
Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.
Our December board of contributors: Andrea French-Zimmerman, Danvers; Rev. Joe Culpepper, Lee Templeton and Jane Ann Pruitt, Bloomington; Tim Saterfield, Madison, Wisconsin; Sam Harrod III, Eureka; Gerry Smith, Roger Hughes, Bryan Bloodworth and Bob Bradley, Normal; Nancy L. Paxton, Savannah, Georgia.
Expensive homes on the market in Central Illinois
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $574,900
One of a kind and a unique property in a great location in Normal. A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage all brick ranch nested on a fabulous 3.5 acre lot. The 3,000 square feet outdoor building situated on the lot offers endless possibilities and has a separate driveway. Two spaces of workshop (30X29) and the other side of the building (30X71) with a garage door have an amazing dome wood structured roof covered with shingles; concrete floor and lots of electrical outlets and more to discover at the property. The house is very well maintained and features hardwood floors in the 3 bedrooms on the main floor, family room with the wood burning fireplace, nice size eat-in kitchen with all appliances. Basement is partially finished with a wet bar, family room with fireplace, a full bathroom, laundry room and lots of storage. The 2 car garage is connected through a large breezeway to the house. The yard is beautifully landscaped with perennial flower gardens and mature trees. A large patio with water feature goldfish pond and a grapevine arbor are additional features of this unique property. Brand New roof in Nov. 2022 on the house and the outdoor building with transferable warranty! Need to see in person!! Do not miss out!
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $559,900
Don't miss out on these beautiful sunsets, so many windows to enjoy the views of Lake Bloomington. !!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch home has an updated kitchen with granite counters, cherry cabinets, tile backsplash, and breakfast bar, touchless stainless steel appliances. Open and airy floor plan, four seasons room, wood burning stove, gas fireplace, and plenty of storage in the lower level. 123 feet of lake frontage seawall with 2 docks and 2 boat ramps diving board and slide. Newer Roof . Who wouldn't want to call this place home ? Seller is open to contract for deed / rent to own.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $510,000
Wow! "The Shalimar Plan" in Fox Creek! Curb appeal modern farmhouse look. Superb open feel has elevated ceilings, large kitchen, unique focal staircase, plant ledge, grand foyer, and awesome stairway that overlooks foyer. Main floor has flex room, family room, huge kitchen with tons of cabinets as well as the laundry with a nice drop zone and 1/2 bath. The 2nd floor features large bedrooms with generous sized closets, and a well appointed master with corner fireplace and beautiful master bath. This home has an enlarged side load 3-car Garage. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wifi programable thermostat, high efficiency HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Interior photos taken from previous build of similar plan - finishes throughout will vary. Estimated completion date 11/30/22
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $784,900
This unique, custom, contemporary ranch in coveted Silver Oak Estates is now complete!!! Be in your NEW home for the holidays! From the grand, clean lined windows, large open concept kitchen/dining/great room with 10' ceilings to the 55" custom designed linear fireplace, this home is one of a kind. The walnut kitchen island with waterfall quartz countertop will be a great place to entertain and designed to be extra stunning with custom walnut floating shelves, black SS appliances and a butlers pantry with sink to keep a clean and uncluttered look to your living space. When you're ready to relax head to the primary suite that includes a walk-in closet spacious enough for the best of shoppers, one of a kind 6'x8' zero entry shower with a rain head, hand held shower head and a beautiful hand made teak bench plus a large double vanity for all your storage needs. Fantastic finished basement with all of the details including 9' ceiling, wet bar and defined entertainment space plus a comfortable office space. Enjoy time outside with family and friends on one of the largest new construction lots available in town. You will find a comfortable 12'x8' covered porch and for now, and open view with no homes behind you. All of these details are not just for show. From top to bottom this home was built with quality and energy efficiency in mind. Including 2x6 construction, zip board OSB exterior and a combination of 2" closed cell and fiberglass batt insulation for great efficiency and lower electric bills. Quality and peace of mind are of the utmost priority for Candor construction which can be seen in the attention to detail and thoughtful construction throughout this extraordinary custom home. There are so many other details than we are able to list here. Second slightly smaller similar plan coming on market soon (next door). Make this your home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $599,000
What a stunning one owner home! Location is the key! There is small lake on the back and no backyard neighbors. The house has so much to offer, including large rooms and tons of storage space. 5-car garage is an exceptional feature. 3 comfortable levels of living space include the walk-out basement. Second floor laundry. Large utility/mud room with lots of cabinets and utility closet. List goes on and on!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $875,000
Stunning waterfront brick ranch, featuring a walkout basement and large covered back deck capture the serenity of this property. Sprawling kitchen featuring gorgeous cabinets, dual islands, beautiful pendant lighting and arched doorways make this room an entertainers dream. Lovely hardwood floors and multiple fireplaces make this large home extra cozy.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $849,500
Beautiful new construction all brick ranch home with stone work to complement in the coveted Crestwicke Subdivision. You know in Crestwicke a golf cart is a must so the builder is considering delivering a golf cart to you to put in your 3 car side load garage at this list price! 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths on the main level and basement is finished with an additional bedroom, bath, family room, and bar. Custom cabinets throughout with a large island in the kitchen & quartz countertops throughout. Other features include: Andersen 400 series windows, solid core doors, heated tile in masterbath, master bath freestanding tub, master shower door upgrade to Showerguard glass to minimize spotting and buildup, black matte plumbing fixtures, Liberty backup pump, recirculating pump for on demand hot water, Lennox humidifier, beautiful stone work on front of fireplace complete with your very own flatscreen TV (yes, you heard that right...TV is already installed for you), custom lighting package complete with under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliance package (range hood, microwave, stove, dishwasher, fridge, and beverage fridge for bar area), covered patio in back for entertaining, rear entryway with a custom built locker, spray foam on all walls, one year builder warranty, and the list goes on. Do not delay in making this your home today! Yard will be fully sodded and include 2 trees.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $1,500,000
Luxury living on the quiet cul-de-sac street of Country Club Place. This private gated estate (just shy of 7,000 sq ft) has been completely renovated, with the most recent addition designed by Russel Francois. This rare 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom property showcases two main level primary suites, 4 fireplaces, beautiful windows that bring in bright natural light, and soaring ceilings. The home radiates sophistication and class, and is made for entertaining. The open kitchen and hearth room have custom maple burl wood finishes, making the large space warm and inviting. The formal living room and oversized dining room are surrounded by windows and an elegant fireplace. The two story grand family room is beautifully designed with custom wood working, built ins, and the finest craftsmanship from the ceiling to floor. The main level trophy room is elegantly finished in mahogany wood, with a state of the art custom bar, and gorgeous glass doors that allow the space to be opened to the grand family room. The second story features 2 additional large bedrooms and a conjoining full bathroom. Finished lower level features a wine cellar (which can hold roughly 400 bottles), a cozy family room, and separate workout room and full bathroom. The large private property has a two car attached garage (which has a travertine tile floor) and an additional 5 car detached garage. The granite tiled outdoor patio and built in grilling station overlook the completely private tree lined property and custom fountain. For a complete list of additional features and property highlights, please visit the associated documents. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. The property can be sold mostly furnished.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $669,900
This O'Neal Builders New Construction Ranch Style Home features Exquisite finishes in Trails on Sunset Lake, Main Floor Master Bedroom with Two additional Bedrooms/Office, 3 1/2 baths, Finished Basement w/ Two additional Bedrooms, Large Recreation Room, Spacious Wet Bar and a Large Storage Area. This MODEL HOME is incredibly well insulated w/ walk-in closets in each Bedroom, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Large Walk in Pantry, Quartz Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Hardwood Floors, Custom Tile Shower & Free Standing Tub, Beautiful Exterior Facade w/ Stone Detail, Large Covered Patio Overlooking Large Backyard and Professionally Landscaped Yard. NOTE: Professional Pictures of the Actual House will be completed and uploaded early Next Week !!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $1,025,000
MAJESTIC LUX FORTRESS! Set in the highly sought-after Tri-Valley School District, this palatial solid brick and limestone wrapped 5 bedroom is an indulgence of PRIVACY and RESPITE. A dense timbered lot envelops the yard and sets the scene of this Charlie Knapp custom built SMART residence. Control4 & Ecobee controls your lighting, music, tv/video, security cameras, heating and air conditioning effortlessly via your cell phone or separate control pads in the house. Even while you are away on vacation or just in town you can manage all aspects of the house without concern. It highlights a high end, culinary experience in your own kitchen that includes Viking and Sub-Zero appliances. It has a 48" range, 48" glass front refrigerator, 2.5 ovens, warming drawer, double sinks (each with disposal), all beneath a stunning tin ceiling and encased in custom cabinetry. The luxurious FIRST FLOOR MASTER WING, includes its own French door foyer, two French door walk in closets, a gilded double tray ceiling, private exit to aggregate balcony and a French door en-suite. The en suite has sweeping granite countertops, a soaring two story turret, an Aquatic jetted tub, a Grohe spa-like shower equipped with rain head, in wall jets, an additional shower spray and vertical windows that spill light into the room keeping it lit all day long. The 2 story granite floored living room has unobstructed tree lined views from the expansive windows that require no additional lighting during the day. The south facing extra wide balcony coaxes coffee drinkers out to relax and rest awhile before starting their day. The second story includes:2 generous sized bedrooms with granite topped en-suites, a massive extra bedroom (possible other office/rec/bonus area), a rich well laid out office with a second story birds eye view of the north facing formal landscaping (includes a wireless built in phone charger). The walkout includes a private theater, family room (has enough space for pool tables or any other gaming furniture), well-appointed bar covered in the luxurious semi-precious stone - Blue and Gold Flash Labradorite, a mirrored clad exercise room with a view that inspires activity, a unique wine cellar and yet another master bedroom ensuite with granite counters (could serve as an in-law suite) and a separate exit to the outdoor patio completes the inside of the home. The dual entrance aggregate drive showcases the yard filled of mature flowering trees and shrubs splashing color across the seasons (Maple, Crabapple, Red Bud, Burning Bush, Hydrangea, Rhododendron, Roses etc.). It has a professional formal landscape adorned with perennials that extend a riot of color all year long (Stella De Oro Daylilies, Brown-Eyed Susans, Astilbe, Lavendar & Sedum, etc). Lastly, it utilizes a whole house and yard filtration system with reverse osmosis drinking water and an 8 zone irrigation system, plus 2 year old home generator. Be sure to view the amazing virtual tour- link provided.
5 Bedroom Home in Downs - $924,900
AMAZING country property with 11 acres, pole barn, and extra 2 car garage! One of a Kind Custom-built property! Two story Victorian-style home with some features preserved from the original homestead. Beautiful wrap around maintenance-free porch for drinking coffee and watching sunsets. Tons of Upgrades & Updates, including: Geothermal Zoned heating & cooling, Heated tile throughout house, three fireplaces, 3 car heated garage w/heated floor, Central Vac, Custom woodwork throughout, some original stained glass, 2nd floor laundry, Trex deck, and the list goes on! New Roof May '15, New Well 2012, New SS Fridge May '22, Remodeled Primary Bath 2022, New flooring in laundry & Primary bedrm 2022, New Barn doors upstairs '22, New Electric fireplace in formal living rm '22, and the list goes on! Please see Assoc docs for a complete list of updates & details. Pole barn is wonderful for entertaining with 21 ft ceilings, heated cement floor, 4 overhead garage doors; currently used as half basketball court, full volleyball court & for extra storage. Finished sq ft: 5012, Total sq ft: 6376. Sellers are willing to entertain a countertop allowance and/or a carpet allowance. This is a truly amazing property--don't miss your chance to be the next proud homeowners! Added bonus--only 25 mins from Rivian!
Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.