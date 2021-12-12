Flick: How it was here, not that long ago

How far have we come?

Some 160 years ago, Black lives mattered in Central Illinois, but for different reasons.

Back then — 1862, to be exact — although a “free” state and home of Abe Lincoln, 70% of Illinois voters cast ballots in a special election to forbid Blacks from moving to Illinois and, of those already living here, deny them their civil rights. In McLean County, the results were even more definitive: 86% of voters here supported denial of civil rights to Blacks.

Everyday life in the 1800s?

Consider these, too:

• The average age of a Central Illinois farmer back then was between 25 to 30. Forty was just way too old.

• Champion of “dirty-joke telling” was a popular guy of the area who could also draw a crowd while telling them — Abraham Lincoln himself.

• Sugar Creek served as the community’s “sewage system.” In fact, “… the creek’s water (was) so contaminated that fish cannot live in it, the cattle will not drink it; it is so filthy the hogs do not like to even wallow in it. Worms cannot exist along its shore…”

• Only 125 years ago, the vice president of the United States lived not in New York City or Boston or Philadelphia but at 901 N. McLean St., Bloomington.

• With no motorized travel, McLean County farmers in the late 1800s literally walked their cows, sheep and pigs … to Pekin. For land-locked Bloomington, Pekin — on the Illinois River — was the closest “port of entry” to the rest of the world.

• Bellflower, in southeastern McLean County, is today a quiet farm area — but some 290 years ago, 800 people were slain near there.

• The original McLean County Courthouse was used for “court, church and a Saturday night party house” — so much so, “upon entering it on a Sunday morning, the first thing encountered for church were,” said the Rev. Lemuel Foster, “the bottles, and glasses, and nutshells, and filth from a previous gathering.”

And so it goes, as life always will.

From whence does all this grist, knowledge and lifestyle relics of 19th century McLean County commence?

Welcome to Greg Koos’ life for the past five years, over 5,000 hours, perusing more than 2,800 newspaper stories and 800 other published works, the result of which is 225,000 words in book form and for Koos, a life consummation, perhaps.

His forthcoming book — “Freedom, Land And Community: A History of McLean County, Illinois, 1730 to 1900” — is available for pre-order and ideal for Christmas-giving through the McLean County Museum of History.

Koos is certainly qualified to be the one to tell it.

Every area, in fact, needs a Greg Koos.

Bloomington-born, now 72, he’s been part of the local history scene professionally since 1977, but studying it long before that and well after, as retired director of the history museum downtown, rated one of downstate’s finest.

And now, as a crowning touch, he is churning back all that he has learned to preserve it for all the rest of us.

It comes in the form of a mammoth 642-page book.

“Even at that,” he says, “a lot of stuff ended on the cutting-room floor.”

A studious bookworm type, called back at Holy Trinity Grade School and high school (today’s Central Catholic) the “professor” or "the egghead” (a term of endearment first tagged in the 1950s to B-N’s most intellectual son, politician and world statesman Adlai Stevenson II), Koos’ future as McLean County historian laureate could easily have been predicted.

A grandfather (Bert Rodgers) of the Koos clan (Greg’s older brother, Chris, is mayor of Normal) was a State Farm retiree back during the Koos boys’ childhood and, by Greg’s account, a guiding influence for his love for history. But even then the Koos’ granddad became exposed to Greg’s insatiably curious sponge of a brain. At age 10, only a fourth-grader, Koos already was reading historical biographies, including “Farmer From Merna,” a bio of State Farm founder George Mecherle.

“I remember,” says Greg, “asking him, 'If the Mecherles started the company, how come the Rusts now run it?' And he replied, 'Greg, never hire a lawyer who is smarter than you are.'”

Some 60 years later, the Koos book, filled with illustrations, is a story-telling tour of McLean County, circa the 1800s, and while a testament to a fully different time, day and era, interestingly also is a reflection of today.

“He shares stories that represent a meaningful spectrum of experience (of the 1800s)…,” says Ruthie Cobb, another McLean County author of its history who helped edit Koos’ book. “The people, places, events and ideas show how McLean County was directly tied to the broader world in so many ways.”

“Human nature never really changes,” says Koos. “The things that concern us today, or make us hot under the collar, are similar to the things that bugged people in the past.”

Another example?

Among the many historical gems uncovered by Koos is an 1880s clipping out of this very newspaper, not on slavery, or post-Civil War, or Reconstruction, or westward expansion, but instead something far more concerning from a local sense.

It was an editorial that complained that snow removal in downtown Bloomington was just not fast enough.

To coin it again, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

And so it goes, still.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

