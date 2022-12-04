Flick: Is ‘Kinzinger’ that hard to say?

FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Newest odd development of a local name

As a member of the Jan. 6 U.S. Congressional Committee, Adam Kinzinger, the Illinois congressman and 1996 Normal West High grad, has of late been a regular on the nightly news and TV programs, like “Meet The Press,” “Face The Nation” and “Fox & Friends.” Recently, he even reached a pinnacle: He became a character in a skit on TV’s legendary “Saturday Night Live.”

Except, “Kinzinger” was mispronounced as something like “Kingsinger.”

His last name also has been mispronounced by NBC’s Lester Holt, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and on Fox News (he became Adam “Kissinger.”). HBO’s Bill Maher recently got so tongue-tied, he finally said, “... or whatever his last name is.”

Humbled, flattered but also perplexed is Adam. He amusingly says: “(It’s) friggin’ German, man! You say (it) just how it’s spelled!”

Latest vacation amusement

While recently at a hotel in Luxor, Egypt, Gerry Smith looked over on a wall to discover the phone number one in Egypt calls in the event of fire: “666.”

On the other hand, given what “666” can mean and to whom it often refers, as Gerry puts it, “I guess there’s nobody better to handle a fire.”

Most expensive job to land

Becoming a doctor? A nuclear scientist? Try instead perhaps becoming a state representative from metro Bloomington-Normal.

State election records show, through contributions, the campaign of Bloomington’s Sharon Chung — last month, she won a state representative’s seat — raised $922,000 to run all of her TV ads and win the job.

For her, with 17,754 votes, it came out to about $52 a vote.

Best Name Club

— Justin Slaughter. He’s an Illinois state representative from Chicago who won re-election in a … slaughter.

— Vanilla Beane. She was Washington, D.C.’s famed “Hat Lady” who died last month at age 103 and worked six days a week until her 100th year.

— Sam Bankman-Fried. He’s the CEO of FTX, the crypto currency exchange that recently collapsed and as its bank man, owes creditors $3.1 billion.

— Kitty Yanko. She’s director of the Peoria Humane Society.

Newest sign the times, they are a-changin’

Both Bloomington and Normal have plans these days to turn several tennis courts around town into pickleball courts instead. As one reader puts it, “I guess it’s a sign B-N is turning into a senior citizen community.”

Top typo

One Central Illinois farmer is trying to sell his grain bin for $2,000 on a popular online want-ad site.

Except, it’s listed online as a “brain” bin instead.

Come to think of it, for more of those, that could be a bargain.

Yet another way to celebrate an anniversary

Says the Rev. Joe Culpepper, after sitting behind a car the other afternoon and noticing its license plate — “I DO N 92” — “This couple was clearly and visibly celebrating their 30th anniversary this year!”

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Greasy Corner, Arkansas

— Cement, Oklahoma

— Rolling Fork, Mississippi

Word of the Month

“Kuchisabishii.” Of Japanese origin, it is perhaps why many of us gained a little weight in a time of COVID-19. Its meaning: “Wanting to eat something, even if you’re not really hungry, out of nervousness or a need for calm and an escape.”

Remember, extra weight — blame kuchisabishii!

Latest checkup on looking back

From this newspaper’s “How Time Flies” feature, a recent blurb from “25 Years Ago” that reported 10-year-old Sarah Clemmons, from Eugene Fields Elementary in Normal, had claimed the title of 1997 McLean County Geography Bee Champion and said she’d “like to go into law and perhaps run for president.”

We checked back, just to see how things are going.

Sarah is these days in appliance sales, not law, living in Bluffton, South Carolina, and, to date, has NOT announced her candidacy for president. But, as she reports, she did recently have a “POTUS-themed 35th birthday party” in honor of her turning 35, the age by which one can be president.

“I mean, it is a popular time to announce,” she suggests, with a laugh. “So I guess I could take advantage of the momentum!”

Trump that!

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our December board of contributors: Andrea French-Zimmerman, Danvers; Rev. Joe Culpepper, Lee Templeton and Jane Ann Pruitt, Bloomington; Tim Saterfield, Madison, Wisconsin; Sam Harrod III, Eureka; Gerry Smith, Roger Hughes, Bryan Bloodworth and Bob Bradley, Normal; Nancy L. Paxton, Savannah, Georgia.