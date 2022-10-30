Flick: In a world of ISUs, an entire tourney?

FLICK FLAK: In a world desperately in need of answers, there still unfortunately are far more questions.

• Wouldn’t a great collegiate basketball tournament be for Illinois State, Indiana State, Iowa State and Idaho State to compete in the "ISU! ISU! ISU! ISU! Classic"?

• Just read marijuana now is most popular in edibles. So, we've become a nation of Weed Eaters?

• An ongoing debate: Is it “kitty-corner” or “catty-corner”?

• Is it irony that 50 years after Eastland Mall drove businesses out of downtown Bloomington to the east side, now the city may have to find ways to save Eastland Mall while downtown is starting to fully prosper again?

• Yet another everyday sight fully gone away: When’s the last time you saw a paper boy doing his route on his bike?

• Just how annoying is the guy with the overstuffed backpack as he shuffles down the aisle of the plane looking for his seat and, as he turns to talk to someone or prepares to stow it in the overhead, whacks everyone else around him with his backpack?

• Every other hurricane season, shouldn’t they start the names from the back of the alphabet?

• Central Illinois look-alikes: In the September GQ magazine, in a story headlined “We Took The Most Exciting Electric SUV On The Planet For A Spin,” its author says this of Rivian Motors CEO and Bloomington resident R.J. Scaringe: “With his rectangular glasses and dark-parted hair, he closely resembles Mr. Normal himself — Clark Kent.”

• Three more famous sounds that just quietly went away:

— The busy signal

— The coffee percolator

— That tone when not that long ago you dialed up the internet

• Hollywood actors are invariably among the most encouraging for stronger gun laws. Yet, is one of the reasons for so much more violent crime these days simply because TV and movies make violence look so easy and normal?

FLOCK FLAK:

— "Has anybody else noticed how the water in Normal tastes like Skittles?" (David Hirst, Normal)

— “Just wondering how many generations of geese have to be born here before they lose their Canadian citizenship? Seems like, by now, they'd have to be considered American geese.” (Doug Haas, Bloomington)

— "Ever wonder why around here we say Route (rhymes with “clout”) 9, but Route (rhymes with “toot”) 66?" (Ethan Evans, Bloomington)

— "When you see the Charmin tissue commercials with the bears on TV, do you ever think of the rhetorical question about what bears do in the woods?" (David Messenger, Normal)

— “Why is it when weather folks on TV cover a flooding situation, they always show vehicles driving through high water and warn everyone — "Remember, turn around, don't drown" — and then show more vehicles driving through water up to the doors?” (Lee Templeton, Bloomington)

• Before Facebook, had anyone ever taken a picture of their lunch and shown it around to everyone?

• Even if life is returning to normal, post-COVID, have you noticed the grocery stores still periodically are out of some of the weirdest things? Canned cat food … cottage cheese … dark chocolate … hamburger and/or hotdog buns … baby’s milk? Have you successfully bought a pint-sized container of coffee creamer lately? You have?

• When next playing "Remember These Restaurants in Bloomington-Normal," may we also suggest:

— Pizza World

— Dabney’s

— Bergner’s Greenery Restaurant

— Posh Nosh

— Bixby’s

— Delgado’s

• Ever notice all of the most-watched TV dramas take place in the four venues on Earth where we absolutely don’t want to be — a hospital, a crime scene, a police station or seeing the response team from the fire department?

• Green olives … ALWAYS in a jar. Black olives … ALWAYS in a can? What’s the story there?

• Has there ever been any other time when everything seems a little backward, when employees are telling employers when they’ll come into the office, when bad guys have a bit of rule over police, when activists break into a Capitol, do criminal damage to property and nonetheless spawn debate if they should be charged with a crime?

• Did you see Tom Cruise is filming yet another “Mission: Impossible” movie? Do you think it may be time to begin calling them, "Mission: OK, Maybe It’s Possible After All"?

Just curious.