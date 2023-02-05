FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Most photogenic crackers

In wake of a recent “Flick Fact” about an Illinois-shaped Frosted Flake selling for $1,350 on eBay … James King, of Hudson — he could be in for millions!

He sends photos of his Wasa whole-grain crackers at snack time, one shaped like Illinois and the other Wisconsin, “unaltered,” out of the box, after breaking off a chunk of the non-scored crackers.

“There was no intention to make the pieces look like anything, since I assumed they would be in my stomach in a short time,” he chuckles.

“Probably a bigger discussion here,” he adds, “is that my life is so boring that I keep photos of crackers on my phone.”

Then he even further adds, “Oh, I have other, more exciting photos — like plumbing pipes, cracked concrete and a burned tree from power lines getting too familiar with it.”

OK, maybe James could be in for billions.

Latest greatest sign-sighting

A road sign in Bloomington — “DEAD END” — that sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, directly in front of a nursing home facility.

“We saw that sign, and I told my son, I never want to go there!” exclaims 93-year-old Fran Davis, of Bloomington, with a big smile.

Top Typo

As it appeared in an area newspaper, on a high school star deciding against one college and signing with the University of Illinois instead…

Except, it read he was “singing with Illinois."

As one reader puts it, “Apparently, he was a-choir-ed by the Illini.”

Latest reason to go wide-eyed

A follow-up these days to the popular TV series “Yellowstone” is the prequel “1923,” when an opening episode got the 1,695 residents of one Central Illinois town to sit up on their couch and exclaim, “Look at the big name on that building!”

“CHENOA,” it read.

Best Name Club

— Brooke Pancake. A professional golfer on the LPGA, sponsored by Waffle House.

— Ginger Lentz. A nurse practitioner at Illinois Retina and Eye Associates.

— John Laughter. Operations manager of Delta Airlines and the guy having to remain good-natured and answer all the criticism over recent hassles of flying.

Most Biblically-correct license plate

License plate, spotted in west Bloomington:

“X0DUS3 5”

If you look up Exodus 3:5, it reads:

“Do not come closer.”

Lowest gas price yet!

Shirley Dubois was driving on South Main in Bloomington when she passed a Circle K store and, in these times of fluctuating gas prices, looked up at the electronic sign to see all three octanes were listed as “n.c.” … as in “no charge.”

“With gas prices so crazy, 'n.c.' sounded great to me!” says Shirley.

Unfortunately for her, they also were just working on the electronic sign.

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Surprise, Arizona

— Concrete, Washington

— Aimwell, Louisiana

Newest discovery of fraud

Max Albritton found a great deal online for Forever stamps. But after using 94 of the stamps on the roll, he had his 95th envelope returned, with a note saying the stamp was counterfeit.

"I went to the Normal Post Office and was assured my stamps were bogus and the USPS never offers ‘discount’ stamps," says Max.

Moral: don’t get stamps anywhere other than a post office or trusted store — although for a while they might be good...

Best worst example of safety first

In Chicago, three months after a firearms safety instructor — Derrick Curtis, who also is a Chicago alderman — accidentally shot himself while cleaning a friend's gun, his 25-year-old daughter was accidentally shot when her brother handed her a gun during one of her father’s firearm safety sessions.

Biggest surprise

On a popular book website, instead of famed author George Eliot, Charleen Miller errantly entered “G.K. Elliott,” and discovered this hardcover, 145-page coffee-table book:

“Remember Your Rubbers!: Collectible Condom Containers.”

Asks Charleen: “Who ever knew such things were collectibles?”

Latest greatest business name

"Plumb Crazy Plumbing." It’s a Bloomington-based plumbing service.

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our February board of contributors: Fran Davis, Kurt Gummerman, Shirley Dubois, Max Albritton, Ruth Cobb and Michael Vandegraft, Bloomington; Jim Davis, Gibson City; James King, Hudson; Roger Hughes, Bob Bradley and Sylvia A. Black, Normal; Charleen Miller, Burnsville, Minnesota; Lee Templeton, Palmview, Texas; Barbara Hahn, Scottsdale, Arizona.

